01/09/2020 08:21:10 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Hanoi students recycle corncobs, sell 34 tons within two months

01/09/2020    07:00 GMT+7

Seven students aged 13 to 16 in Hanoi have successfully turned corn cobs thrown away by farmers into products useful for cultivation and livestock.

The idea of recycling corncobs came to the students from BVIS, Concordia, BIS and Archimedes schools after they returned from a trip to Mai Chau in Hoa Binh province last summer.

“When we were going on the road, we saw farmers burning corncobs on both sides. Burning generates toxic gases which harm people’s health. We decided to recycle corncobs and turn them into natural nutrients to serve the cultivation and livestock industry,” said Nguyen Ngoc Khanh Linh, a member of the group.

The students spent one year to draw up a production plan, build a business strategy and launch products into the market.

After presenting the project, the parents agreed to fund the project.

“With the help of our parents, we visited some factories and enterprises and learned about the technology of making fertilizer from natural materials. This motivated us to go further,” Linh said.

Nearly one year later, Cobtain Vietnam Production and Trading Co Ltd was established. The name of the company, which is the combination of ‘cob’ and ‘obtain’, shows the founders’ desire to make products of sustainable quality from corncobs.

The students hired a plant in Hoa Binh to recycle corncobs into two major product items. The first is a corncob tablet used as food. It helps keep cattle warm in cold weather. The tablets are also used to line the barn floor which helps decompose waste. In addition, it can also be spread on the ground surface to maintain humidity and nutrients from fertilizers for plants.

The second product is ground corncobs, used to spread over crops.

“We read many documents and we found that the cob has many advantages over rice husk, coconut fiber and rice straw thanks to the high protein content. We just need to grind, dry and press into tablets, and corncobs preserve their nutrients,” Linh explained.

“Materials are collected for production and the finished products are sold to farmers. So, this is a closed production process, with no waste,” said Nguyen Vinh Hanh Linh, another member of the group.

Phuong Nhi, in charge of marketing, said there were many things the students had to learn.

“The biggest difficulty is surveying the market. It took us more than a month to find all of the companies in Vietnam and overseas that are our rivals,” she said.

“We also had to list the names of pet shops, ornamental plan shops, and residential quarters in Hanoi, and we visited them to seek clients,” she said. 

 

Thuy Nga

Do Thanh Hai, a math major at the Nguyen Trai High School for the Gifted in Hai Duong province, began cherishing the dream of studying in the US when he was a secondary school student.

Four of the five Vietnamese students participating in the 2020 European Physics Olympiad (EuPhO) have won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals between them.

 
 

