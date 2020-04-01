HCM City, Da Nang suspend road passenger transport

Ho Chi Minh City and the central city of Da Nang have decided to suspend road passenger transport in a bid to curb travel and crowds and contain the spread of COVID-19.

HCM City will temporarily cease passenger transport on fixed routes and by bus, taxi, tour buses, and buses operating on contracts from April 1 to 15, according to the provincial Department of Transport.

Cars carrying workers and experts from businesses are still allowed on the city’s streets. They must be disinfected, however, prior to and after picking up passengers. Occupancy on such vehicles must not exceed 50 percent of seats and the total is limited to 20 people.

Drivers, their assistants, and passengers must all wear face masks and complete health declarations before boarding, in line with regulations.

Da Nang city, meanwhile, made a similar move in suspending passenger transport routes departing from and arriving at local bus stations from April 1.

Local subsidised bus routes, those that link the city with the nearby provinces of Quang Nam and Thua Thien-Hue, as well as passenger transport by taxi, buses running on contracts, and tour buses have also been suspended.

The city’s authorities have recommended that people not use public transport, as part of efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Transport Ministry orders restrictions on passenger transport nationwide

The Ministry of Transport has asked aviation, land, railway, maritime, waterway administrations and provincial-level transport departments nationwide to implement restrictions on passenger transport around the country for a 15-day period starting from 0:00 hour on April 1.



The restrictions are being introduced to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Vietnamese airlines are permitted to operate two round-trip flights a day on the Hanoi - HCM City route and one round-trip flight a day on the Hanoi - Da Nang and HCM City - Da Nang routes.

All other domestic flights are suspended, the ministry said.

Road passenger transport has been halted nationwide, except for official purposes and the supply of food and necessities, along with vehicles picking up workers and experts and carrying materials and products.



Inter-provincial passenger trains will be suspended for the 15-day period to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Hanoi - HCM City train link will continue, with two trips a day at most. Waterway transport operators have also been asked to stop ferrying passengers to islands.



The instruction, however, does not apply to cargo transport.

