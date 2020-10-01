HCM City on full alert for hand-foot-mouth cases

The number of people being infected by the hand-foot-mouth (HFM) disease in HCM City has witnessed a sharp increase, with a total of 6,358 cases being reported between the beginning of the year and the 39th week of the year.

Despite the high number of HFM cases no death cases have been reported so far, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The centre also noted that the number of cases in the 39th week alone stood at 640, a far higher figure in comparison with previous weeks.

Most notably, the wards and districts that reported a sharp increase in infection numbers during the 39th week include District 9, District 12, Tan Phu District, and Binh Chanh District.

Health experts said HFM was usually caused by the Coxsackie virus (A16) and Enterovirus (EV17). Whilst A16 is mild, EV71 could cause neurological complications, making it five times more contagious compared with other types of virus caused by the disease.

At present there are no vaccines to protect against HFM, whilst going to hospital for treatment is usually the best solution in order to avoid complications in the event that patients show signs of the infection.

As a means of combating the spread of the disease, Binh Chanh District’s People Committee immediately requested that local health centres work closely alongside schools, especially kindergartens and nurseries, in order to take preventive measures aimed at stamping out cases of the disease.

Local citizens have also been asked to stay fed and hydrated whilst maintaining high standards of hygiene, in addition to making sure their hands are kept clean and children play with clean toys.

Hospitals and healthcare centres are also required to avoid disease cross-transmitting, while local residents should be informed about different symptoms of HFM, measles, and other respiratory infections. VOV

