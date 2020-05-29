HCM City prepares to receive foreign workers

The HCM City Department of Health has issued guidelines for medical surveillance of foreign experts coming from abroad as part of COVID-19 prevention efforts.

Health workers take samples for testing for coronavirus at HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat Airport. — Photo hanoimoi.com.vn

They have been sent to the city departments of External Affairs, and Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs for strict compliance, Nguyễn Tấn Bỉnh, the director of the department, said.

Foreign workers arriving at Tân Sơn Nhất Airport have to be received by the company where they work or a representative agency if they do not work in the city, he said.

The International Health Quarantine Centre and the HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention would send officials to the airport, he said.

The arrivals will be placed in a 14-day quarantine and tested.

If they work in HCM City, the Department of External Affairs and Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs are asked to inform diplomatic agencies, representative agencies or companies where the foreign experts are employed.

The agencies or companies are then required to co-ordinate with the International Health Quarantine Centre and the HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention to receive the workers at the airport.

The HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention will take samples for testing and send the results to local authorties and inform agencies and companies to ensure prompt response to risks of virus transmission. — VNS