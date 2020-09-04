Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
04/09/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
HCM City needs VND21t for water transport in next 30 years

04/09/2020

The HCMC Department of Transport has estimated that the city will need more than VND21 trillion for its water transport in the next 30 years,

including VND4.1 trillion to build new ports and waterways and VND17 trillion to maintain water transport infrastructure.

Cat Lai Port in District 2, HCMC – PHOTO: THANH HOA

Bui Hoa An, deputy director of the department, said that in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, the city will focus on developing nine waterways comprising four connecting the central business district with Hiep Phuoc Port in Nha Be District, three connecting the eastern region with Cat Lai Port in District 2 and two belt waterways.

To improve the connectivity with southern provinces, the city will enhance the capacity of five inland waterways comprising Saigon-Thi Vai, Saigon-Ben Suc, Saigon-Ben Keo, Saigon-Moc Hoa and Saigon-Hieu Liem.

The city will also work with the Mekong Delta provinces to develop five other waterways including Saigon-Ha Tien, Saigon-Kien Luong, Saigon-Ca Mau, coastal Saigon-Ca Mau and coastal Saigon-Kien Giang.

Besides the port system, the city will develop logistics centers and inland container depots to facilitate the transport of cargos from industrial zones to sea ports. In addition to cargo transport, the ports will also serve passenger transport and tourism.

 

To mobilize resources for the development of water transport, alongside the city’s budget, HCMC will encourage private investors to engage in this sector.

The HCMC government has agreed with the Department of Transport’s water transport development plan for the 2021-2030 period. However, the municipal government asked the department to pay more attention to developing the port system and waterways in the southern and southwestern regions, including Cu Chi and Binh Chanh districts.

HCMC has 110 waterways with a combined length of some 1,000 kilometers. Over the past five years, the city has invested only VND1.5 trillion in water transport, much lower than the investment of VND27.2 trillion in road transport.

The city’s waterway cargo volume in 2019 was more than 31 million tons, equivalent to 35% of the road cargo volume. Inland ports served more than 36 million passengers last year, up 1.1% compared with 2018. SGT

HCM City needs more than VND950 trillion (US$41 billion) to invest in transport infrastructure from 2020 to 2030.

 
 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 4
New COVID-19 testing strategy needed: Experts
 

Minimum wage proposed to remain unchanged in 2021
The National Wage Council has advised the Government to keep the minimum wage unchanged until the end of 2021 instead of raising it as planned.

Support policies provide leverage for ethnic people to escape poverty
Government policies and programmes on poverty reduction have changed the lives of ethnic minority people in the northern border provinces.

Certain international air routes may reopen on September 15
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed that certain air routes to and from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Taiwan (China), Laos, and Cambodia be resumed on September 15.

Over 26,000 students sit 2nd round of national high school exam
A total 26,075 candidates, equivalent to 98.45 percent, have been taking the second round of the national high school graduation examination, which began on September 3.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 3
No new COVID-19 cases announced on Sept 3 afternoon

Quarantine waived for foreigners entering on short-term diplomatic, business trips: Health ministry
Foreigners entering Vietnam on a short-term working trip may not be subject to 14-day quarantine but there will be a number of conditions attached.

Vietnam - one of the most livable places for foreigners
It has been 75 years since the words of President Ho Chi Minh echoed throughout Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi proclaiming the Declaration of Independence. 

Standing guard as independence proclaimed
September 2 is no ordinary day on the Vietnamese calendar, and this year especially so.

Man admits causing death of 39 Vietnamese citizens
A man told a court in the United Kingdom he was responsible for the deaths of 39 Vietnamese citizens who perished in the back of a lorry last year after they were smuggled into England.

Ministry orders investigation of severe food poisoning caused by vegan pate
The National Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has instructed departments of agriculture and rural development in provinces and cities

Students in Hanoi head back to school
Students across Hanoi went back to school on September 1 following the conclusion of the summer break, almost one month later than originally scheduled due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic across the country.

9+ model changes society’s view of vocational training
Formal training carried out hand in hand with vocational training for students graduating from secondary high school, known as the 9+ model, has gradually changed society’s perspective on vocational education.

Hanoi streets colourful to celebrate National Day
All streets in Hanoi are decorated with flags, flowers and banners to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020).

Two new COVID-19 cases reported on Sept. 2 afternoon
Vietnam recorded two more COVID-19 cases on September 2 afternoon, including one community infection in northern Hai Duong province and one imported case in south central Khanh Hoa province.

Vietnam reports no new community COVID-19 infections for four days
Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on September 2 morning, marking the fourth consecutive day without infections in the community.

Hanoi struggles to speed up public investment disbursement
Problems remain in the implementation of Hanoi’s middle-term public investment plan for the 2016 to 2020 period, vice chairwoman of the city’s People’s Council Phung Thi Hong Ha said on Tuesday.

Strict COVID-19 preventive measures needed at markets
Many traditional markets in HCM City are paying more attention to COVID-19 prevention, but some small traders and local residents are not taking necessary precautions.

Ha Tinh farmer turns wasteland into farm
Six years ago, Doan Van Ha, 53, residing in Luu Vinh Son Commune, Thach Ha District took a risk and borrowed VND1 billion (US$42,860) from his friends and a local bank to turn a wasteland filled with rocks into a livestock and fruit tree farm.

Hanoi targets to fulfill education plan while preventing COVID-19
Director of Hanoi Department of Education and Training Chu Xuan Dung talks about the city’s preparations for the new academic year in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

