Hanoi to subsidise replacement of old motorbikes

Owners of motorbikes more than 18 years old and failing to meet emission standards in Hanoi may receive a subsidy to purchase a new bike under a programme proposed by the city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

Illustrative image (Photo: Vietnamnet)

According to the draft plan, people can have old motorbikes undergo an emission test at eight stations and 30 selected dealers in the six districts of Hoan Kiem, Cau Giay, Dong Da, Hai Ba Trung, Thanh Xuan, and Ha Dong, the department said on September 7.

If vehicles fail to meet emission standards, owners shall receive a cash subsidy of 2 to 4 million VND (86 to 172 USD) to buy a replacement. The subsidy will be funded by the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM).

Those taking vehicles for emission testing are also up for an “award” valued at about 300,000 VND.

The programme aims to reduce pollution and improve air quality in the capital. It is expected to be implemented from September to December this year, with an estimated 5,000 motorbikes being tested for emissions.

Hanoi now has more than 5.7 million motorbikes, of which 2.5 million were registered before 2000, and over 730,000 cars, according to Mai Trong Thai from the Hanoi Department of Natural Resources and Environment. These figures exclude vehicles from other cities and provinces travelling on Hanoi’s streets.

The Hanoi People’s Committee, meanwhile, has asked the department to continue seeking consultation from other relevant departments, agencies, and districts on the programme and report to the committee on the most feasible options before September 15./.