SOCIETY
 
 
HCM City establishes 62 posts for COVID-19 prevention

 
 
05/04/2020    00:28 GMT+7

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong has signed a decision to set up 62 posts and stations for COVID-19 prevention and control throughout the city.

HCM City establishes 62 posts for COVID-19 prevention hinh anh 1

A post for COVID-19 prevention and control 

These posts and stations will run round-the-clock from now until April 15 or further notice.

Staff at the posts and stations, including those from the public security and military forces, health, inspection and food hygiene sectors, will provide clear information about preventive measures against COVID-19 and social distancing, Phong said at a meeting on April 3.

Relevant agencies and local authorities will fine anyone who does not wear a mask in public and who takes part in gatherings of more than two people.

The city’s authorities will also strengthen the use of IT surveillance of suspected COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 patients.

The city's Department of Transport is working with the Mai Linh Group to arrange 200 taxis at hospitals to provide free transport services to patients who need emergency aid and to those who have been discharged from hospitals after recovery from surgery.

The city on April 1 temporarily suspended all public transport to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

However, Tran Quang Lam, Director of the Department of Transport, said that taxis are needed to transport pregnant women and children who need to go to hospitals, and patients who have been discharged from hospital after surgery.

The Department of Health has also suggested that taxis be used at hospitals for these needs.

The Ministry of Health has given approval to three more hospitals in the city to test SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number to five besides the Pasteur Institute.

The three new hospitals include Thong Nhat Hospital, HCM City University Medical Centre and FV Hospital.

 

The Hospital for Tropical Diseases and Children’s Hospital 1 have already been giving tests.

According to the Department of Health, a branch of the Oncology Hospital in District 9 is ready to admit COVID-19 patients in case the city’s COVID-19 incidences rise to 200-500.

The branch’s medical equipment is also available. The Department of Health has sent machines for emergency aid to the branch.

The health department’s management board for investment and construction of civil and industrial works will soon install a liquid oxygen supply system, connect water treatment systems, and check fire fighting systems at the hospital.

The Department of Health has cooperated with the Department of Tourism to arrange hotels in District 9 for health staff at the hospital branch to stay after their work shifts.

As of April 4, the city had a total of 53 COVID-19 patients. Eighteen people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

Red Cross Society calls for blood donation, effective fight against COVID-19

President of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) Central Committee Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu has sent a letter to call for the community's greater efforts to effectively prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure enough blood for emergencies and medical treatment.

Thu, who is also Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation, asked cadres and members of the organisation, and volunteers to act as the core force in the fight against the disease.

She said the VRCS was tasked with coordinating with the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and political and social organiations to take part in the communication work to raise public awareness of the importance of preventing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thu expressed her hope that all cadres, members, volunteers of the VRCS to strictly abide by disease prevention instructions, and actively participate in campaigning for voluntary blood donation. VNA

 
 

