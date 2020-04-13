Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCM City residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds

 
 
14/04/2020    10:51 GMT+7

Despite the government’s implementation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hordes of residents in HCM City seem to be ignoring advice, gathering in parks to exercise, with some even flouting rules on wearing masks in public.

hcm city residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds hinh 1

The scene in Thanh Da park of Binh Thanh district at 16:00 on April 12, a popular hangout spot for local people.

hcm city residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds hinh 2

Whilst the majority of people abide by regulations regarding wearing face masks in public, others fail to do so when going for a walk

hcm city residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds hinh 3

A group of people not wearing face masks sit together on a park bench

hcm city residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds hinh 4

Children appear carefree as they cycle around Thanh Da park

hcm city residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds hinh 5

hcm city residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds hinh 6

Young children play together in the par

hcm city residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds hinh 7

Despite the social distancing order in place, plenty of residents seem to be ignoring it

 
hcm city residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds hinh 8

A banner hangs at the entrance of the site urging people to halt participating in sporting activities, with plenty of citizens ignoring it to enter the park

hcm city residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds hinh 9

Tam Vu Park remains crowded with people out mingling in groups or taking part in exercise

hcm city residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds hinh 10

Even with the site cordoned off, citizens still climb over the barrier to enter the park.

hcm city residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds hinh 11

A pair sit on a bench together in a prohibited area

hcm city residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds hinh 12

People seem oblivious to the danger of the deadly virus as they sit and eat on the sidewalk in close proximity to one another.

