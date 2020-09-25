Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCM City proposes new urban administration model

27/09/2020    11:31 GMT+7

HCM City is proposing a new urban administration model that aims to streamline the state governance system and ensure people’s rights and obligations.

District 2 will be merged with District 9 and Thu Duc District to become Thu Duc City. VNA/VNS Photo

The new model is expected to help solve major problems faced by HCM City and promote the city’s role in the southern region and the country’s development.   

The city’s population and economic scale and density is the largest in the country, which requires that administrative decisions should be carried out by grassroots-level authorities, residents and enterprises in a timely, precise, and organised manner, as required by the model.

The urban administration model is also expected to help shorten the time to develop plans for socio-economic development.

Speaking at a conference on urban administration in HCM City, Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of the city People’s Committee, said the administration project was first proposed in 2007 and amended in 2013. Legal problems delayed its implementation last year.

The city began abolishing People’s Councils for a number of years ago in an effort to reduce overlapping functions and tasks of state governance and reduce expenditures.

As a result, governance improved, according to Phong. However, the elimination of the councils was stopped in 2016. 

In a rapidly developing urban area like HCM City, People’s Councils in districts and wards create an intermediate level that slows down the working process. And the authority assigned to councils is already limited. Abolishing these People’s Councils helps to streamline administrative procedures.

Phong said that next year HCM City will restart the elimination of these People's Councils. The councils in 19 districts and 259 wards will be abolished around mid-year.

 

After the conference, the Ministry of Home Affairs will submit a proposal on the new urban administration model to the Government for consideration and will then submit it to the National Assembly for approval at its next meeting, Deputy Minister Tran Anh Tuan said, adding that the ministry will issue detailed regulations soon on how to carry out the National Assembly’s Resolution on building a new urban administration model in the city.

Thu Duc City

In another city project, Thu Duc City will be developed by merging Districts 2, 9, and Thu Duc. The new city will have a People’s Council and People’s Committee.

Thu Duc City will be expected to take the core role to speed up the city’s economy as the southern region’s main economic zone.

After establishment, the new city will contribute nearly 30 per cent of the city’s gross regional domestic product and 7 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product.

Huynh Thanh Nhan, head of the Department of Home Affairs, said that Thu Duc City will cover 211 square kilometres and be home to more than 1 million people.

Thu Duc City will be developed into eight centres including Thu Thiem International Finance Centre, Rach Chiec Health and Sport Area, High Technology Centre, Educational Technology Centre, Tam Da Ecotechnology, Truong Tho Residential Area, Long Phuoc University Area and Cat Lai International Port.  VNS

HCM City has an ambitious goal to create a large “innovation district” as part of its plan to become a smart city.

The HCM City People’s Committee has urged all districts to conduct programmes on smart city development, with specific targets, roadmaps and implementation measures suited to the characteristics of individual locality.

 
 

SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

A bustling street in the northern city of Haiphong is home to many traditional mooncake shops which is attracting lots of customers over recent days.

SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight, making the tally stay unchanged at 1,069 as of 6am on September 27, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

A year ago, farmers in Hanh Phuoc Commune, Nghia Hanh District in central Quang Ngai Province started growing asparagus in hopes of improving their income by selling the expensive vegetable.

SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Many roads in the outlying district of Binh Chanh district in Ho Chi Minh City are now blanketed by moss roses and attracting crowds of visitors. The sight is the result of a joint effort by local authorities and residents to tackle littering.

SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam has won international acclaim for its efforts to enhance gender quality, experts have said.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

HCM City People's Committee has proposed a plan for the first phase of Metro Line 5 which will kick off in 2023.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Late an afternoon of August at Incheon Airport in the Republic of Korea (RoK), a repatriation flight operated by Vietjet Air took off, carrying Vietnamese citizens home.

SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has instructed the Department of Construction to come up with a comprehensive programme for building public parks and increasing the green cover over the next decade.

SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

While the international community recognises and highly values the COVID-19 prevention and control outcomes in Vietnam, 

SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 infections overnight, making the tally unchanged at 1,069, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on September 26 morning.

SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced the launch of 1,000 healthcare facilities equipped with telehealth centres, marking another milestone in the sector’s digital transformation.

SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

A total of 4,876 people were killed and 7,609 others injured in 10,354 traffic accidents nationwide in the first nine months of 2020, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Competent forces in the northern border province of Lang Son have arrested 15 people involved in two illegal immigration rings.

SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Hand-made mini mooncakes are proving to be popular products ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival 2020 due to their cheap prices and a diverse range of models.

SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Police of Song Ma District in the northern mountainous province of Son La have fined two young people who performed a hair washing show on a motorbike.

SOCIETYicon  25/09/2020 

Fight against COVID-19 under review

SOCIETYicon  25/09/2020 

About 18,528 foreigners, who are experts, skilled workers, and managers, expect to come back Vietnam, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs (MOLISA) reported.

SOCIETYicon  25/09/2020 

A 440-metre street in Hanoi has remained incomplete after nearly three years of construction, plaguing local residents.

SOCIETYicon  25/09/2020 

The Vietnam Association of Architects have expressed opposition to a 10-floor hotel construction on Dinh Hill area in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat City.

SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

The High Command of the Coast Guard specially focuses on research and improvement of technical equipment on vessels of the Coast Guard forces and put into training to fit the actual situation.

