HCM City expects more 54,000 new students in the next academic year

HCM City schools will have 54,000 students entering primary, middle and secondary schools in the 2020-21 academic year.

According to its Department of Education and Training, they will include 9,000 in primary school, 28,000 in middle school and 14,000 in secondary school.

Most new students in middle school are in districts 9, 12, Go Vap, Thu Duc, Binh Tan and suburban districts such as Bình Chanh, Hoc Mon and Cu Chi.

An increase in the number of students, and the fact many schools have 40-50 students per class, is putting pressure on the quality of teachers and other staff.

To prepare for the next year authorities plan to build 1,371 new classrooms.

The city currently has 2,353 schools, comprising 1,346 preschools, 500 elementary schools, 280 middle schools, 199 high schools and 28 regular education centres. — VNS