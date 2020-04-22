Hanoi to cease social distancing from 0:00 April 23, except Me Linh, Thuong Tin

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi will cease social distancing from 0:00 April 23, except for Me Linh and Thuong Tin districts, said Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung at a meeting of the Hanoi Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 22.

Street in Hanoi 

The two districts will continue implementing social distancing measures until April 30.

Earlier, Chung had proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc remove Hanoi from the high-risk infection group. The capital will still work to promptly detect and zone off outbreaks to prevent spread in community.

The Prime Minister agreed to downgrade Hanoi to a COVID-19 risk area. Its outlying districts of Me Linh and Thuong Tin, however, remain high-risk areas, and must continue to strictly follow Directive 16, he requested.

 

According to Hanoi authorities, the disease is being put under control in the city with no new infections recorded over the past week.

High schools are scheduled to reopen from May 4, while primary schools and kindergartens will be reopened from May 11.

So far, Hanoi has recorded 112 COVID-19 cases, including 81 discharged and 31 under treatment.

From April 16 to 22, the city reported no new infections./.VNA

 
 

.
Ministry of Public Security reports final result of Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway’s investigation
Ministry of Public Security reports final result of Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway’s investigation
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The road foundation and surface of the Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway project failed to meet technical standards, causing subsidence, the Ministry of Public Security has said.

Compensation rates approved for lands to be acquired for Long Thanh airport
Compensation rates approved for lands to be acquired for Long Thanh airport
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Dong Nai Province authorities have approved the compensation rates payable to households who have to move to make way for the long-awaited Long Thanh international airport. 

Social distancing stress hits home
Social distancing stress hits home
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

People across Vietnam are in the midst of social distancing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and with thousands of people cooped up at home, stress is building.

Vietnam to study effectiveness of tuberculosis vaccine in fighting COVID-19
Vietnam to study effectiveness of tuberculosis vaccine in fighting COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Up to 800 Vietnamese frontline healthcare workers have agreed to take part in a clinical trial designed to test the effectiveness of a tuberculosis vaccine against COVID-19.

Hanoi shops start to reopen as social distancing period nears end
Hanoi shops start to reopen as social distancing period nears end
PHOTOSicon  7 giờ trước 

Many shops in Hanoi have reopened as the Covid-19 situation eases in the area and the social distancing period nears its end on April 22.

New embankment to protect Hoan Kiem Lake
New embankment to protect Hoan Kiem Lake
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

An embankment is being constructed to prevent erosion at the Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi.

Hanoi should extend social distancing for another week: COVID-19 prevention committee
Hanoi should extend social distancing for another week: COVID-19 prevention committee
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Hanoi remains in the high-risk group and should have social distancing measures extended until April 30, the national steering committee on COVID-19 control and prevention said on Wednesday morning.

Thousands of Vietnamese people return from China
Thousands of Vietnamese people return from China
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Thousands of people are returning from China in the northern border province of Lao Cai while local authorities are preparing to open more quarantine area for Covid-19 prevention.

India coronavirus: Rapid testing paused over China kit issues
India coronavirus: Rapid testing paused over China kit issues
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

India has become the latest country to report issues with rapid test kits hailed as a "game-changer".

Highschool graduation exam will take place in August
Highschool graduation exam will take place in August
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The graduation exam for highscool student will still take place in August despite recent interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese COVID-19 test kits receive EU seal of approval
Vietnamese COVID-19 test kits receive EU seal of approval
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

COVID-19 test kits produced in Vietnam have been approved by the UK and EU.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 22 (updated hourly)
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 22 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

 Six more COVID-19 patients recover, total at 222

Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for terrorist activities
Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for terrorist activities
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The People’s Court of Binh Duong Province yesterday sentenced a man to jail for 11 years on charges of “terrorist activities against the People’s Government”.

Six straight days without new COVID-19 patients in Vietnam
Six straight days without new COVID-19 patients in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Six days have passed since Vietnam recorded the latest COVID-19 patient, keeping the number of infection cases at 268 as of 6am on April 22, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Chance emerges for Vietnam's more inclusive growth path: ILO
Chance emerges for Vietnam's more inclusive growth path: ILO
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Despite difficulties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, an opportunity is emerging for Vietnam to build the foundations of a more inclusive growth path, which leaves no one behind once recovery begins, according to the ILO in Vietnam.

Offenders can get employment loans after finishing jail sentences
Offenders can get employment loans after finishing jail sentences
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

From the middle of June this year, offenders who complete their jail sentences or are released under presidential amnesty can access loans offered by the National Employment Fund and apply for jobs in public projects.

VN schools, businesses make medical robots, ventilators
VN schools, businesses make medical robots, ventilators
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The Electric Power University (EPU), Vingroup, and the Information Technology Center of the Eastern People Military Hospital are just three of many universities, businesses and organizations that have promised to manufacture robots and ventilators.

HCM City and Binh Duong asked to trace nail-spreaders on national highway
HCM City and Binh Duong asked to trace nail-spreaders on national highway
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The National Traffic Safety Committee has asked the Traffic Safety Department in HCM City and Binh Duong Province to verify media reports on nails spread along stretches of National Highway No 1.

India coronavirus lockdown: Broke tourists rescued from cave
India coronavirus lockdown: Broke tourists rescued from cave
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The six tourists moved into a cave after running out of money when India went into lockdown.

Opportunity for Vietnamese universities to accelerate digital transformation
Opportunity for Vietnamese universities to accelerate digital transformation
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

In order not to interrupt education and training due to Covid-19 outbreak, many universities in Vietnam have proactively implemented e-learning methods.

