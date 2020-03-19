Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCM City busts large-scale drug trafficking ring, arrests 8

 
 
21/03/2020    23:58 GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City police, in collaboration with relevant agencies, have broken up a large-scale drug trafficking ring, arresting 8 people and seizing big amounts of heroin and methamphetamine.

  Seized drugs include 50 cakes of heroin and 36kg of methamphetamine (Photo: HCM City police)

 

The ring was mastermined by Nguyen Hoang Danh, 24, and Dang Xuan Hai, 60, who both live in HCM City’s Tan Phu district, according to HCM City police.

Police have kept a close watch on the ring since its transactions were discovered in late February 2020.

During the course of investigation, police found both Danh and Hai had met and directed a number of people to execute transactions in many places in HCM City, Binh Duong and other provinces.

Searching their houses, police seized a total of 50 cakes of heroin, 36kg of methamphetamine, 3 plastic bags containing synthetic drug tablets and some drug sorting tools.

This is a large-scale drug trafficking ring operating in a sophisticated manner in many localities, police said. Dtinews

 
 

14-day quarantine mandatory for everyone entering Vietnam from March 21
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

All of the passengers entering Vietnam will have to undergo a 14-day concentrated quarantine period as from 0:00 on March 21, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Hanoi plans large-scale testing to prevent COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Authorities in Hanoi have proposed buying an additional 200,000 COVID-19 test kits to conduct large-scale testing.

How is Vietnam coping with Covid-19?
VIDEOicon  21/03/2020 

To date, 17 confirmed cases in Vietnam have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Owners offer to turn hotels into quarantine areas
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

As many as 120 hotels nation-wide have offered the use of their facilities as quarantine areas as of March 19.

Keeping calm and carrying on: Vietnam sets a coronavirus example
FEATUREicon  21/03/2020 

As much of the western world descends into a COVID-19-induced panic, nations in close proximity to China have remained relatively calm. 

Foreigners respond to blood donation campaign amid COVID-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Wayne Worrel, a British expatriate who has lived in Vietnam for years, joined his peers at a blood donation spot at 26 Luong Ngoc Quyen street, Hanoi's Hoan Kiem district, on March 18 noon.

Do private schools in Vietnam need rescuing?
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Following requests from tourism and manufacturing companies, private schools are now calling for help from the State.

Dong Nai wary of water shortage amid salt intrusion
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai has called on relevant agencies and the public to take proactive measures to ward off a freshwater shortage as drought and saltwater intrusion in rivers cause an increasing shortage.

11 female students have won medals at math Olympiads since 1974
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Vietnam began attending International Mathematics Olympiads (IMO) in 1974. Since then, 11 female students have won medals from the competitions.

Hanoi chairman dismisses rumours of city lockdown
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has dismissed speculation on social media that city authorities are poised to announce a total lockdown across the city to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

E-learning apps expand, users adapt to distance learning
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

VNPT, Viettel and VioEdu say that more and more people are accessing e-learning now. The number of VNPT E-Learning has increased fourfold.

Non-stop toll collection on BOT highways likely to miss deadline
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

All build-operate-transfer (BOT) highways across Vietnam are scheduled to use electronic toll collection systems by the end of this year, but many seem set to fall short of the goal.

Expat students should carefully consider before returning home: ministry
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has recommended Vietnamese students abroad consider carefully before returning to Vietnam due to the risks of spreading COVID-19 and travel restrictions imposed by many countries.

Coronavirus: When will the outbreak end and life get back to normal?
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The huge challenge the world faces to find an exit strategy to end the lockdowns and return to normal.

COVID-19 fight: Together we win
VIDEOicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam and the World Health Organisation are in common on treatment regimens for COVID-19 patients. However, the country has its own innovative features when applied in practice.

Discrimination against foreign tourists would be punished: Government leader
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that any act of discrimination against foreign tourists would be strictly punished.

Mobile disinfection chamber launched in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The HCM City University of Technology in collaboration with the Centre of Science and Technology Development for Youth have successfully created and officially launched a mobile disinfection chamber serving people in COVID-19-affected areas.

Vietnam to temporarily suspend visa-waiver program for Belarus, Russia, Japan due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend unilateral visa exemption policy for citizens from Belarus, Russia and Japan in a bid to contain spread of the novel coronavirus to the Southeast Asian nation.

Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health confirmed nine more cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection on March 19 night, raising the total number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam to 85.

Nirbhaya case: Four Indian men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The men were convicted of raping and murdering a young woman in the Indian capital in 2012.

