HCM City approves $116m package to help workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

The People’s Council of HCM City has approved a financial support package worth US$116.55 million to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 and to support employees affected by the pandemic.

Delegates at an extraordinary meeting held on Friday by the HCM City People’s Council.

The decision was made at an extraordinary meeting held last Friday in the city.

The People’s Council approved the amount suggested by the city People’s Committee on Thursday. The money will be sourced from the city budget reserve.

Accordingly, the city will provide support of VNĐ90,000 ($4) per person per day for those subject to medical quarantine (in residential areas designated for quarantine and classification before they are moved to concentrated quarantines areas). However, people subject to self-quarantine at homes will not qualify for the support.

Patients being treated for COVID-19 at medical examination and treatment facilities in the city will also receive the same amount.

Police, military and other forces involved in COVID-19 activities will receive VNĐ90,000 per person per day. Medical workers will receive VNĐ120,000 per person per day.

Of the total amount, the city expects to spend VNĐ323 billion ($13.7 million) for quarantine activities in concentrated quarantine areas and for treatment. This involves an estimated 10,000 quarantined people and 100 infected people.

The city also expects to spend about VNĐ126 billion ($5.3 million) to support people subject to quarantine in residential areas for classification before they are moved to concentrated quarantine areas.

The city also expects to spend about VNĐ112 billion ($4.7 million) for face masks (antibacterial, washable and usable 10 times) for three months for students, and sanitation workers in 22 districts who are participating in COVID-19 prevention activities. Three masks per person per month will be given.

HCM City will also provide VNĐ1 million per person per month for workers who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, these workers must not be entitled to unemployment benefits under State regulations.

The support period is based on the actual number of days that employees have been unemployed, but should not exceed three months. This will be effective from April through June.

According to the city People’s Committee, the number of subsidised employees is expected to be about 600,000, with total support of about VNĐ1.8 trillion ($76.2 million).

The People’s Council has also agreed to give 10 specialised vehicles using negative pressure to the Health Department’s 115 Emergency Centre.

The city also plans to spend more than VNĐ250 billion for information dissemination, and training on prevention and control of COVID-19.

Nguyễn Thị Lệ, chairwoman of the city People’s Council, said it was vital to adopt support policies to contain COVID-19 and help workers so that people can trust in and be confident about the guidelines set by the State and the Party. — VNS

