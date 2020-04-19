Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
21/04/2020 05:40:14 (GMT +7)
Hanoi to mark President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday with diverse activities

 
 
20/04/2020    03:13 GMT+7

Hanoi will organise a range of activities to mark the 130th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19), according to a plan recently adopted by the municipal Party Committee.

Hanoi to mark President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday with diverse activities hinh anh 1

President Ho Chi Minh (File photo of VNA)

They include an award ceremony of the contest promoting literature and art works, and articles on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle, slated for May 13 night, and an exchange programme with role models in the campaign, scheduled for March 16 night.

A national celebration is expected to be hosted by Hanoi on May 18, and a live TV programme to mark the President’s birthday will be held on May 19 night, connecting the five localities of Hanoi, HCM City, Tuyen Quang, Nghe An and Dong Thap.

 

Also in May, the capital city will join in organising other national events like an exhibition and a symposium on President Ho Chi Minh, and a contest featuring his warm sentiments towards children, among others.

On this occasion, Hanoi will release publications and documentaries introducing outstanding models in studying and following the President’s ideology, morality and lifestyle, and honour organisations and individuals who have made outstanding performance in the campaign.

These activities aim to help officials, Party members and residents in the city understand more about the great contributions of President Ho Chi Minh to the national revolution, said Nguyen Van Phong, head of the municipal Party Committee’s information and education board. VNA

 
 

Freelance tour guides among beneficiaries of govt VND62-trillion package
Freelance tour guides among beneficiaries of govt VND62-trillion package
20/04/2020 

The Government Office has suggested adding freelance tour guides to the list of beneficiaries on the government's VND62 trillion (US$2.6 billion) package to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Online training should be promoted: Ministry
Online training should be promoted: Ministry
20/04/2020 

Almost half of all universities nationwide are turning to online tutoring to make sure students can keep up with their studies.

Oklahoma City bombing: The day domestic terror shook America
Oklahoma City bombing: The day domestic terror shook America
19/04/2020 

On this day 25 years ago, a deadly bomb attack shook America and left 168 people dead.

Coronavirus: New York couples can now tie the knot over Zoom
Coronavirus: New York couples can now tie the knot over Zoom
20/04/2020 

Governor Andrew Cuomo has said New Yorkers will be allowed to apply for licences and marry online.

Hanoi conducts rapid Covid-19 testing for traders at market
Hanoi conducts rapid Covid-19 testing for traders at market
19/04/2020 

The Hanoi’s Health Department joined hands with the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control conducted rapid Covid-19 testing for nearly 200 traders and related people at Nga Tu So market, Dong Da district on April 19.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 19
19/04/2020 

Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases over three days

Rice ATM model implemented nationwide
Rice ATM model implemented nationwide
19/04/2020 

The “Rice ATM” model, first appeared in HMC City, has been warmly welcomed by many people and implemented in many localities nationwide.

Coronavirus: Japan doctors warn of health system 'break down' as cases surge
Coronavirus: Japan doctors warn of health system 'break down' as cases surge
19/04/2020 

It comes as coronavirus cases in the country surge, leaving its doctors and hospitals stretched.

India coronavirus: Navy says 21 sailors test positive at key Mumbai base
India coronavirus: Navy says 21 sailors test positive at key Mumbai base
19/04/2020 

Twenty-one personnel at one of India's key naval bases have tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Spanish PM promises to ease confinement of children
Coronavirus: Spanish PM promises to ease confinement of children
19/04/2020 

From 27 April children will be able to get some fresh air for the first time since the lockdown began.

Ministry aims to alter uses of overseas employment fund
Ministry aims to alter uses of overseas employment fund
19/04/2020 

A new draft law would make it easier for authorities to financially support Vietnamese workers abroad in times of crisis, but National Assembly deputies are divided over whether to approve it.

Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
18/04/2020 

Lots of homeless people and beggars are still on HCM City streets despite the city’s objective to send them to local shelters amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 18
18/04/2020 

COVID-19: No new cases in 2 days, only 70 in treatment

Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19
Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19
18/04/2020 

The National Economics University started distributing rice to people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 16.

Remote health check-up platform, COVID-19 prevention app launched
Remote health check-up platform, COVID-19 prevention app launched
18/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony on April 18 to launch a remote medical examination and treatment platform and Bluezone application to help the community in COVID-19 prevention and control.

VN Transport Ministry announces plans to transport passengers amid COVID-19
VN Transport Ministry announces plans to transport passengers amid COVID-19
18/04/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has announced plans to transport passengers by road, rail, sea and air amid COVID-19 from now until April 30.

Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
18/04/2020 

An American man of Vietnamese origin living in California, the US, has passed away after he was infected with the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Rice farmers in Mekong Delta told to follow sowing schedules as saline intrusion, drought continues
Rice farmers in Mekong Delta told to follow sowing schedules as saline intrusion, drought continues
18/04/2020 

Authorities have instructed farmers in the Mekong Delta to sow the summer – autumn rice crop on established schedules to mitigate the damage of drought, saltwater intrusion and disease.

VN needs market of agricultural land
VN needs market of agricultural land
18/04/2020 

Agricultural land accumulation for large-scale production has been facing many obstacles, although the Government has pushed up the process by implementing several policies.

Can Tho City to build startup ecosystem
Can Tho City to build startup ecosystem
18/04/2020 

To develop a complete startup ecosystem and create favourable conditions for startups to be formed, Can Tho City People’s Committee has carried out a project supporting national innovative startup ecosystem in Can Tho in 2020.

