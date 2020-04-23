Hanoi to reopen schools from May 4

High schools and universities in Hanoi plan to reopen from May 4, head of the city's People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said on Wednesday.

A medical worker sterilises a classroom in Hai Phong City on Thursday before readmitting students.

Secondary schools, primary schools and kindergartens are expected to receive students one week later, from May 11.

HCM City Department of Education and Training is developing safety guidelines for schools in preparation to re-admit students in early May.

Nguyễn Văn Hiếu, the department’s deputy director, told online news outlet zing.vn that it was difficult to maintain a safe distance among students as recommended by the Ministry of Education and Training and Ministry of Health.

“It is impossible to scatter students in a classroom due to the limited capacity of local schools,” said Hiếu.

He said they were working with the department of health to develop a practical plan based on local conditions.

As of Thursday morning, 24 localities announced plans to have reopen schools.

The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, as well as northern provinces of Hải Phòng and Yên Bái, let ninth and twelfth graders return to schools on Thursday.

Next week, on April 27, grades 9 and 12 in many provinces, including Sơn La, Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu and Phú Yên, will return to school after months off.

Other provinces, including Bình Thuận, Cao Bằng, Đắk Lắk and Long An, will continue remote education until the end of April.

Nguyễn Hữu Độ, deputy minister of education and training, on Monday urged localities to put the safety of students and teachers first when reopening schools by strictly following instructions from the Ministry of Education and Training and Ministry of Health on practicing good hygiene.

Schools are asked to sterilise campuses, provide soap and antiseptic hand wash for students, leave windows open and minimise the use of air conditioners.

Teachers bear the responsibility to monitor students’ health conditions and remind them to adopt self-protective measures.

All mass gatherings including field trips or extra classes are currently prohibited until further notice.

Social distancing restrictions have been eased in Hà Nội from Thursday as Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc agreed to downgrade the city from the COVID-19 high-risk group to medium-risk along with HCM City, Bắc Ninh Province and Hà Giang Province. — VNS

Highschool graduation exam will take place in August The graduation exam for highscool student will still take place in August despite recent interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.