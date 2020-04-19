Hanoi to mark President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday with diverse activities

Hanoi will organise a range of activities to mark the 130th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19), according to a plan recently adopted by the municipal Party Committee.

President Ho Chi Minh (File photo of VNA)

They include an award ceremony of the contest promoting literature and art works, and articles on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle, slated for May 13 night, and an exchange programme with role models in the campaign, scheduled for March 16 night.

A national celebration is expected to be hosted by Hanoi on May 18, and a live TV programme to mark the President’s birthday will be held on May 19 night, connecting the five localities of Hanoi, HCM City, Tuyen Quang, Nghe An and Dong Thap.

Also in May, the capital city will join in organising other national events like an exhibition and a symposium on President Ho Chi Minh, and a contest featuring his warm sentiments towards children, among others.

On this occasion, Hanoi will release publications and documentaries introducing outstanding models in studying and following the President’s ideology, morality and lifestyle, and honour organisations and individuals who have made outstanding performance in the campaign.

These activities aim to help officials, Party members and residents in the city understand more about the great contributions of President Ho Chi Minh to the national revolution, said Nguyen Van Phong, head of the municipal Party Committee’s information and education board. VNA