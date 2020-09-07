Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/09/2020 10:17:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi to subsidise replacement of old motorbikes

08/09/2020    10:14 GMT+7

Owners of motorbikes more than 18 years old and failing to meet emission standards in Hanoi may receive a subsidy to purchase a new bike under a programme proposed by the city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

Hanoi to subsidise replacement of old motorbikes hinh anh 1

Illustrative image (Photo: Vietnamnet)

According to the draft plan, people can have old motorbikes undergo an emission test at eight stations and 30 selected dealers in the six districts of Hoan Kiem, Cau Giay, Dong Da, Hai Ba Trung, Thanh Xuan, and Ha Dong, the department said on September 7.

If vehicles fail to meet emission standards, owners shall receive a cash subsidy of 2 to 4 million VND (86 to 172 USD) to buy a replacement. The subsidy will be funded by the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM).

Those taking vehicles for emission testing are also up for an “award” valued at about 300,000 VND.

 

The programme aims to reduce pollution and improve air quality in the capital. It is expected to be implemented from September to December this year, with an estimated 5,000 motorbikes being tested for emissions.

Hanoi now has more than 5.7 million motorbikes, of which 2.5 million were registered before 2000, and over 730,000 cars, according to Mai Trong Thai from the Hanoi Department of Natural Resources and Environment. These figures exclude vehicles from other cities and provinces travelling on Hanoi’s streets.

The Hanoi People’s Committee, meanwhile, has asked the department to continue seeking consultation from other relevant departments, agencies, and districts on the programme and report to the committee on the most feasible options before September 15./.

 
 

Other News

.
Two Vietnamese interns in Japan go missing in Typhoon Haishen
Two Vietnamese interns in Japan go missing in Typhoon Haishen
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Two Vietnamese interns have gone missing after Super Typhoon Haishen swept through Kyushu Island, southwest of Japan, on early September 7, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka prefecture confirmed.

Vietnam’s unusual and special products
Vietnam’s unusual and special products
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Many special products, including flora and fauna, in Vietnam often surprise foreign visitors. Here are a few:

Top students share national high school exam tips
Top students share national high school exam tips
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

My Tho High School is only a small local school in Y Yen District, Nam Dinh Province but it has produced some of the top scorers of this year’s national high school exam.

Da Nang takes control in one month COVID-19 fight
Da Nang takes control in one month COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

It’s been around one month since the central city of Da Nang was directly hit by the COVID-19 outbreak with nearly 400 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 and 28,000 close contact cases quarantined at health centres or in their homes.

Major transport projects in Mekong Delta to be completed before Tet
Major transport projects in Mekong Delta to be completed before Tet
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Contractors and workers expect to complete construction of several major transport projects in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta before Tet (Lunar New Year Festival), which falls on February 12 next year.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 7
SOCIETYicon  07/09/2020 

COVID-19: No new community infections in five days

Young teacher builds robot for use in Covid-19 treatment area
Young teacher builds robot for use in Covid-19 treatment area
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

In order to reduce direct contact between doctors and patients, and cut purchasing costs for protective equipment, a young teacher in Can Tho has created a robot for use in a Covid-19 treatment area.

PM calls for innovation for better clean water supply
PM calls for innovation for better clean water supply
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked ministries, agencies and stakeholders to complete legal frameworks and adopt new models and new technologies to ensure sufficient clean water.

African swine fever under control
African swine fever under control
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

About 98 per cent of communes nationwide have been announced as free from African swine fever, according to the head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD)'s Animal Health Department, Pham Van Dong.

Passenger flights resumed in Da Nang as virus outbreaks under control
Passenger flights resumed in Da Nang as virus outbreaks under control
SOCIETYicon  07/09/2020 

The central city of Danang has fully resumed all passenger transport services including domestic passenger flights since the morning of September 7 as the Covid-19 outbreaks have been basically contained.

Certain international air routes may reopen on September 15
Certain international air routes may reopen on September 15
SOCIETYicon  07/09/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed that certain air routes to and from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Taiwan (China), Laos, and Cambodia be resumed on September 15.

Power supply is sufficient next year: EVN
Power supply is sufficient next year: EVN
SOCIETYicon  07/09/2020 

Vietnam’s electricity supplier say they are confident they have the power to supply the whole country next year.

COVID-19: Four days without new locally transmitted cases in Vietnam
COVID-19: Four days without new locally transmitted cases in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

Vietnam has registered no locally transmitted coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, keeping its tally of infections at 1,049 and death toll at 35, according to the Ministry of Health on September 6 afternoon.

Vietnamese students in Japan launches online school fair
Vietnamese students in Japan launches online school fair
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

The Vietnamese Youths and Students' Association (VYSA) in Japan on September 5 arranged the VYSA School Fair 2020 on a virtual platform.

International donors assist Quang Tri’s bomb, mine clearance efforts
International donors assist Quang Tri’s bomb, mine clearance efforts
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

The central province of Quang Tri has to date received over 100 million USD from international donors to help its post-war bomb and mine clearance efforts.

An additional 11 patients in Da Nang recover from COVID-19
An additional 11 patients in Da Nang recover from COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

Two hospitals in Da Nang city, the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, discharged 11 COVID-19 patients on September 6 after making a full recovery from the disease.

First HCM City metro train set for Vietnam
First HCM City metro train set for Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

The first train for the Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro project in HCM City will arrive in Vietnam from Japan in October.

Ha Nam patient re-tests positive after three negatives
Ha Nam patient re-tests positive after three negatives
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

A COVID-19 patient in northern Ha Nam province has been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus following three negative tests, forcing doctors to quarantine her in hospital for further observation and treatment.

Da Nang wants to resume post COVID-19 transportation services
Da Nang wants to resume post COVID-19 transportation services
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

The administration of Da Nang city, the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, has proposed kick-starting transport routes again following the containment of the disease in the locality.

Massive Covid-19 testing for expatriates in Danang
Massive Covid-19 testing for expatriates in Danang
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

To prevent community spread, the government of Danang is conducting a massive Covid-19 testing program for expatriates in the city

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 