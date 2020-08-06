Hard-working technicians at Da Nang lab seek COVID-19 infection cases

The Da Nang Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been busy on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 over the past 10 days due to Da Nang’s administration accelerating mass testing.

Technicians work hard each day at the laboratory in order to isolate possible SARS-CoV-2 infection cases. Indeed, July 31 was a peak day with more than 5,000 samples being taken and 45 positive COVID-19 cases being detected among them.

According to Dr. Ton That Thanh, director of the CDC, the centre has a capacity of being able to test 10,000 samples per day.

Each of the 60 technicians on duty must wear protective gear throughout their shift from 7am to 7pm.

Samples and results are carefully detailed with no room for error.

Each day sees the arrival of fresh samples sent from residential areas in Da Nang.

A technician wears several masks whilst at work in order to ensure health and safety standards are maintained while following regulations set by the Ministry of Health.

On average, the CDC analyses approximately 6,000 samples each day, ten times more than it had been when the laboratory first came into operation in March.

Medical staff working in the central city are swift to take samples in residential areas in order to detect and isolate possible COVID-19 cases.

VOV/Tienphong