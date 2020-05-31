Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/06/2020 10:56:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City adjusts zoning plan for innovative hub

 
 
01/06/2020    09:40 GMT+7

The HCM City Department of Planning and Architecture has proposed a 1:2000 scale for zoning of three areas in the eastern part of the city.

HCM City has proposed adjustments tothree areas in the eastern part of the city that will become an innovativesmart-cityhub.— Phototuoitre.vn

The areas, which include Linh Trung and Truong Tho in Thu Duc District and Tam Da in District 9, are part of high-tech, innovative hub development zone.

Under the proposal, the Linh Trung area, which connects the city's university village and High Tech Park, would have four land areas adjusted with a total area of 28ha.

Most of the areas are public land under the management of Agriculture-Forestry University and Saigon Water Co-operation (Sawaco).

The Linh Trung area will become the National University IT & EduTech Hub under the master plan for the area. 

The Truong Tho area, the innovative hub for the area, would have three land plots adjusted with a total area of 8ha.

The three areas would have sustainable infrastructure adapted to climate change, transportation and technology.

In addition, 28ha of the Tam Da area would become the Tam Da eco tech hub in the future.

The proposals for adjustments to the master plan are in line with the plan of creating a smart hub in the eastern of the city. 

The adjustments would also help the city call for investors and improve the city's management capability.

 

Last year, the city launched a contest on the planning concept for the smart innovative area in the eastern of the city.

Sasaki Associates Inc, a US architecture and design solution firm, won first prize worth VNĐ4.5 billion (US$193,960).

Sasaki proposed forming six innovation hotspots in the eastern part of the city with infrastructure for a hi-tech and smart urban development zone.

Six innovation hotspots include Thu Thiem Urban and Financial Centre, Rach Chiec Sport and Wellness Hub, Saigon Hi-Tech Park and Automated Manufacturing Hub, National University IT & EduTech Hub, Tam Da EcoTech Hub,  and Truong Tho Future Hub.

These six hotspots are located in districts 2, 9 and Thủ Đức.

The HCM City Department of Home Affairs has submitted a plan to the People's Committee on the merger of these three districts and 19 wards in districts 3, 4, 5, 10 and Phu Nhuan to form the creative hub.

After the merger, the new hub is expected to spread over more than 211sq.km and be home to more than 1.1 million people. The eastern area is expected to become an innovation hub based on a digital, knowledge-based economy. — VNS

HCM City prepares to receive foreign workers

HCM City prepares to receive foreign workers

The HCM City Department of Health has issued guidelines for medical surveillance of foreign experts coming from abroad as part of COVID-19 prevention efforts.

HCM City to build more public parks

HCM City to build more public parks

HCM City plans to build more public parks with a total coverage of 650ha in the next 10 years, offering at least one square metre of public parks per resident.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City proposes new regulations of apartment maintenance fees
HCM City proposes new regulations of apartment maintenance fees
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Construction has proposed changing current regulations on collection of apartment maintenance fees in an effort to handle disputes between apartment building investors and management boards.

Banyan trees beat Hanoi’s summer heat
Banyan trees beat Hanoi’s summer heat
PHOTOSicon  3 giờ trước 

Hanoi is not only known for its old streets but also century-old banyan trees, which have stood against time and witnessed many historical ups and downs. 

Vietnam among most successful Asian countries in containing coronavirus: Foreign media
Vietnam among most successful Asian countries in containing coronavirus: Foreign media
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Australia-based website Eastasiaforum.org on May 28 ran an article titled “Vietnam’s COVID-19 political gains” affirming that Vietnam has earned international accolades as one of the successful countries in Asia to contain the coronavirus.

Telemedicine – Vietnam’s new approach to healthcare service
Telemedicine – Vietnam’s new approach to healthcare service
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Telemedicine, a technology-based model to support medical treatment and healthcare, is in wide use in many countries. 

Hanoi student wins scholarships to nine US colleges
Hanoi student wins scholarships to nine US colleges
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A high school student in Hanoi has just won scholarships worth USD1.6 million to nine universities in the US.

ASEAN countries continue loosening COVID-19 restrictions
ASEAN countries continue loosening COVID-19 restrictions
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Thailand on May 29 decided to shorten the night curfew by an hour, starting June 1, when the country enters the third phase of COVID-19 lockdown easing.

Abandoned boats pose risks to waterway and environment
Abandoned boats pose risks to waterway and environment
SOCIETYicon  31/05/2020 

Abandoned and derelict boats pose significant risks to waterway safety and have environmental impacts on local communities in Quang Ngai Province.

HCM City prepares to receive foreign workers
HCM City prepares to receive foreign workers
SOCIETYicon  30/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Health has issued guidelines for medical surveillance of foreign experts coming from abroad as part of COVID-19 prevention efforts.

Rice harvest season starts in Hanoi
Rice harvest season starts in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  30/05/2020 

The rice fields under the mountains in the suburban area in My Duc District, Hanoi have been ready for the harvest season.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 30
SOCIETYicon  30/05/2020 

COVID-19: Another imported case confirmed, total hits 328

George Floyd death: Clashes across US as protesters demand justice
George Floyd death: Clashes across US as protesters demand justice
SOCIETYicon  30/05/2020 

Crowds rally at the White House among other places over the death in police custody of George Floyd.

Son La court sentences defendants in exam scandal
Son La court sentences defendants in exam scandal
SOCIETYicon  30/05/2020 

The People’s Court of northwestern Son La province on May 29 announced punishment for 12 defendants involved in score manipulations in the 2018 national high school examinations.

Another heat wave strikes VN, temperatures rise to 40 again
Another heat wave strikes VN, temperatures rise to 40 again
SOCIETYicon  30/05/2020 

Another heat wave is sweeping across the northern and central regions of Vietnam, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius and UV levels hazardous to human health.

Disabled man earns good income from raising pigeons
Disabled man earns good income from raising pigeons
SOCIETYicon  30/05/2020 

With the right amount of effort and determination, anything is possible. That is exactly the mindset of the disabled owner of a pigeon farm in Nam Dinh Province.

Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province
Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province
PHOTOSicon  30/05/2020 

The Dong Giao farm in the northern province of Ninh Binh is famous for vast pineapple fields that create a colourful picture.

High-quality programs at many universities enroll sub-par students
High-quality programs at many universities enroll sub-par students
SOCIETYicon  30/05/2020 

The State Audit, when working with the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), named a number of schools which enroll students of low quality for high-quality training programs.

More and more foreigners have need to learn Vietnamese
More and more foreigners have need to learn Vietnamese
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

Not only expatriates in Vietnam but also foreign students in all over the world have a need to learn Vietnamese. 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 29
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 29
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

More COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Asia

Four key measures help Vietnam control coronavirus
Four key measures help Vietnam control coronavirus
FEATUREicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam did not shy away from broadcasting the seriousness of Covid-19.

Fisherman in Quang Nam fined for illegal fishing
Fisherman in Quang Nam fined for illegal fishing
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

A fisherman in the central province of Quang Ngai has been fined more than VND927.5 million (USD40,304) for fishing in Malaysian waters.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 