HCM City man offers free nighttime motorbike repair service

A man in HCM City has volunteered to help repair motorbikes for passers-by on some highways in HCM City.

Le Thanh Tung

43-year-old Le Thanh Tung is a regular traveller along the National Highway 1A, Pham Van Dong or Hanoi Avenue. He often rides a motorbike with a small box on the back with the advertisement saying free bike repair and refill.



For the past two years, Tung has travelled HCM City late at night in search for travellers in need of help. He goes out about four times a week.







Searching for people in need of help

"I had returned home late from work before as my bike broke down on the road. I had to walk home with it because there's no repair shop nearby. I was so tired I would feel angry with my family. That's why I want to help others for free so they will feel less miserable and tired during the dead of night," he said.



At 11 pm, Huynh Thanh Sang said he was returning home when he had a tyre problem on National Highway 1. He was walking his bike home when Tung arrived and offered help. At first, Sang was reluctant, fearing that he would be overcharged but Tung persuaded him and said he could be called for help from other travellers.







Repairing motorbikes for free

Tung said it was normal for other people to doubt him. He has got used to it and always persuades them to let him help.



Tung is a truck driver so staying late at night is not something new for him. At 8.30 pm, Tung helped his wife cleaning and preparing the coffee shop, he played with his two daughters and started preparing for the trip. He travelled about 100km each day and only returns home at 2 am. Sometimes, he met up to nine people but there were times he didn't see anyone in need.







Tung helps a traveller refill his bike

"That's when I felt bad because I kept thinking that maybe I missed them somehow," he said.



Tung circles back and forth on the main routes twice or three times a night before he goes home. Tung said he bought a second-hand bike with VND1.5m and used his own money to buy the equipment. At first, his wife strongly opposed to him going out so late at night but she was persuaded by his determination.



"I do feel happy about his good deeds but I'm worried too. If he wasn't at home at 2 am, I would have to call and went to the gate to wait for him," said Nhu Ngoc, Tung's wife. Dtinews

Disabled man earns good income from raising pigeons With the right amount of effort and determination, anything is possible. That is exactly the mindset of the disabled owner of a pigeon farm in Nam Dinh Province.