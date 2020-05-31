HCM City adjusts zoning plan for innovative hub

The HCM City Department of Planning and Architecture has proposed a 1:2000 scale for zoning of three areas in the eastern part of the city.

HCM City has proposed adjustments tothree areas in the eastern part of the city that will become an innovativesmart-cityhub.— Phototuoitre.vn

The areas, which include Linh Trung and Truong Tho in Thu Duc District and Tam Da in District 9, are part of high-tech, innovative hub development zone.

Under the proposal, the Linh Trung area, which connects the city's university village and High Tech Park, would have four land areas adjusted with a total area of 28ha.

Most of the areas are public land under the management of Agriculture-Forestry University and Saigon Water Co-operation (Sawaco).

The Linh Trung area will become the National University IT & EduTech Hub under the master plan for the area.

The Truong Tho area, the innovative hub for the area, would have three land plots adjusted with a total area of 8ha.

The three areas would have sustainable infrastructure adapted to climate change, transportation and technology.

In addition, 28ha of the Tam Da area would become the Tam Da eco tech hub in the future.

The proposals for adjustments to the master plan are in line with the plan of creating a smart hub in the eastern of the city.

The adjustments would also help the city call for investors and improve the city's management capability.

Last year, the city launched a contest on the planning concept for the smart innovative area in the eastern of the city.

Sasaki Associates Inc, a US architecture and design solution firm, won first prize worth VNĐ4.5 billion (US$193,960).

Sasaki proposed forming six innovation hotspots in the eastern part of the city with infrastructure for a hi-tech and smart urban development zone.

Six innovation hotspots include Thu Thiem Urban and Financial Centre, Rach Chiec Sport and Wellness Hub, Saigon Hi-Tech Park and Automated Manufacturing Hub, National University IT & EduTech Hub, Tam Da EcoTech Hub, and Truong Tho Future Hub.

These six hotspots are located in districts 2, 9 and Thủ Đức.

The HCM City Department of Home Affairs has submitted a plan to the People's Committee on the merger of these three districts and 19 wards in districts 3, 4, 5, 10 and Phu Nhuan to form the creative hub.

After the merger, the new hub is expected to spread over more than 211sq.km and be home to more than 1.1 million people. The eastern area is expected to become an innovation hub based on a digital, knowledge-based economy. — VNS

