HCM City’s health sector to resume immunisations

The HCM City’s Department of Health has ordered healthcare facilities that offer vaccination services to set up plans to return to normal with strict implementation of infection prevention measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department last week told district-level medical centres, public and private hospitals, and vaccination centres to reschedule time frames for immunisation services to avoid crowds and inform those who need immunisations.

Healthcare facilities are required to ensure that fewer than 20 people are waiting for vaccines at the same time.

Rooms for physical examination, screenings, and vaccine administration and follow-up must be cleaned and disinfected.

Areas for handwashing with soap and water as well as alcohol-based hand sanitizers must be set up for easy use.

Health workers and people seeking vaccination must wear face masks and wash hands or use hand sanitizers regularly.

The department assigned the city’s Centre for Disease Control to set up a plan to ensure that children who missed essential vaccines are vaccinated according to their immunisation schedules, and to strictly follow infection prevention and safe immunisation rules.

The aim is to ensure the continuation of the expanded national vaccination programme in the city and to protect children against a wide range of dangerous diseases.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in Vietnam released a joint statement on ensuring that children are vaccinated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The joint statement was issued on the occasion of the World Immunisation Week from April 24-30./.VNA