23/06/2020 15:25:05 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
HCM City gang gets caught after robbery

 
 
23/06/2020    14:18 GMT+7

A gang of bandits who stole more than VND35 billion (US$1.5 million) in HCM City has been arrested thanks to tip-offs from the public, the Ministry of Public Security announced on Monday.

HCM City gang gets caught after robbery
Seven culprits are arrested after a robbery. The police are expanding their investigation into the robbery. — VNA/VNS Photo 

The gang included more than ten members from different localities, according to the police. They were acquaintances of the victims, knowing that the targets kept a lot of money in their e-wallets. 

The gang investigated the victims’ itinerary and chose a secluded location to commit the crime. 

In mid-May, a family of three driving on a road leading to Long Thanh-Dau Giay Highway crashed into another car. 

When the driver, his wife and child got out of the car to resolve the incident, two groups of gangsters appeared, pushing the man’s wife and child into a car and him in another, before destroying the victim’s dash camera. 

In the next two hours, the victims were tortured and forced to hand over their mobiles, provide ID and passwords to transfer money from an e-wallet to the gang’s account. 

Later, they left the family in an isolated area in District 2.  

 

During the investigation, the police noticed that while assaulting the victims, the culprits attempted to cause minimal physical damage. Moreover, the gang only focused on high-value assets. 

As of Sunday, seven were arrested, including Ho Ngoc Tai, 31, Tran Ngoc Hoang, 37, Nguyen Van Duc, 24, Trinh Tuan Anh, 35, Bui Quang Chung, 24, Mai Xuan Phot, 28 and Truong Chi Hai, 31. 

Hai was also found illegally storing drugs. 

According to culprits’ testimonies, they thought the man caused them to lose money therefore they planned revenge. 

The police are now conducting further investigations into the case.  VNS 

Police raid fails to nab mass shooting suspect

Police raid fails to nab mass shooting suspect

A man who allegedly gunned down and killed four people in HCM City remains at large nearly 36 hours after police carried out a raid to hunt him down.  

 
 

Unexploded bomb from American War pulled from Hanoi's Red River
Unexploded bomb from American War pulled from Hanoi's Red River
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Hanoi military personnel salvaged and safely disposed of a US-made unexploded 1.6m-long bomb from the Red River on Monday.

Innocent families demand VND38bn in compensation
Innocent families demand VND38bn in compensation
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Two families in Vinh Phuc Province have asked for a compensation of nearly VND38bn (USD1.6m) from local authorities for having wrongfully sentenced three men to prisons 40 years ago.

High-tech fraud ring in Hue busted by police
High-tech fraud ring in Hue busted by police
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A high-tech fraud ring has been busted by the Police Unit for High-Tech Crime Prevention of Thua Thien-Hue Province.

Vietnam goes through 68 straight days with no community COVID-19 infections
Vietnam goes through 68 straight days with no community COVID-19 infections
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Five months after the first COVID-19 infections were reported in Vietnam, the number of confirmed cases in the country reached 349 as of June 23 morning, with no new cases reported overnight.

Trust Bank swindle case appeal resumes
Trust Bank swindle case appeal resumes
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Supreme Court yesterday (June 22) began hearing the second phase of the appeal in the misappropriation case at Dai Tin Bank, or Trust Bank, which caused a loss of VNĐ1.338 trillion (US$57.51 million).  

Cambodia lifts restriction on cross-border travel with Vietnam
Cambodia lifts restriction on cross-border travel with Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation notified the Vietnamese Embassy on June 22 of the termination of the validity of a March diplomatic note on restricting cross-border travel between the two countries.

US soldier accused of planning attack on own unit
US soldier accused of planning attack on own unit
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Ethan Melzer stands accused of sending information about his US Army unit to a neo-Nazi group.

Two Taiwanese prosecuted for trafficking 600 kilos of meth
Two Taiwanese prosecuted for trafficking 600 kilos of meth
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Procuracy has launched criminal proceedings against two Taiwanese drug traffickers.

Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Foreign tech workers, non-agricultural seasonal helpers, au pairs and executives will be affected.

COVID-19: British pilot to be discharged from hospital
COVID-19: British pilot to be discharged from hospital
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot with Vietnam Airlines named Stephen Cameron, is expected to be discharged from hospital and return to his homeland in the UK soon, doctors at Cho Ray Hospital have said.

Da Nang university students win first prize at investor-style pitch competition
Da Nang university students win first prize at investor-style pitch competition
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The student team of Da Nang University of Technology won first prize in the 2nd annual investor-style pitch competition, Maker to Entrepreneur: Venture Demo Day, held on Monday (June 22) at the American Center in HCM City.

Seattle to end police-free protest zone after shootings
Seattle to end police-free protest zone after shootings
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Mayor Jenny Durkan says the violence is "increasingly difficult" for businesses and residents.

PM orders recent hikes in household electricity bill under scrutiny
PM orders recent hikes in household electricity bill under scrutiny
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Electricity of Vietnam to review recent hikes in household electricity bill, stressing that mistakes that affect people’s rights must be avoided and violations, if any, must be strictly handled.

More than 355 people isolated to contain diphtheria
More than 355 people isolated to contain diphtheria
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Hundreds of people have been isolated after an outbreak of diphtheria.

Dong Thap Province keen on switching to efficient irrigation
Dong Thap Province keen on switching to efficient irrigation
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Dong Thap has encouraged farmers and farming companies to improve the efficiency of their irrigation to increase yields and reduces costs.

HCM City to focus on major transport projects, less urgent to get short shrift
HCM City to focus on major transport projects, less urgent to get short shrift
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The city will focus on major transport projects that help ease traffic gridlock and scrap less urgent ones since resources are limited, the HCM City government has said.

Zero-dong supermarket opened in Thang Long industrial zone to help COVID-19-affected workers
Zero-dong supermarket opened in Thang Long industrial zone to help COVID-19-affected workers
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A zero-dong supermarket was opened on Saturday to support 1,500 workers of the Thang Long Industrial Zone in Hanoi who have been financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Landslides threatens Can Tho residents
Landslides threatens Can Tho residents
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Erosion along the riverbank of Tra Noc River in Can Tho City's Binh Thuy District has caused damage to local households, according to the city's steering committee for disaster prevention and search and rescue.

No community infections recorded in Vietnam for 67 days
No community infections recorded in Vietnam for 67 days
SOCIETYicon  22/06/2020 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight, making it the 67th straight day without any community infections as of 6am on June 22, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Dien Bien: Man kills himself after stabbing couple to death over debt
Dien Bien: Man kills himself after stabbing couple to death over debt
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Three people died on Saturday morning in Tuan Giao Town in the northern province of Dien Bien after a conflict allegedly caused by debts of more than VND1.5 billion (US$64,460).

