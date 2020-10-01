Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
05/10/2020 12:28:13 (GMT +7)

 
SOCIETY
 
 

 

Hanoi wants to build second int’l airport in Ung Hoa District

05/10/2020    12:25 GMT+7

A reasonable distance to Hanoi center and transportation convenience are among the reasons given to build the capital city’s second international airport in Ung Hoa district.

Hà Nội muốn xây sân bay quốc tế thứ hai tại Ứng Hoà

Hanoi proposes to build the second internatioanal airport in Ung Hoa district.

The Hanoi Department of Planning and Architecture has proposed that municipal authorities consider the planning of Hanoi’s second international airport in the southern district of Ung Hoa and add it to the planning of Vietnam’s airports in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

According to this agency, this plan has many advantages. Firstly, the distance and the travel time between Ung Hoa and the center of Hanoi is reasonable.

Secondly, traffic connection between this site and Hanoi’s center is very convenient: through Phap Van-Cau Gie highway, the existing National Highway 1A and adjacent to the southern backbone (under construction). In the long term, it will be connected to the Northwest Expressway - National Highway 5B (linking Ho Chi Minh road and Highway 5B) and the main roads of Hanoi (Do Xa - Quan Son road, North-South axis, Ngoc Hoi - Phu Xuyen road).

Thirdly, the planned site for the second international airport can have access to three types of transport: road, waterway (Van Diem port on the Red River) and railway (Hanoi-HCMC railway and the North South express railway in the future).

Fourthly, advantages in terms of site clearance and land fund for the construction of an airport with an area of about 1,300 hectares (similar to the size of Noi Bai International Airport with a capacity of 50 million passengers a year), mainly agricultural land.

 

This area also has land fund and conditions for developing supporting urban areas around the new airport (Phu Xuyen satellite town), industrial zones, multimodal transportation, warehousing and logistics systems (Phu Xuyen district alone has about 1,039 hectares of industrial land).

This plan also creates a new driving force for Hanoi, especially for the satellite urban area of Phu Xuyen (about 5km away), land fund on the two sides of the southern axis, and the districts of Thanh Oai, Ung Hoa, Phu Xuyen, My Duc and the southern provinces of Hanoi.

However, the Department of Planning and Architecture also mentioned the disadvantage of the plan: the existence of the 500KV Thuong Tin to Nho Quan power transmission line.

At present, there are four sites planned for the construction of the second international airport in Hanoi or the surrounding provinces from now to 2030, and the vision 2050, including: Ly Nhan district (Ha Nam province), 60-65km from the center of Hanoi; Ung Hoa district (Hanoi), about 35-40km from the city center; Thanh Mien and Binh Giang districts (Hai Duong province), about 45-50km from Hanoi center; and Tien Lang district (Hai Phong), about 120km from the center of Hanoi.

Huong Quynh

Aviation authority proposes shortening Noi Bai airport closure

Aviation authority proposes shortening Noi Bai airport closure

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked the Ministry of Transport to shorten the closur of Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi for upgrading and repairing runways and taxiways.

 
 

.



