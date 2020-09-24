HCM City: legal proceedings launched against three for illegal drug trading

Police in HCM City on September 23 said they have started legal proceedings against and detained three suspects on illegal trading drug, two of whom are foreigners.

Nigerian national Ochie Paul Ejike is among the detained suspects (Photo: VNA)

The suspects are Nigerian nationals Chukwuemeka Confidence Onyiriuka, born in 1988, and Ochie Paul Ejike, born in 1969, and Vietnamese woman Ly Moc Kiu, born in 1985 in the Central Highlands’ province of Dak Nong. The two Nigerians are friends, while Ochie Paul Ejike and Kiu are married.

The local police office for drug crimes detected the three-member ring in June and subsequently learned that boxes of clothes sent via the border with Cambodia in the Mekong Delta to Chukwuemeka Confidence Onyiriuka in fact contained drugs.

On September 17, Kiu was caught red-handed carrying 3 kg of meth hidden in packages of tea inside her bike.

She admitted she bought the drugs from Chukwuemeka Confidence Onyiriuka to sell for a profit of between 50 and 70 million VND (2,145 and 3,000 USD) per kg.

A search of the couple’s home found an additional kilo of meth. Ochie Paul Ejike and Chukwuemeka Confidence Onyiriuka were arrested later on the same day./.VNA