Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/04/2020 16:43:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City extends suspension of public transport until April 22

 
 
17/04/2020    15:37 GMT+7

The HCM City Department of Transport on Wednesday decided to extend the suspension of public and service transport until April 22.

HCM City extends suspension of public transport until April 22
A bus stop in HCM City’s District 1. Public buses, taxis and service transport vehicles under nine seats will continue to be suspended until April 22. 

Earlier, public services had been temporarily stopped from April 1-15 for all buses, fixed-route coaches, taxis, and service vehicles with fewer than nine seats.

The department, however, continue to allow operation of vehicles that are used to transport goods and materials for production, and provide food and other basic necessities. Shuttle buses carrying workers are also allowed. 

Inter-provincial coaches from the city to other provinces within a distance of around 100km are permitted to have two trips per day. Others of a longer distance are allowed to transport passengers for one trip a day.

Vehicles are requested to carry half of their designed capacity, with no more than 20 passengers at a time, and must be disinfected before picking up and after dropping off passengers.

All passengers must wear a face mask and keep a minimum distance of two metres from others.

Before departure, passengers must fill out a health declaration form and have their body temperature checked. 

The city's Department of Transport has worked with the Mai Linh Group to arrange 200 taxis at hospitals to provide free transport services to people in need, mainly for those who have been discharged from hospitals after recovery from surgery.

The city has also continued to suspend the operation of all inland ports and ferries providing transportation on rivers in the city until April 22.

 

Connecting Nha Be and Can Gio districts in the city, the Binh Khanh Ferry, however, will continue to serve travel needs and transport of goods of local residents and isolated areas in Can Gio District.

Cat Lai Ferry, which connects HCM City's District 2 and Dong Nai Province's Nhon Trach District, is allowed to carry passengers and vehicles from 5am-9am and 4pm-8pm.

Ferries servicing the Can Thanh-Phu Loi Islet route and the Phu Loi Islet-Thieng Lieng route in Can Gio District are continuing to operate.

Ferries currently in operation must ensure that they are carrying only 50 per cent of their designed capacity, and be equipped with disinfectant.

Ferry passengers must wear a face mask and keep a safe distance from others.

Traffic police and inspectors will continue to closely monitor and strictly handle violations.

HCM City has extended social distancing measures until at least April 22. — VNS

Social distancing extended for high-risk localities, including Hanoi & HCM City

Social distancing extended for high-risk localities, including Hanoi & HCM City

Twelve localities deemed to have high risk of COVID-19 spread will continue to implement social distancing measures under Directive 16 of the Prime Minister to April 22 or 30, or even longer, if infections continue to be detected.

Majority of Vietnamese agree to extend social distancing to stop pandemic

Majority of Vietnamese agree to extend social distancing to stop pandemic

Nearly 90 percent of the asked Vietnamese have agreed that the Government should continue its social distancing policy beyond April 15 to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey conducted by Infocus Mekong Research.

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home
Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home
PHOTOSicon  3 giờ trước 

From April 16 to May 10, more than 440,000 people in Hanoi will receive both their April and May monthly pension and social insurance allowance one time at home.

Investors sell nursery schools after big losses
Investors sell nursery schools after big losses
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Unsure about the future of the school, the owner of a nursery school in Cau Giay district in Hanoi has decided to sell the school and liquidate teaching aids.

Vietnam returns Philippine sailor found adrift at sea
Vietnam returns Philippine sailor found adrift at sea
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s Border Guard Command and the provincial Department of Home Affairs transferred a sailor found adrift at sea to the Philippine Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on April 16.

Coronavirus: Singapore spike reveals scale of migrant worker infections
Coronavirus: Singapore spike reveals scale of migrant worker infections
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Mass testing has revealed the extent of the spread amongst Singapore's migrant worker community.

Agriculture Minister calls for strengthening disaster response
Agriculture Minister calls for strengthening disaster response
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong wants countrywide improvements in developing plans to respond to natural disasters.

Eating out or at home, separate dipping sauce bowl is the best option
Eating out or at home, separate dipping sauce bowl is the best option
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

When asked to choose between eating out and at home, many people will choose the latter since they are assured of safe and nutritious food.

The unsung warriors amid the COVID-19 pandemic
The unsung warriors amid the COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  6 giờ trước 

The light in the lab of the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC) hasn’t been off for a second since March 6.

VN universities prepare plans to ensure enrollment quality
VN universities prepare plans to ensure enrollment quality
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, many universities are preparing backup plans in case the results of the high school exams are not available for enrollment procedures.

COVID-19: VN earns accolades for punching above its weight
COVID-19: VN earns accolades for punching above its weight
FEATUREicon  8 giờ trước 

As the global number of COVID-19 cases surpasses the two million milestone, Vietnam has started to receive international accolades for its all-out efforts that have managed to keep its tally considerably low given its close proximity to China.

Lam Dong to discipline leaders for failure to prevent deforestation
Lam Dong to discipline leaders for failure to prevent deforestation
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The People’s Committee of the Central Highlands’ province of Lam Dong has announced it would discipline leaders and forest owners who failed to prevent deforestation in their localities over the past three weeks.

VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people
VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people
PHOTOSicon  10 giờ trước 

Hanoi has welcomed the opening of a VND0 Happy Supermarket which provides essential goods to people from less well-off backgrounds to help them overcome the challenges they face in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Coronavirus: French care home fights to keep Covid-19 at bay
Coronavirus: French care home fights to keep Covid-19 at bay
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

How a home in Burgundy seeks to protect more than 100 vulnerable residents and staff from Covid-19.

American man faces deportation for false COVID-19 claim
American man faces deportation for false COVID-19 claim
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

An American man is facing deportation after he falsely claimed to have contracted COVID-19, the Police Department of northern Hai Phong City has announced.

HCM City takes proactive efforts in response to COVID-19 pandemic
HCM City takes proactive efforts in response to COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

HCM City's proactive efforts on isolating people with COVID-19, tracking down their second- and third-hand contacts and providing treatment for those who are infected has resulted in a lower incidence of cases,

Deputy PM orders investigation into suspected loan shark in Thai Binh
Deputy PM orders investigation into suspected loan shark in Thai Binh
SOCIETYicon  16/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has asked agencies of Thai Binh Province to look into allegations that Nguyen Xuan Duong, 49, also called Duong 'Nhuệ' and his accomplices injured a man.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  16/04/2020 

Three COVID-19 patients discharged, taking total recoveries up to 174

Coronavirus: How California kept ahead of the curve
Coronavirus: How California kept ahead of the curve
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Golden State has only had a fraction of the coronavirus deaths experts expected - why?

Coronavirus lockdown: Lessons from Hokkaido's second wave of infections
Coronavirus lockdown: Lessons from Hokkaido's second wave of infections
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Japanese city, which initially saw a drop in cases, is now facing a bigger wave of virus cases.

Over 400 South Korean firm staff to be quarantined in Vietnam
Over 400 South Korean firm staff to be quarantined in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  16/04/2020 

More than 400 key staff members of South Korean firms in Vietnam who are expected to enter the country by late this month will be quarantined in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong honoured by Forbes in COVID-19 fight
Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong honoured by Forbes in COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  16/04/2020 

Forbes Asia has recognised Vietnamese billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong as an influential figure who has notably contributed to joint efforts to halt the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 