20/08/2020 20:25:58 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Hanoi well decorated for National Day celebrations

20/08/2020    19:09 GMT+7

An array of national flags, slogans, and posters can be erected throughout Hanoi as the capital marks celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

hanoi well decorated for national day celebrations hinh 1

Hanoi’s Department of Culture and Sports puts up decorations around the city as part of activities to celebrate important landmarks in the nation’s history.

hanoi well decorated for national day celebrations hinh 2

Many major streets throughout the capital bear national flags to mark the occasions.

hanoi well decorated for national day celebrations hinh 3

A large poster can be seen in front of the Vietnam Military History Museum.

hanoi well decorated for national day celebrations hinh 4

Several smaller posters are located on Xa Dan street.

hanoi well decorated for national day celebrations hinh 5

The crossroads of Dai Co Viet and Nguyen Dinh Chieu streets hosts a large poster.

 
hanoi well decorated for national day celebrations hinh 6

A billboard featuring an image of President Ho Chi Minh reading the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945, is placed at the intersection of Le Duan and Dai Co Viet streets.

hanoi well decorated for national day celebrations hinh 7

Many LED screens placed around Thien Quang lake showcase messages to mark celebrations for the nation’s special days.

hanoi well decorated for national day celebrations hinh 8

The view on Hoang Dieu street

hanoi well decorated for national day celebrations hinh 9

Decorations have been placed in front of the headquarters of the Hanoi administration, including one picture showing Hanoians marching and occupying the Residential Palace of the Tonkin Governor, now the Government Guest House, on August 19, 1945.

VOV/Hanoimoi

 
 

Latest news

