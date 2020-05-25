Hanoi to build eight underground parking lots in Ba Dinh District

Hanoi’s Transport Department has agreed with a proposal of building eight underground parking lots in Ba Dinh District.

Under the proposal, compiled by the city’s Planning and Architecture Department, the parking lots will be built under Ho Chi Minh Museum, with an area of 6,300 sq.m, the residential area around Ho Chi Minh Museum (6,000 sq.m), Kinh Thien Garden (7,000 sq.m), west of Bach Thao Botanic Garden (2,500 sq.m) and in the area north of Thuy Khue Street (7,000 sq.m).

Deputy head of the transport department Nguyen Xuan Thanh said that constructing the underground parking lots was necessary because the land fund was very limited in the district – one of the inner districts of the city.

The proposal also fit with the direction of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the policy of the capital's People’s Committee, he said.

Thanh also added that the construction of the parking lots must follow principles of ensuring national security and defence.

It should study and allocate an area for coaches, which carried people to the botanic garden, to park, he added.

For the two underground parking lots related to the Ho Chi Minh Museum, it needed to consult the opinion of the museum’s management board, he said. VNS

