HCM City needs VND21t for water transport in next 30 years

The HCMC Department of Transport has estimated that the city will need more than VND21 trillion for its water transport in the next 30 years,

including VND4.1 trillion to build new ports and waterways and VND17 trillion to maintain water transport infrastructure.

Cat Lai Port in District 2, HCMC – PHOTO: THANH HOA

Bui Hoa An, deputy director of the department, said that in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, the city will focus on developing nine waterways comprising four connecting the central business district with Hiep Phuoc Port in Nha Be District, three connecting the eastern region with Cat Lai Port in District 2 and two belt waterways.

To improve the connectivity with southern provinces, the city will enhance the capacity of five inland waterways comprising Saigon-Thi Vai, Saigon-Ben Suc, Saigon-Ben Keo, Saigon-Moc Hoa and Saigon-Hieu Liem.

The city will also work with the Mekong Delta provinces to develop five other waterways including Saigon-Ha Tien, Saigon-Kien Luong, Saigon-Ca Mau, coastal Saigon-Ca Mau and coastal Saigon-Kien Giang.

Besides the port system, the city will develop logistics centers and inland container depots to facilitate the transport of cargos from industrial zones to sea ports. In addition to cargo transport, the ports will also serve passenger transport and tourism.

To mobilize resources for the development of water transport, alongside the city’s budget, HCMC will encourage private investors to engage in this sector.

The HCMC government has agreed with the Department of Transport’s water transport development plan for the 2021-2030 period. However, the municipal government asked the department to pay more attention to developing the port system and waterways in the southern and southwestern regions, including Cu Chi and Binh Chanh districts.

HCMC has 110 waterways with a combined length of some 1,000 kilometers. Over the past five years, the city has invested only VND1.5 trillion in water transport, much lower than the investment of VND27.2 trillion in road transport.

The city’s waterway cargo volume in 2019 was more than 31 million tons, equivalent to 35% of the road cargo volume. Inland ports served more than 36 million passengers last year, up 1.1% compared with 2018. SGT