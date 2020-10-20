Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/10/2020 16:37:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City reviews planning of parking lots

20/10/2020    15:10 GMT+7

The HCM City Department of Planning and Architecture has instructed the city’s Construction Planning Institute to work with the people's committees in all 24 districts to review parking lot plans included in the city’s master plan to 2025.

HCM City reviews planning of parking lots
HCM City faces a shortage of parking lots. VNA/VNS Photo Hoang Hai

The districts will evaluate the feasibility of the plans and propose solutions to overcome existing shortcomings and new directions suitable for the city’s development until 2040.  

The department has reviewed 1,141 hectares of land for public parking lots approved by the Prime Minister in the city’s transportation development plan. It said that none of these areas has met the Ministry of Construction’s standards.

According to the standards, parking lots need to be built in industrial parks, and in urban areas, underground parking lots or multi-storey above-ground ones would be allowed, but safety and coordination with other construction works must be ensured.

Because the city faces a shortage of parking lots, many buses and cars spill out onto streets, occupying roads and obstructing traffic.

For many years, the city has planned to build four new bus stations at the city’s gateways in order to reduce traffic pressure in the inner city. However, only one station, a new eastern bus station in District 9 covering an area of ​​16 hectares, has opened.  

Because of difficulties in capital sources, construction of the remaining three bus stations has not been carried out.

These include the 15-ha Song Tac Bus station (also called Eastern Bus Station No.2) in District 9’s Truong Thanh and Long Truong wards, a new 14-ha Western Bus Station in Binh Chanh District’s Tan Kien Commune, and a 24-ha Xuyen A Bus Station in Hoc Mon District.

These large-scale stations will be connected to future metro routes.

 

The old 6.2-ha Eastern bus station in Binh Thanh District will be used to become a bus interchange station in the city. City agencies are considering adjusting the scale of land use at the bus station under a decision of the Prime Minister.

The areas for parking lots in the city’s centre cover nearly 8.9 ha. Of these, 7.55 ha are in District 1.

Parking lots are planned to be built underground at Le Van Tam Park, Trong Dong Music Stage, football stadium in Tao Dan Park, and Hoa Lu Stadium.

However, only the underground parking lot in Trong Dong Music Stage is under construction, and the HCM City Department of Transport has terminated a contract with the Investment and Development for Underground Space Corporation (IUS) to build an underground parking lot at Le Van Tam Park.

The other two lots are considering changing their investment mode from the BOO (build, own, operate) model.

As of June, the city had more than 8.1 million vehicles including 768,346 cars. VNS

HCM City plans more pedestrian streets

HCM City plans more pedestrian streets

HCM City Department of Transport has proposed opening five more pedestrian streets in the city centre area.

HCM City struggles to sell underground parking lots idea to investors

HCM City struggles to sell underground parking lots idea to investors

The HCM City Department of Transport has warned that the shortage of public parking space is worsening because building parking lots is expensive and returns on them are low.

 
 

Other News

.
Sweet flavor of Chi Lang custard apples
Sweet flavor of Chi Lang custard apples
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The whole area of rocky Chi Lang mountain is covered with the green color of custard apple trees. Grown on more than 15 thousand ha, the custard apple trees are the strength for Lang Son

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 20
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 20
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

PM: Entry to Vietnam must be closely controlled

HCM City aims to give NCD screenings to over 12,000 residents
HCM City aims to give NCD screenings to over 12,000 residents
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City aims to give screenings for non-communicable diseases (NCD) such as high blood pressure and diabetes to more than 12,000 local residents aging above 40 in 2020.

Disabled teacher with a passion for maths
Disabled teacher with a passion for maths
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Nguyen Duc Truong is a maths teacher at Da Ton Junior School in Hanoi’s Gia Lam District. He is loved by his students not only for his knowledge, but also for the extraordinary energy he uses to overcome a physical condition he suffers.

Vietnam leads in digital transformation in education: UNICEF
Vietnam leads in digital transformation in education: UNICEF
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Rana Flowers, Chief Representative of UNICEF in Vietnam, said Vietnam is leading other countries in digital transformation in the education sector.

All 22 bodies in Quang Tri's landslide recovered
All 22 bodies in Quang Tri's landslide recovered
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Eight more bodies of soldiers and officers missing in a severe landslide in Huong Hoa district of central Quang Tri province were found on October 19.

Female teachers overcome mountains for children
Female teachers overcome mountains for children
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Female teachers in the northern mountainous province of Son La have overcome challenges and remained unwaveringly dedicated to teaching the region’s knowledge-thirsty ethnic minority children.

HCM City pilots QR code on street signs
HCM City pilots QR code on street signs
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

The HCM City Department of Transport has piloted the installation of QR readers under street name signs that provide the streets’ historical facts, background information and designated names.

Hanoi strives to develop infrastructure
Hanoi strives to develop infrastructure
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Ahead of Hanoi's upcoming Party Committee Congress, Vu Ha, deputy director of the city's Department of Transport, talks about his department’s plans to improve transport infrastructure in the capital.

HCM City reaches vocational training targets
HCM City reaches vocational training targets
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Vocational training programmes in HCM City have narrowed the gap between employers' expectations and employees' qualifications thanks to cooperation between vocational schools and businesses.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 19
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 19
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Forum highlights international co-operation in education

At least 84 dead, 38 missing in floods in central provinces
At least 84 dead, 38 missing in floods in central provinces
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

At least 84 people have died and 38 others remain missing in floods and landslides which have ravaged 10 provinces in the central and central highlands region over the last few days.

Major bus stations in HCM City improve services
Major bus stations in HCM City improve services
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

In addition to new upgrades to Mien Dong Bus Station, the quality of major bus station systems in HCM City has improved in recent years.

Report finds domestic violence the cause of more than 70 percent of divorces
Report finds domestic violence the cause of more than 70 percent of divorces
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

More than 70 per cent of divorces in the past 10 years could be attributed to domestic violence, according to a recent report from the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism.

Low overhead, high impact project brings support to Vietnamese orphans
Low overhead, high impact project brings support to Vietnamese orphans
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

It rained non-stop the night Phung Thi Hoan couldn’t sleep. She was worried about the makeshift kitchen, which was about to collapse anytime. And the rainy season was coming.

Eight more imported COVID-19 cases recorded
Eight more imported COVID-19 cases recorded
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

Vietnam confirmed eight new imported COVID-19 cases from 6am-6pm on October 18, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Poverty eradication key to sustainable development: PM
Poverty eradication key to sustainable development: PM
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

The Party and State always consider poverty eradication a key and urgent task of sustainable development, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the annual charity programme “the entire nation joining hands for the poor” on October 17.

Meeting discusses support for flooding-hit areas in central region
Meeting discusses support for flooding-hit areas in central region
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

Downpours in the central region will continue in coming days, heightening the risk of flash floods and landslides, heard a meeting of the Office of the permanent Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on October 18.

Vietnam – representative of UNESCO’s values
Vietnam – representative of UNESCO’s values
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

Since its entry to UNESCO in 1976, Vietnam has worked closely with UNESCO and its members to promote peace, development, solidarity and cooperation between nations and protect cultural values.

Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Norway
Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Norway
SOCIETYicon  18/10/2020 

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Norway on a flight of Qatar Airways on October 16-17.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 