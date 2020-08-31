Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi suspends pilot iParking service from September 1

01/09/2020    13:34 GMT+7

After two years, Hanoi has put off the trial operation of iParking service from September 1 as it has fallen short of expectations.

Hà Nội tạm dừng thí điểm mô hình trông giữ xe iParking từ 1/9

The Hanoi Department of Transport decided to suspend the iParking service, offered by 12 units along roads in the whole city, from September 1, 2020.

This service will be replaced by toll collection based on the square meter used by vehicles. This form will be temporarily used from September 1 until the end of 2020 or until the iParking project is licenced in Hanoi under the BOO (build-own-operate) form.

In 2017, Hanoi authorities gave permission to the MTV Car Parking Company and the CIS Investment Stock Company to carry out a pilot programme using the iParking app in the city, firstly along the streets of Ly Thuong Kiet and Tran Hung Dao. 

Under the programme, the CIS was to provide software solutions while MTV was charged with operations.

Many businesses have adopted the app with 174 parking areas in the inner city’s districts of Hoan Kiem, Ba Dinh, Dong Da, Hai Ba Trung, Thanh Xuan, Cau Giay, Nam Tu Liem and Tay Ho.

However, the service has faced some problems. One of the issues is the lack of equipment to properly supervise the car parking. For instance, in many cases, cars are confirmed as being parked, however, in reality, they are not, causing difficulties in the management.

 

There are also financial problems of the businesses engaging with the service, including the slow payment for MTV Car Parking Company and the CIS Investment Stock Company.

The iParking service application had faced many difficulties, especially payment agreements among attendants and telecom service providers. Drivers could no longer pay for the iParking service via their telecom providers.

Duy Vu

Parking lots still a pressing problem for Hanoi

Parking lots still a pressing problem for Hanoi

It’s only the beginning of the morning but the parking lots on Phuong Mai street in Hanoi are full.

Hanoi to build eight underground parking lots in Ba Dinh District

Hanoi to build eight underground parking lots in Ba Dinh District

Hanoi’s Transport Department has agreed with a proposal of building eight underground parking lots in Ba Dinh District.

 
 

