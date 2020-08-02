Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/08/2020 15:53:58 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City monitors public transport hubs, vehicles for COVID-19 safety measures

02/08/2020    15:46 GMT+7

The HCM City Department of Transport has set up response teams to supervise the implementation of COVID-19 prevention measures by road and water transport operators.

HCM City monitors public transport hubs, vehicles for COVID-19 safety measures
People returning to HCM City from Da Nang city fill in medical declaration forms at the Thu Duc district Health Centre


The teams comprising officials from the transport, health and public security departments, which began functioning on July 31, are assigned to monitor pandemic control measures adopted by transport companies at inter-provincial bus stations, ferry stations, inland ports, and public vehicles.

They will draw up and send the list of people returning from Da Nang City and Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces since July 1 onwards and send them to the HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDC) for COVID-19 consultancy and testing.

The department has instructed all bus drivers, attendants and commuters to wear masks on public transport vehicles and at coach stations, wharves and train stations.

Hand sanitizer must be provided to all passengers on vehicles.

Speaking at a meeting of the city Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 31, Le Thanh Liem, vice chairman of the city People’s Committee, urged district and department officials to coordinate closely with the HCDC to take samples for coronavirus testing from everyone who has come into contact with COVID-19 patients or returned from Da Nang.

A large number of people have been returning to HCM City from Da Nang, making the city a high-risk locality for community transmission, Liem said.

 

Nguyen Tan Binh, director of the city Department of Health, warned people to avoid gatherings of 20 people or more and maintain a distance of at least one meter from others.

People should stay at home and avoid going out unnecessarily, he said.

HCM City has tested people returning from Da Nang at the rate of 8,000-9,000 a day by 13 health facilities.

As of August 2 morning, six people had tested positive.

More than 26,600 people returning from Da Nang since July 1 have filled in medical declaration forms and 16,473 have had tests.

The HCDC has called on everyone returning from Da Nang since July 1 to immediately fill in medical declaration forms at https://tokhaiyte.vn and test for the coronavirus./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi braces for heavy rains until August 5
Hanoi braces for heavy rains until August 5
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The tropical storm is set to make landfall on Vietnam’s Red river delta and Thanh Hoa province tomorrow evening.

Checkpoints rolled out across Da Nang to halt spread of COVID-19
Checkpoints rolled out across Da Nang to halt spread of COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Functional agencies operating throughout Da Nang have deployed seven additional checkpoints located at entrances to the city on July 31 in an effort to control all vehicles travelling in and out the central coastal city.

Vietnam successfully develops two sets of SARS-CoV-2 test kits
Vietnam successfully develops two sets of SARS-CoV-2 test kits
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The two test kits' development was based on the technological process of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC), approved by the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) in March.

All Hanoians returning from Danang test negative for Covid-19 via screening
All Hanoians returning from Danang test negative for Covid-19 via screening
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Hanoi has traced over 72,000 people returning from Danang since July 8, four times the initial estimate of 18,000.

Storm Sinlaku enters East Sea, downpours occur in northern, central regions
Storm Sinlaku enters East Sea, downpours occur in northern, central regions
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

A tropical depression developed into a storm, named Sinlaku, at noon of August 1, becoming the second to enter the East Sea since the beginning of this year.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 1
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 1
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

28 new COVID-19 cases recorded on August 1 evening

Da Nang, Quang Nam ask for high school exam to be scrapped
Da Nang, Quang Nam ask for high school exam to be scrapped
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

The 2020 national high school exam is scheduled to be held across the country on August 9 and 10.

37 hours on flight from Equatorial Guinea bringing Vietnamese citizens home
37 hours on flight from Equatorial Guinea bringing Vietnamese citizens home
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

“We’re about to go home” was something Vietnam Airlines’ flight attendants said repeatedly to Vietnamese citizens on a flight from Equatorial Guinea a couple of days ago.

Heavy rains forecasted for Vietnam from August
Heavy rains forecasted for Vietnam from August
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

Widespread heavy rains are forecasted to hit the northern and central regions from August 1 to 3.

Experts analyse data on COVID-19 in Da Nang
Experts analyse data on COVID-19 in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

It is likely the new outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic originated initially in central Da Nang city, and in the coming days more data will be monitored, updated and analysed for official confirmation, experts have said.

All-out efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese people home
All-out efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese people home
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

A special Vietnam Airlines flight brought 219 Vietnamese workers, 129 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, home from Equatorial Guinea in central Africa on July 29. 

48 people detained after illegally entering Vietnam
48 people detained after illegally entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

Authorities in An Giang Province have detained 41 people who illegally entered Vietnam from Cambodia.

Hanoi orders closure of bars, karaoke venues and roadside stalls
Hanoi orders closure of bars, karaoke venues and roadside stalls
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

Starting on August 1, all bars, karaoke venues and roadside stalls will have to close and large gatherings are banned in Hanoi, as the country has reported tens of locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases over the past days.

Dong Nai urged to hand over ‘clean land’ for Long Thanh Airport
Dong Nai urged to hand over ‘clean land’ for Long Thanh Airport
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

Dong Nai plans to send officials to assist the Long Thanh District in speeding up site clearance, compensation and resettlement for households affected by the Long Thanh airport project  so that construction can begin next year. 

Foreigners’ news reports, academic writings highlight pressing local issues
Foreigners’ news reports, academic writings highlight pressing local issues
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 and the East Sea dispute were among the topics covered in winning reports by foreigners at the 6th National External Information Service Awards, 

COVID-19 strain found in Da Nang won’t impact Vietnamese vaccine study
COVID-19 strain found in Da Nang won’t impact Vietnamese vaccine study
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

The latest mutation of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) found in Da Nang will not affect the gene pool selected by Vietnamese researchers for antigens and vaccines, according to experts.

Da Nang streets deserted as social distancing reapplied
Da Nang streets deserted as social distancing reapplied
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

Many areas in Danang City have become deserted as people stay indoors due to fears of a new Covid-19 outbreak.

Can returning students from overseas follow Vietnam’s academic programs?
Can returning students from overseas follow Vietnam’s academic programs?
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

If the educational environment changes, training quality improves, and teaching methods are more reasonable, students will choose to stay in Vietnam to follow tertiary education instead of going abroad, educators believe.

North-south trains to be halted due to Covid-19
North-south trains to be halted due to Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

As new local infections of Covid-19 are rising, Vietnam Railways Corporation has announced the suspension of SE11 and SE12 trains on the Hanoi-HCMC route from August 1.

Vietnam confirms first Covid-19 death
Vietnam confirms first Covid-19 death
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

Vietnam's Ministry of Health today, July 31, confirmed the first Covid-19 death as the coronavirus re-emerged in the country last week after 99 days without local transmission.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 