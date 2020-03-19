HCM City busts large-scale drug trafficking ring, arrests 8

Ho Chi Minh City police, in collaboration with relevant agencies, have broken up a large-scale drug trafficking ring, arresting 8 people and seizing big amounts of heroin and methamphetamine.

Seized drugs include 50 cakes of heroin and 36kg of methamphetamine (Photo: HCM City police)

The ring was mastermined by Nguyen Hoang Danh, 24, and Dang Xuan Hai, 60, who both live in HCM City’s Tan Phu district, according to HCM City police.



Police have kept a close watch on the ring since its transactions were discovered in late February 2020.



During the course of investigation, police found both Danh and Hai had met and directed a number of people to execute transactions in many places in HCM City, Binh Duong and other provinces.



Searching their houses, police seized a total of 50 cakes of heroin, 36kg of methamphetamine, 3 plastic bags containing synthetic drug tablets and some drug sorting tools.



This is a large-scale drug trafficking ring operating in a sophisticated manner in many localities, police said. Dtinews