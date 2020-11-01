Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/11/2020 14:50:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City plans extensive urban development along metro route

02/11/2020    13:43 GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities are drafting design and construction plans for urban areas along the first metro route, which is slated to become operational at the end of 2021.

HCM City plans extensive urban development along metro route hinh anh 1

HCM City’s first metro line that is coming up along the Hanoi Highway. 

The municipal People’s Committee has set up a team to study policies to exploit public lands along the line, which runs between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment and the Department of Planning and Investment are working with authorities in the districts through which the line will run to carry out the studies.

Luong Thu Anh, head of the city Department of Planning and Architecture’s central planning management division, said the city plans to link public transport with urban development to save land and ensure public transportation develops sustainably.

The metro is expected to become the main mode of transport, and there would be hundreds of bus routes connecting its stations with residential areas, industrial parks, universities, and research institutes, she said.

People would be able to walk conveniently and safely on sidewalks, which would be designed with the hot, rainy climate of the south in mind, she added.

Experts said the city should earmark more public lands along the metro route for urban beautification in line with the plan to develop the new Thu Duc City, and public transport should be predominant.

It should also use the river landscapes to create public spaces, they said.

The city also aims to develop high-rise apartments and other residential complexes along the metro route, especially in the city’s eastern part comprising districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc.

These projects must tackle city issues such as flooding and congestion and improve its landscapes and residents’ quality of life.

Low-rises will gradually make way for high-rise housing along the metro line to ensure there is land for building new parks, parking lots and other public facilities.

The city’s authorities are also developing a plan for design and construction of underground spaces around metro stations.

 

Ly Khanh Tam Thao, head of the Department of Planning and Architecture’s technical infrastructure management division, said underground spaces full of state-of-the-art public facilities would be created, especially near the stations and the Ben Thanh Central Station.

They would be developed into commercial centres over a period of years, she said.

Museums and other cultural spaces and drainage and flood prevention works would also be built in them, she added.

The Ben Thanh Central Station will be the hub of the city’s metro network with all the lines converging there.

The underground complex will be built on an area of 45,000sq.m between the station and the Opera House.

According to District 2 authorities, within a radius of 800m from Thao Dien and An Phu stations are six high-rise apartments, land plots and numerous low-rise houses.

There are also public areas such as the Thao Dien market spreading over 1,700sq.m and the An Phu Swimming Club covering 3,674sq.m managed by the District Sports Centre.

There are two public lands measuring 3,600sq.m managed by the People’s Committee of Thao Dien Ward.

There are two more measuring 1,344sq.m managed by the People’s Committee of An Phu Ward.

Thu Duc District will have five metro stations: Phuoc Long, Binh Thai, Thu Duc, High-Tech Park, and Suoi Tien.

In Binh Thanh District, there will be two stations, Van Thanh and Tan Cang, within 500-800m of which will be housings, factory lands and public lands./.VNS

Commuters in Hanoi and HCM City willing to use metro: JICA survey

Commuters in Hanoi and HCM City willing to use metro: JICA survey

Hanoi and HCM City are willing to use urban railways once they are put into operation, according to a survey conducted by the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) of more than 6,000 residents in the two big cities.

 
 

Other News

.
Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Three days after flooding triggered by recent Storm Molave, it has stopped raining in Nghe An Province, but floods recede slowly and local people still live submerged in water.

Helicopter drops supplies to inaccessible communes
Helicopter drops supplies to inaccessible communes
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Air Force-Air Defense Force on November 1 dispatched a helicopter to deliver emergency supplies to approximately 3,000 local residents of two communes in Quang Nam completely isolated by flashfloods and landslides.

Shortage of pre-school teachers to worsen
Shortage of pre-school teachers to worsen
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The country’s pre-schools face and will continue to face a shortage of teachers until 2025, the head of the Ministry of Education and Training’s pre-school education department has warned.

Several fresh policies to take effect in November
Several fresh policies to take effect in November
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A series of new policies on meals for kids in preschools, pedagogy students, teachers will take effect in November, 2020.

HCM City to build new roads in southwest
HCM City to build new roads in southwest
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

HCM City is considering building new roads and widening existing roads in its southwestern area to reduce congestion and traffic accidents in high risk hotspots.

Pandemic shows digital transformation matters in education: Microsoft CEO
Pandemic shows digital transformation matters in education: Microsoft CEO
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam aims to become a digital society by 2030. The country has been praised internationally for taking the lead in digital transformation in the education sector, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Relief aid delivered to storm-hit residents in central provinces
Relief aid delivered to storm-hit residents in central provinces
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Storm Molave left 50 people dead and four missing in Quang Tri province. Total damage caused by the storm was calculated at more than 2 trillion VND (86.32 million USD).

Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City
Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Many streets in districts 2, 7, 8, 9, Binh Thanh, Thu Duc, Go Vap and Binh Chanh were submerged in water after a torrential downpour prolonged during an hour last night.

Special 'family' lives in University of Science and Technology’s dorm
Special 'family' lives in University of Science and Technology’s dorm
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The dormitory has two special students: Tat Minh, who was carried to school by a friend for 10 years, and Duc Quan, who suffers from Osteogenesis Imperfecta, and was carried to school by his parents over the last 12 years.

Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall
Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Super Typhoon Goni is forecast to be downgraded to a tropical storm before it strikes Vietnam early next week, according to the National Centre of Hydro-meteorological and Forecasting.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

 Surgeons cut off 4kg tumor from woman’s womb

University reaps fruit from digital transformation kicked off 20 years ago
University reaps fruit from digital transformation kicked off 20 years ago
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Having started open training and distance education in 1994, Hanoi Open University (HOU) are pioneers in using IT in teaching and learning.

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1 morning
Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1 morning
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on November 1 morning, keeping the total number of infections at 1,180, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Neighbourhood clean-up groups raise awareness about infectious diseases
Neighbourhood clean-up groups raise awareness about infectious diseases
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Residents in the No 4 quarter in Linh Trung Ward in HCM City’s Thu Duc District take pride in their community by cleaning up the local environment and recycling products as part of a successful community-based model.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 31
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 31
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Three foreign experts rescued in HCM City hotel fire

New quarantine regulations for arrivals in Vietnam
New quarantine regulations for arrivals in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

All people entering Vietnam by commercial flights will be put under quarantine according to three different groups, with each group subject to different COVID-19 testing regulations, according to a draft regulation from the Ministry of Health.

Japan to lift entry ban on travelers from 9 countries, regions including Vietnam
Japan to lift entry ban on travelers from 9 countries, regions including Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Japan will lift its entry ban on foreign travelers from China, South Korea, six other countries and Taiwan (China) from Nov 1, government officials said Friday.

Labor Ministry plans 7-day Lunar New Year 2021 holiday
Labor Ministry plans 7-day Lunar New Year 2021 holiday
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs has submitted the plan on national 2021 holidays for the Prime Minister’s consideration and approval.

Vietnam to brace for super typhoon Goni
Vietnam to brace for super typhoon Goni
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Super typhoon Goni packing winds of more than 200kph is entering the East Sea and is forecast to head toward Vietnam, which has been ravaged by recent storms, in a couple of days.

Rising Lam River submerges thousands of homes in Nghe An
Rising Lam River submerges thousands of homes in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Thousands of houses in the northern central province of Nghe An have been flooded as the water on the Lam River rose to alarm level 2 on the evening of October 30.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 