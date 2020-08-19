Hanoi well decorated for National Day celebrations

An array of national flags, slogans, and posters can be erected throughout Hanoi as the capital marks celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Hanoi’s Department of Culture and Sports puts up decorations around the city as part of activities to celebrate important landmarks in the nation’s history.

Many major streets throughout the capital bear national flags to mark the occasions.

A large poster can be seen in front of the Vietnam Military History Museum.

Several smaller posters are located on Xa Dan street.

The crossroads of Dai Co Viet and Nguyen Dinh Chieu streets hosts a large poster.

A billboard featuring an image of President Ho Chi Minh reading the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945, is placed at the intersection of Le Duan and Dai Co Viet streets.

Many LED screens placed around Thien Quang lake showcase messages to mark celebrations for the nation’s special days.

The view on Hoang Dieu street

Decorations have been placed in front of the headquarters of the Hanoi administration, including one picture showing Hanoians marching and occupying the Residential Palace of the Tonkin Governor, now the Government Guest House, on August 19, 1945.

VOV/Hanoimoi