Hanoi to conduct real-time PCR testing on large scale to tackle COVID-19

07/08/2020    17:59 GMT+7

Hanoi has announced a plan to carry out large-scale real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests starting from August 7 on local people who arrived home from COVID-19 hotspot Da Nang between July 15 and 29.

Hanoi to conduct real-time PCR testing on large scale to tackle COVID-19 hinh anh 1

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (standing) speaks at the online meeting on Auguest 7 (Photo: VNA)

The announcement was made at an online meeting between the central Government and localities on the same day.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said the move followed the capital discovering its fourth COVID-19 case in the community - a woman from outlying Phuc Tho district who visited Da Nang with seven others between July 24 and 27.

According to Chung, 50,000 people will be tested and the task is expected to be completed in 10 to 12 days. The Hanoi Centre for Disease Control and four centrally-run hospitals in the capital are capable of collecting 10,000 samples and testing 5,000 on a daily basis.

Chung said the capital is also speeding up the examination of “F1” people (those having close contact with others who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2) and “F2” people (those interacting with F1 people). F1 are subject to real-time PCR tests and concentrated quarantine, while F2 must practice self-quarantine and have their health monitored regularly.

Chung proposed the Prime Minister allow Hanoi to purchase test kits and raise its disease alert level.

 

He said local people must wear a face mask in public from August 7 or face a fine.

One day earlier, the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control convened a meeting at which Secretary of the city’s Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue requested the activation of all prevention and control systems.

Priority was given to contact tracing, cracking down on illegal immigration, conducting large-scale testing, and assessing local capacity and demand for equipment.

He also ordered that relevant agencies safely organise the national high school graduation examinations, which were scheduled for August 8-10, and remaining district-level Party congresses before August 18.

The city was also set to prepare human and capital resources to support Da Nang and Quang Nam province in their fight against the pandemic./VNA

 
 

.
25 survive cruise ship fire off Kien Giang coast
25 survive cruise ship fire off Kien Giang coast
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

A cruise ship with 21 passengers and four crew members on board went up in flames on the morning of August 7, with no injuries sustained.

Hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate COVID-19 risk
Hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate COVID-19 risk
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

All sites set to host examinations throughout Hanoi were thoroughly cleaned and sterilised with disinfectant on August 6 in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.

Free ‘face mask ATM’ comes into operation in HCM City
Free ‘face mask ATM’ comes into operation in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The first ‘free face mask ATM’ has officially came into operation in Ho Chi Minh City on August 6 as part of joint efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic throughout the country.

HCM City suspends summer activities for children
HCM City suspends summer activities for children
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Committee has decided to suspend summer activities for children to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hanoi plans big for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi
Hanoi plans big for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities are planning various activities to celebrate the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi (1010-2010), 

Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway begins non-stop toll collection from August 11
Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway begins non-stop toll collection from August 11
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The installation of the automated electronic toll collection (ETC) system, which provides non-stop toll collection service for vehicles, has been completed along the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway. Toll collection is scheduled to begin on August 11.

Returning overseas students apply for study at local universities
Returning overseas students apply for study at local universities
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Nguyen Canh Han, one of the thousands of students who have returned to Vietnam because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to apply for admission to International University,

First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open
First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

The Quang Ninh Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital in Quang Ninh province became the first hospital in Northern Vietnam recognised as a Centre of Excellence for Breastfeeding.

Students volunteer to fight pandemic in Da Nang
Students volunteer to fight pandemic in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

Vo Thanh Dong and Nguyen Thi Hien started helping with COVID-19 prevention and control work at the Hoa Tien Commune Medical Station in Da Nang's Hoa Vang District on Sunday.

Hanoi proposes PM to speed up apprisal of $1.75 billion Metro Line No.3
Hanoi proposes PM to speed up apprisal of $1.75 billion Metro Line No.3
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

Hanoi People’s Committee has requested approval to appraise the pre-feasibility report of Metro Line No.3. The construction is expected to start by 2021.

HCM City-Long An roads to be widened to cope with growing traffic
HCM City-Long An roads to be widened to cope with growing traffic
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

HCM City and its neighbouring Long An Province plan to widen seven roads that connect each other by 2025 at a cost of VND24.4 trillion (US$1.05 billion).

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 6
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 6
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

Vietnam confirms COVID-19 death toll rises to 10

Hard-working technicians at Da Nang lab seek COVID-19 infection cases
Hard-working technicians at Da Nang lab seek COVID-19 infection cases
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

The Da Nang Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been busy on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 over the past 10 days due to Da Nang’s administration accelerating mass testing.

Measures implemented to ensure safe high school exam
Measures implemented to ensure safe high school exam
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

The national high school graduation exam will take place as scheduled on August 8 to 10 across Vietnam, except in regions with ongoing outbreaks and strict social distancing measures have been applied.

Bidding to open for North-South Expressway project
Bidding to open for North-South Expressway project
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

The Ministry of Transport will launch bidding for 13 packages related to three North-South Expressway sub-projects on August 8.

Vietnam will reach the second peak in 10 days
Vietnam will reach the second peak in 10 days
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

The number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam will continue to rise and the second wave will reach its peak in the next 10 days, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.

Mekong Delta begins relief work after being battered by heavy rains, winds
Mekong Delta begins relief work after being battered by heavy rains, winds
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

Authorities in the Mekong Delta are mobilising personnel and funds to provide relief and rehabilitation after houses, crops and dykes were damaged by the impact of tropical storm Sinlaku in the last few days.

Quang Nam, Da Nang increase SARS-CoV-2 testing
Quang Nam, Da Nang increase SARS-CoV-2 testing
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

The central province of Quang Nam and Da Nang City have accelerated mass testing for the coronavirus.

Students flock to Temple of Literature to pray for high scores
Students flock to Temple of Literature to pray for high scores
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

Many students have visited the Temple of Literature in Hanoi to pray for luck and good results in the coming high school graduation exams.

Hanoi now at “very high” risk of COVID-19 transmission: chairman
Hanoi now at “very high” risk of COVID-19 transmission: chairman
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

Hanoi has raised its COVID-19 alert level as it is currently at “very high” risk of coronavirus transmission, according to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.

