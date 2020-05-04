HCM City kicks off major traffic projects to ease congestion

HCM City has kicked off 13 major traffic projects with total investment of VND3.5 trillion (US$149.12 million), according to the city’s Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment.

Heavy traffic on Kenh Te Bridge connecting HCM City’s districts 4 and 7. VNA/VNS Photo Manh Linh

They include the six-lane 124-metre long My Thuy 3 bridge project in District 2 (under the My Thuy intersection project which has total investment of VND2 trillion). It is expected to ease congestion near Cat Lai Port in District 2.

A project to build an overpass in front of the new Eastern Bus Station on Hanoi Highway in District 9 includes a pedestrian bridge and an underpass (under the new Eastern Bus Station project in District 9) with total investment of nearly VND440 billion.

In addition, technical infrastructure will be built on nine land plots, covering 77,600 square metres, in the Thu Thiem new urban area in District 2. Under the project, six land plots are planned as residential areas, while the remaining are for commercial areas.

The city has advanced VND603 billion to build the technical infrastructure before it auctions the land-use rights to investors.

The remaining projects include a steel bridge that will replace the An Phu Dong ferry connecting Go Vap District and District 12; dredging of the Soai Rap Canal (phase 2); an upgrade of Huynh Tan Phat Street in Nha Be District; a new Huong Lo 11 drainage system in Binh Chanh District; an infrastructure system in Nuoc Den canal area; an upgrade of Tran Van Giau Street in Binh Tan District; an upgrade of Duong Quang Ham Street in Go Vap District; and expansion of Dong Van Cong Street in District 2.

On April 22, work started on the first phase of the underground tunnel at the intersection of Nguyen Huu Tho - Nguyen Van Linh streets in District 7 with an investment of VND830 billion.

The management board has also urged contractors to speed up other construction and renovation projects, including Nguyen Huu Canh Street, the Y-shape Bridge, An Suong tunnel, To Ky Street, Lien Phuong Street, Do Xuan Hop Street and Phuoc Long Bridge.

HCM City authorities said recently that key transport infrastructure projects would be completed this year to reduce congestion and develop more connections between the city and neighbouring provinces.

Luong Minh Phuc, director of the city’s Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment, said the city would try to complete 29 traffic projects this year.

Traffic connections between HCM City and neighbouring provinces play an important role in the economic development of the southern region, according to Phuc.

Since traffic congestion is the main cause for the high costs of transporting goods between the city and provinces, HCM City plans to complete Belt Road No 2 linking provinces and cities this year.

Tran Quang Lam, director of the city’s Transport Department, said priority would be given to the belt road, highways, and urban railway projects. VNS

HCM City targets completion of many transport projects in 2020 HCM City authorities are planning to complete or start key transport infrastructure projects this year in an aim to reduce traffic congestion and develop connections between the city and neighbouring provinces.