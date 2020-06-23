Hanoi to build new bridge over Duong River

The Hanoi Department of Transport has reported to the municipal People's Committee about the Ministry of Transport's project on building a new Duong Bridge (Duong Bridge No 2) over Hanoi's Duong River.

Vessels pass under the Hanoi's Duong Bridge. — VNA/VNS Photo

The plan is part of the capital’s transport master plan approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The road and railway bridge across Duong River has a vertical clearance of 2.5m, but according to a circular issued by the transport ministry in 2016, the bridge’s vertical clearance must be up to 9.5m to meet increasing waterway traffic and ensure traffic safety.

The Ministry of Transport has proposed two options on building the new bridge, aiming to reduce traffic on the existing Duong Bridge, which has become seriously degraded over the years.

The first option is to build a new railway bridge at the location that corresponds to the study of the Yen Vien-Ngoc Hoi urban railway project.

In this plan, the new one will not only have a vertical clearance to ensure traffic safety but also conform to the design of the future railway.

Along with that, another road bridge will be built about 100m from the existing bridge.

The project has a total estimated investment of VND2.55 trillion (over US$109.8 million).

In option two, the existing Duong Bridge's vertical clearance will be increased to ensure traffic safety and a new road bridge will be built about 100m from the existing bridge.

The total investment in the project is estimated at VND1.2 trillion ($51.7 million).

The work on increasing the vertical clearance of the bridge should be done independently, according to the proposal of the Ministry of Transport.

The Duong Bridge No 2, linking Hanoi to Bac Ninh Province, will be built under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, according to Vu Van Vien, director of the city Department of Transport.

The department has proposed the Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment study and advise the investment plan to build the bridge in 2021-2025, he said. VNS

