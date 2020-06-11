HCM City allows bars, karaoke parlors to reopen

HCM City’s People’s Committee has allowed entertainment facilities such as bars and karaoke parlours to re-open after the country has gone through 56 straight days without any community transmission of COVID-19.

In its public dispatch 2176.UBND-VX, the committee requires continuing with COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

The committee also assigned the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to create favourable conditions for the issue of new working permits and extension of existing ones for foreign workers while ensuring safety against the epidemic. Entertainment facilities are told to keep in place prevention measures.

The municipal Health Department reported that there have been 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city as of June 11, with 56 already given the all clear. Meanwhile, suspected cases number 415 by now, with all tests coming out negative.

No new suspected case was reported in the city on June 11, and 142 people are being quarantined at concentrated facilities while 68 are quarantined at their accommodations./.VNA