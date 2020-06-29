Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/06/2020 19:12:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City achieves positive results in fighting trade fraud

 
 
29/06/2020    18:29 GMT+7

HCM City authorities have seized more than 36,350 smuggled and counterfeited goods and imposed fines of about VND7 billion (US$301,600) for violations after its coordination plan No15 was launched last year in May.

HCM City achieves positive results in fighting trade fraud

Authorised forces conduct a random check at a food and beverage shop in HCM City’s District 1 to fight against fake and smuggled goods. 

The national steering committee for tackling smuggling, trade fraud and fake goods (Steering Committee 389), the General Department of Market Surveillance under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the HCM City Steering Committee 389 held a conference last Friday to review the results of the coordination plan No15.

Dam Thanh The, chief of the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee 389, said the coordination plan had achieved positive results.

Government agencies have worked closely together to monitor the situation, verify information, conduct surprise inspections and handle violations in the city.

A numerous number of warehouses were discovered and fined for storing smuggled goods that had unknown origin or were counterfeit as well as goods infringing intellectual property rights.

The HCM City Steering Committee 389 received and verified 26 information sources related to illegal trading, transportation and storage of smuggled goods, and storage of illegal imported products of unclear origin and counterfeit goods.

The General Department of Market Surveillance collaborated with the city’s Department of Market Surveillance to check 11 organisations and individuals, temporarily seized material evidence worth VND2.3 billion ($99,000), and imposed fines of VND332 million ($14,300) for violations.

Some new kinds of scams have emerged in the city.

 

For example, enterprises and individuals took advantage of the management and use of State assets such as land, factories and warehouses to illegally lease them, creating favourable conditions for renters to use these places for gathering and storing banned goods, illegally-imported goods, and goods of unclear origin.

In addition, many people exploited the State’s open policies on entry and exit of passengers and crew members at ports in the city’s port cluster, and at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, to illegally smuggle and transport prohibited goods (drugs, addictive substances, and wild animals), high-value goods (gold, silver, foreign currencies, watches and phones) and banned and fake goods.

The said that the cooperation No15 plan could become an outstanding model of coordination between central agencies and localities in the fight against trade fraud and smuggled fake and low-quality goods.

“We will continue the cooperation in the coming time and hope that other localities will make cooperation plans with us,” he said.

The National Steering Committee 389 awarded certificates of merit to the HCM City' Market Management Department, the city police’s Department of Economic Security and seven individuals with outstanding achievements in the coordination plan.  VNS

Vietnam eyes sustained fight against trade fraud, cross-border smuggling

Vietnam eyes sustained fight against trade fraud, cross-border smuggling

Drastic measures are needed to sustain the fight against trade fraud and smuggling of goods into Vietnam from Cambodia, speakers told a conference in HCM City on Thursday.

Vietnam endeavors to combat trade fraud

Vietnam endeavors to combat trade fraud

The government of Vietnam’s effort to combat trade fraud has been highly appreciated by trade partners as Vietnam’s exports to important markets continue to be welcomed.

 
 

Other News

.
Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrades set for July
Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrades set for July
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has approved a plan to shut the runways and taxiways at HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat airport and Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport for repair and upgrade starting from July 1, 

HCMC publicizes new textbooks for academic year 2020-2021
HCMC publicizes new textbooks for academic year 2020-2021
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The HCMC Department of Education and Training has announced that textbook set “Inventive horizon" compiled by the Vietnam Education Publishing House was chosen to be official textbooks for first graders in the academic year 2020-2021.

Coronavirus: Where are global cases rising and falling?
Coronavirus: Where are global cases rising and falling?
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

With the coronavirus pandemic reaching a global total of 10m cases, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a dangerous new phase in the crisis.

Dyke violations on the rise
Dyke violations on the rise
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

More than 7,000 dyke violations which happened across the nation since 2011 have not been resolved, a conference heard.

Singapore hands out coronavirus tracing devices
Singapore hands out coronavirus tracing devices
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The government's TraceTogether tokens are aimed at people who do not have smartphones.

Hebei: China locks down 400,000 people after virus spike near Beijing
Hebei: China locks down 400,000 people after virus spike near Beijing
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

It's a small spike in Hebei near Beijing - but enough for officials to reinstate a strict lockdown.

New Can Gio Bridge, coastal tourism sites approved
New Can Gio Bridge, coastal tourism sites approved
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has approved the construction of Can Gio Bridge as well as plans to develop the Can Gio Tourism Urban Area project.

Elevated roads in HCM City could ease gridlock
Elevated roads in HCM City could ease gridlock
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

HCM City should build an integrated elevated road system to tackle traffic congestion as land for transport in the inner city has become scarce, experts have urged.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 29
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 29
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 cases for 74 straight days

Coronavirus: 'Swift and dangerous turn' in Texas cases, says governor
Coronavirus: 'Swift and dangerous turn' in Texas cases, says governor
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The spread of coronavirus infections has taken a "swift and very dangerous turn" in the US state of Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has warned.

Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi
Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Gunmen attack the stock exchange in Karachi, with local media reporting a number of people killed or wounded.

COVID-19: The truth is always the strongest argument
COVID-19: The truth is always the strongest argument
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

International experts and media have been trying to explain Vietnam’s extraordinary success in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teacher works to stamp out child drownings
Teacher works to stamp out child drownings
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

After seeing parents grieving their drowned children, a physical education teacher of the northern province of Thanh Hoa decided to build a swimming pool and teach students how to swim for free.

Vietnam confirms 12 Pakistani pilots ‘are working’ for local airlines
Vietnam confirms 12 Pakistani pilots ‘are working’ for local airlines
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) confirmed on June 28 that it has licensed a total of 27 Pakistani pilots to work in Vietnam, but only 12 of them are currently flying for local airlines.

COVID-19: British pilot to return to UK on July 12
COVID-19: British pilot to return to UK on July 12
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The British Embassy in Hanoi has sent a note to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health, requesting for repatriation of the British pilot infected with the coronavirus, the most severe case in Vietnam.

Vietnam suspends 27 Pakistani pilots for license verification
Vietnam suspends 27 Pakistani pilots for license verification
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has suspended 27 Pakistani pilots flying for Vietnamese carriers to check their licenses’ authenticity, 

Inspectors suggest cancelling Covid-19 testing system purchase contract
Inspectors suggest cancelling Covid-19 testing system purchase contract
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Inspectors of Quang Nam Province have suggested that the provincial government cancel a bidding package to purchase a real-time PCR detection system used for Covid-19 testing

Teacher spends more than 20 years guiding children with disabilities
Teacher spends more than 20 years guiding children with disabilities
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Pham Thi Hong of Pleiku City, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, has run a teaching centre for disabled children in a rented house at No 57, Tran Nhat Duat Street for more than 20 years.

Preventive treatment for people at high risk of HIV infection the most effective solution
Preventive treatment for people at high risk of HIV infection the most effective solution
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Hoang Dinh Canh, deputy head of Vietnam Administration of HIV/AIDS Control (VAAC) speaks to the press on the ministry’s plan to expand pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) service to all provinces and cities nationwide.

How can Vietnamese teachers' English’s qualifications improve?
How can Vietnamese teachers' English’s qualifications improve?
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Teachers of English in Hanoi have been asked to attend an exam to assess their qualifications under IELTS international standards.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 