Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/07/2020 10:39:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City's doctors separate conjoined twins

16/07/2020    10:33 GMT+7

Around 100 doctors and nurses at the HCMC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1 and 2, Cho Ray Hospital and others in HCM City on July 15 took part in a successful operation to separate conjoined twins.

HCM City's doctors separate conjoined twins

Doctors have successfully separated conjoined twins at the City Children’s Hospital in HCM City.( Photo courtesy of the City Children’s Hospital)

The twins are 13 months old and weigh 15 kilogrammes, and are in good health. Because their development indexes are the same as healthy children, doctors said the surgery was now safe to perform.

Doctors said they would perform additional operations on the children, including plastic surgery.

Professor Tran Dong A, 79, is one of nine key doctors performing the operation. He said the chances of the children making a full recovery was very positive thanks to advanced surgical techniques and equipment.

Doctors have prepared scenarios and predicted risks since June 2019 when the twins were born, he said.

 

Professor A successfully performed an operation to separate Vietnamese twin boys in 1988.

When the twins were delivered in June last year, the city’s Children’s Hospital said they were joined at the pelvis and all four lower extremities were present and oriented at right angles to the axis of the common trunk. The twins, who weighed 3.2kg at the time, were then brought to the city’s Children’s Hospital.

Last year, when the woman's pregnancy reached 16 weeks, doctors detected that the twins shared one umbilical cord. At 33 weeks, doctors decided to operate and deliver the twins.

The rate of conjoined twins worldwide is 1 per 200,000 live births. Among the rate, only 6 percent are classified as ischiopagus tetrapus conjoined twins, which means they were joined at the pelvis.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Acting Minister of Heath Nguyen Thanh Long on July 15 evening sent a special congratulation message to the team of doctors who carried out the surgery and at the same time passed on their best wishes to the two baby sisters./.VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese woman becomes mother after 20 years of infertility
Vietnamese woman becomes mother after 20 years of infertility
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Minh, 43, holds her nine-month-old son in her arms with the great happiness of a mother.

Cheerful burglar takes bath before stealing car
Cheerful burglar takes bath before stealing car
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Court on July 3 sentenced a 34-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment for theft.

Lost-and-found closet at bus station brings relief
Lost-and-found closet at bus station brings relief
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Bac, 40, a security guard at the Hanoi-based Nuoc Ngam Bus Station, has cleaned the dirt on the glass of the lost-and-found closet and neatly arranged lost items from passengers every day for a decade.

Vietnam northern region to see early winter this year
Vietnam northern region to see early winter this year
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The northern region of Vietnam is forecasted to witness an early winter this year.

Ly Son Islands' garlic gets GI recognition
Ly Son Islands' garlic gets GI recognition
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, has recognised the Geographical Indication (GI) for the Ly Son garlic products and more than 100 members of the Ly Son Garlic Association.

Thousands of youth join Green Summer Campaign
Thousands of youth join Green Summer Campaign
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

More than 350,000 young people and members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union are taking part in the 2020 Mua He Xanh (Green Summer), which began on Sunday in HCM City. 

Da Nang police bust US$32 million football gambling ring
Da Nang police bust US$32 million football gambling ring
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Police operating in Da Nang successfully broke up an online football gambling ring on July 15 with the group worth US$32 million, equivalent to VND700 billion, all of which had been made from their crimes.

Earthquake hits off Binh Thuan coast, no tsunami warning
Earthquake hits off Binh Thuan coast, no tsunami warning
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The waters off the coast of Binh Thuan province were hit by an earthquake reaching four on the Richter scale on the morning of July 15, but no tsunami warning has been issued shortly afterwards.

Hanoi approves Tu Lien Bridge's design plan
Hanoi approves Tu Lien Bridge's design plan
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Tu Lien Bridge has been touted as a new symbol of a dynamic Hanoi beside Hoan Kiem Lake and One-Pillar Pagoda which are famous icons of Hanoi culture and history.

Nearly two in three married women face violence from husbands: study
Nearly two in three married women face violence from husbands: study
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Nearly two in three married women, or almost 63%, have experienced one or more forms of physical, sexual, emotional and economic violence and controlling behaviours by their husbands in their lifetime, a study has found.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 15
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 15
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

 Vietnam reports no COVID-19 infections in community for three months

Hanoi strengthens hand, foot and mouth disease and diphtheria prevention
Hanoi strengthens hand, foot and mouth disease and diphtheria prevention
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s Department of Health has asked preventive medicine units and facilities in the city to strengthen diseases prevention.

Red River flood diversion needs special treatment
Red River flood diversion needs special treatment
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

Architect Dao Ngoc Nghiem, Vice President of the Vietnam Urban Development and Planning Association, talks on the need to grant a special policy for Hanoi on flood diversion on the Red River.

Man collects nails scattered on the road in Can Tho
Man collects nails scattered on the road in Can Tho
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

Over the past four months, people of Can Tho City have become familiar with the image of an old man driving his motorbike up and down on the road.

Students change study abroad plans because of Covid-19, new policies
Students change study abroad plans because of Covid-19, new policies
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 pandemic and new policies applied by countries receiving foreign students have changed Vietnamese students’ study abroad plans.

Investigation of former industry-trade minister concludes
Investigation of former industry-trade minister concludes
SOCIETYicon  14/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security’s Police Investigation Authority completed its investigation relating to the land plot at 2-4-6 Hai Ba Trung Street in HCM City on July 13 and transferred the case to the Supreme People’s Procuracy.

No new case of COVID-19 on July 14
No new case of COVID-19 on July 14
SOCIETYicon  14/07/2020 

No new case of COVID-19 was reported in Vietnam during the day of July 14, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

The woman who cried wolf
The woman who cried wolf
SOCIETYicon  14/07/2020 

Reports recently emerged of a heartwarming tale about N.T.L., a 35-year-old woman.

Lotus fields in Ha Nam during harvest season
Lotus fields in Ha Nam during harvest season
SOCIETYicon  14/07/2020 

In the past 5 years, the entire area of Chuyen Ngoai commune's rice growing land has been converted to lotus cultivation due to higher profit.

Thousands of land-use right certificates pending for years in Tien Giang
Thousands of land-use right certificates pending for years in Tien Giang
SOCIETYicon  14/07/2020 

As many as 57,000 land-use right certificates have not been given to land users for years in the southern province of Tien Giang as the land users did not agree with the land information provided on the certificates.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 