26/06/2020 12:13:13 (GMT +7)
HCM City puts street vendors under better management, protects pedestrians

 
 
26/06/2020    11:06 GMT+7

Street vendors will be allowed to use sections of roads and pavements if they receive permission and pay fees for their business activities under a HCM City draft decision on road and pavement management.

A parking lot in Le Thi Rieng Park in Ward 15 of HCM City’s District 11. — Photo nld.com.vn

Ngo Hai Duong, head of the Land Infrastructure Management Division under the city Department of Transport, said the decision aims to better ensure safety for pedestrians, especially at intersections and on sections of roads with construction works.

The decision also urges the use of advanced technology in management and operation of roads and pavements, and the lease of some sections of these roads and pavements. Fees for using such infrastructure facilities should also be imposed.

However, at least a 1.5 metre section of pavement must be used for pedestrians, said Duong at a conference held by the Vietnam Fatherland Front's HCM City chapter last week.

Ha Ngoc Truong, an expert from the HCM City Centre for Road, Bridge, Port Technology Consultancy, said local authorities at the ward and commune level must be responsible for the implementation of the new decision.

Trinh Van Chinh from the HCM City University of Transport said street vendors should be granted permission via certificates that define the time and the areas for their business activities.

Chinh said such certificates could help give street vendors peace of mind and encourage them to be more responsible for their activities.

Most violations are caused by unlicensed street vendors. Many of them have paid fees 'under the table' for their business activities on streets and pavements, said Chinh.

To better control street and pavement business activities, agencies must focus on management and impose severe punishment on violators, Chinh added.

 

Illegal activities 

Lawyer Nguyen Van Hau, deputy chief of the HCM City Lawyers Association, said that granting permission to street vendors for temporary use of roads and pavements could lead to uncontrolled licensing of certificates for organisations and individuals.

City authorities must charge fees for temporary use of roads and pavements and identify the agencies responsible for pavement management and for road and pavement usage fees, he said.

In many cases, violators are unlicensed street vendors who usually pay illegal fees "under the table" for good positions on streets and pavements, turning these places into street shops and motorbike parking lots.

Officials who violate regulations on granting licenses to vendors for street and parking lots must be punished, Hau said.

Expert Tran Kien from Hanoi National University said local agencies must take urgent and strong measures to combat illegal activities of so-called bouncers, who protect the vendors and take illegal fees, a practice which has been reported for decades.

To prevent or reduce bouncers’ activities, road and pavement management must be made public and open, and street and pavement managers must be frequently rotated, said Kien.

Tran Quang Lam, director of the HCM City Department of Transport, said the draft decision on temporary use and management of sections of road and pavement management in HCM City aims to better serve pedestrians. VNS

HCM City seeks to clear pavements, roads of encroachments

HCM City seeks to clear pavements, roads of encroachments

The HCM City Traffic Safety Management Board has instructed relevant district agencies to find and punish encroachment of roads and pavements.

 
 

