23/04/2020 16:59:36 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Hanoi to reopen schools from May 4

 
 
23/04/2020    15:33 GMT+7

High schools and universities in Hanoi plan to reopen from May 4, head of the city's People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said on Wednesday. 

A medical worker sterilises a classroom in Hai Phong City on Thursday before readmitting students. 

Secondary schools, primary schools and kindergartens are expected to receive students one week later, from May 11. 

HCM City Department of Education and Training is developing safety guidelines for schools in preparation to re-admit students in early May.

Nguyễn Văn Hiếu, the department’s deputy director, told online news outlet zing.vn that it was difficult to maintain a safe distance among students as recommended by the Ministry of Education and Training and Ministry of Health. 

“It is impossible to scatter students in a classroom due to the limited capacity of local schools,” said Hiếu. 

He said they were working with the department of health to develop a practical plan based on local conditions. 

As of Thursday morning, 24 localities announced plans to have reopen schools. 

The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, as well as northern provinces of Hải Phòng and Yên Bái, let ninth and twelfth graders return to schools on Thursday. 

Next week, on April 27, grades 9 and 12 in many provinces, including Sơn La, Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu and Phú Yên, will return to school after months off. 

 

Other provinces, including Bình Thuận, Cao Bằng, Đắk Lắk and Long An, will continue remote education until the end of April. 

Nguyễn Hữu Độ, deputy minister of education and training, on Monday urged localities to put the safety of students and teachers first when reopening schools by strictly following instructions from the Ministry of Education and Training and Ministry of Health on practicing good hygiene.

Schools are asked to sterilise campuses, provide soap and antiseptic hand wash for students, leave windows open and minimise the use of air conditioners.

Teachers bear the responsibility to monitor students’ health conditions and remind them to adopt self-protective measures.

All mass gatherings including field trips or extra classes are currently prohibited until further notice.

Social distancing restrictions have been eased in Hà Nội from Thursday as Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc agreed to downgrade the city from the COVID-19 high-risk group to medium-risk along with HCM City, Bắc Ninh Province and Hà Giang Province. — VNS 

Highschool graduation exam will take place in August

Highschool graduation exam will take place in August

The graduation exam for highscool student will still take place in August despite recent interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students start returning to school in low-risk provinces after months off

Students start returning to school in low-risk provinces after months off

The northern province of Thai Binh and Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau were the two first localities in Vietnam to let students return to schools on Monday after an extended closure due to COVID-19.

 
 

Tsunami risk identified near future Indonesian capital
Tsunami risk identified near future Indonesian capital
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Scientists map ancient underwater landslides in the region chosen for Jakarta's replacement.

Hailstorms hit northern Vietnam, houses damaged
Hailstorms hit northern Vietnam, houses damaged
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Hail and strong winds on Wednesday damaged houses, crops and infrastructure in northern provinces including Ha Giang, Lai Chau and Vinh Phuc.

Human trials of COVID-19 vaccine to start soon in Thailand
Human trials of COVID-19 vaccine to start soon in Thailand
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand are expected to begin within the next four months, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC) of the country.

Three months of COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam
Three months of COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam
VIDEOicon  1 giờ trước 

It was exactly three months ago the first case of novel coronavirus was recorded in Vietnam. An awful lot has happened here since January 23rd. Here is a look back at the key events of the last 12 weeks.

Lockdown order in Dong Van township, Ta Kha hamlet lifted
Lockdown order in Dong Van township, Ta Kha hamlet lifted
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Ha Giang on April 23 decided to lift the lockdown order on Dong Van township and Ta Kha hamlet in Pho Bang township in Dong Van district, based on positive developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

Hanoi approves plan to implement two urban metro lines
Hanoi approves plan to implement two urban metro lines
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The municipal Party Committee of Hanoi has approved a plan to build two new metro lines.

Hanoi resumes 104 bus routes as social distancing eased
Hanoi resumes 104 bus routes as social distancing eased
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Transport Service Corporation (Transerco) resumed operations of 104 bus routes on April 23 after the capital city began easing social distancing.

Foreign airline crews to stay at designated hotels to prevent COVID-19 spread
Foreign airline crews to stay at designated hotels to prevent COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed Hanoi and relevant municipal departments to designate hotels for the accommodation of foreign airline crews as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 spread.

More areas in Ha Giang locked down due to COVID-19
More areas in Ha Giang locked down due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Ha Giang decided to lock down Ta Kha hamlet in Dong Van district’s Pho Bang township and Thanh Thuy commune’s health station in Vi Xuyen district from April 22 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases for a week
Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases for a week
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

There have been no new COVID-19 cases detected in Vietnam for a whole week, reported the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 23 morning.

Online teaching will supplement traditional classes after pandemic
Online teaching will supplement traditional classes after pandemic
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Nghiem Xuan Huy, Director of Institute for Education Quality Assurance, a member of Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) talks about the benefits of online education and how it's here to stay.

Mobile hairdressers see growth during pandemic
Mobile hairdressers see growth during pandemic
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

With hair salons shut due to the social distancing measures, mobile hairdressers are seeing growth in business as residents seek to tackle their luscious locks. 

Hanoi's CDC Director arrested over breaches in purchase of COVID-19 testing machine
Hanoi's CDC Director arrested over breaches in purchase of COVID-19 testing machine
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Six officials along with the director of Hanoi’s Centre for Disease Control have been detained over alleged wrongdoings in purchasing COVID-19 diagnostic equipment, Hanoi Police announced Wednesday afternoon.

MobiFone – AVG deal to go to appeal court on April 23
MobiFone – AVG deal to go to appeal court on April 23
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi will open an appeal trial for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG) on April 23.

Ha Giang’s Dong Van township locked down to prevent COVID-19 spread
Ha Giang’s Dong Van township locked down to prevent COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The whole of Dong Van township in the district of the same name in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has been locked down since 9am on April 22, as an urgent COVID-19 prevention and control measure.

Hanoi prepares scenarios to foster post-pandemic socio-economic development
Hanoi prepares scenarios to foster post-pandemic socio-economic development
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities have prepared scenarios to promote socioeconomic development after the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

Vietnamese students abroad urged to avoid flight scam
Vietnamese students abroad urged to avoid flight scam
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has called on Vietnamese students abroad to take caution with entities and individuals that collect deposits to arrange flights to Vietnam in the name of Vietnamese diplomatic representative agencies.

Hanoi to cease social distancing from 0:00 April 23, except Me Linh, Thuong Tin
Hanoi to cease social distancing from 0:00 April 23, except Me Linh, Thuong Tin
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Hanoi will cease social distancing from 0:00 April 23, except for Me Linh and Thuong Tin districts, said Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung at a meeting of the Hanoi Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 22.

Ministry of Public Security reports final result of Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway’s investigation
Ministry of Public Security reports final result of Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway’s investigation
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The road foundation and surface of the Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway project failed to meet technical standards, causing subsidence, the Ministry of Public Security has said.

Compensation rates approved for lands to be acquired for Long Thanh airport
Compensation rates approved for lands to be acquired for Long Thanh airport
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Dong Nai Province authorities have approved the compensation rates payable to households who have to move to make way for the long-awaited Long Thanh international airport. 

