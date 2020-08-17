Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCM City’s power lines go underground

17/08/2020    14:01 GMT+7

The HCM City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) said that it has placed 675km of medium-voltage grids, 1,160km of low-voltage grids and 34.5km of power grids underground over the past five years.

Power and telecommunications grids are placed underground on Tran Hung Dao Street in HCM City’s District 5. — Photo baotintuc.vn

The five-year plan targets burying 650km of medium-voltage grids, 1,150km of low-voltage grids and 11km of 110kV power grids.

The rate of medium-voltage grids in the city underground accounts for 40 per cent. It has reached 98 per cent in districts 1 and 3, and about 60 per cent in districts of 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, Phu Nhuan, Binh Thanh, Tan Binh, Tan Phu and Go Vap.

EVNHCMC has finished the work on most main streets in the city center.

Electrical grids and telecommunications cables of transport projects have also been buried underground. 

 

The corporation has worked with local authorities to explain the benefits of the plan to achieve consensus among residents about the work.

Its plan on burying all power and telecommunications cables in the city underground by 2020 was approved in 2011, with an estimated cost of VND14 trillion (US$607 million).

The removal of tangled overhead electrical grids and telecommunications cables is expected to improve the appearance of the city. Underground power lines are safer, more stable, and easier to maintain. They are also less vulnerable to lightning strikes or collapse.  VNS

HCM City's overhead electrical cables to be buried underground by 2025

Thousands of kilometers of electrical and telecommunications cables have been buried underground in HCM City as part of a project that began nearly 10 years ago.

 
 

.
Another storm likely to form in East Sea, heavy rain expected
Another storm likely to form in East Sea, heavy rain expected
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A tropical low depression has formed in the East Sea and is likely to strengthen into a storm, the National Centre of Hydrometeorology and Forecasting said on August 17.

More opportunities for Vietnamese to work seasonally in South Korea
More opportunities for Vietnamese to work seasonally in South Korea
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs has sent letters to city and provincial People’s Committees to guide signing and implementing agreements with South Korean localities on sending Vietnamese workers there for seasonal work.

Family reunites with three members from Equatorial Guinea
Family reunites with three members from Equatorial Guinea
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

“I shed tears every time I think about the motherland’s sentiment for us. I’m very happy. I just want to say I am very grateful,” said Nguyen Quang Trieu, a worker who recently returned from Equatorial Guinea.

Two foreigners sentenced for illegally sending people abroad
Two foreigners sentenced for illegally sending people abroad
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Court on August 14 sentenced two foreigners to 15 months imprisonment for illegally taking people abroad.

Son La border guards arrest six people for illegally entering Vietnam
Son La border guards arrest six people for illegally entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Border guards in the northern border province of Son La said that they had arrested six members of a family for illegally entering Vietnam from Laos.

Two more Covid-19 cases reported in Vietnam, totalling 964
Two more Covid-19 cases reported in Vietnam, totalling 964
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Two more locally-transmitted coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hai Duong and Quang Nam during the past 12 hours, bringing Vietnam’s tally of COVID-19 infections to 964.

Origin of the virus causing Covid-19 outbreak in Hai Duong defined
Origin of the virus causing Covid-19 outbreak in Hai Duong defined
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has completed genetic analyst of the SARS-CoV-2 virus of Covid-19 cases in Hai Duong, where at least five infection cases have been reported.

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Hong Truong arrested for bidding-related violations
Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Hong Truong arrested for bidding-related violations
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

Mr. Nguyen Hong Truong was arrested in connection with the case of fraudulence, appropriation of assets in the bidding and toll collection of the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong expressway.

COVID-19: 11 new cases bring national tally to 962
COVID-19: 11 new cases bring national tally to 962
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam has registered 11 more new cases of COVID-19, including 11 detected in Da Nang outbreak, one in Hanoi capital and two of entry, lifting the national tally to 962, the Ministry of Health reported on August 16 afternoon.

COVID-19 mother gives birth in Da Nang
COVID-19 mother gives birth in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A woman being treated for COVID-19 in Da Nang has given birth to a healthy baby girl.

Ministry invests in repair of highways in Mekong Delta
Ministry invests in repair of highways in Mekong Delta
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport said it has invested 800 billion VND (34.5 million USD) for repairs and upgrades to national highways in the Mekong Delta this year to ensure traffic safety.

Vietnam Buddhist Sangha suggests virtual Vu Lan gatherings
Vietnam Buddhist Sangha suggests virtual Vu Lan gatherings
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vu Lan Festival 2020 is an occasion for children to express their gratitude towards their parents (especially mothers) and help ancestors’ souls find their way back to the earth.

Hanoi Medical University Hospital experts help treat COVID-19 patients
Hanoi Medical University Hospital experts help treat COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A 13-strong working delegation from the Hanoi Medical University Hospital has been working hard at the COVID-19 epicentre to treat patients with serious underlying diseases in recent days.

COVID-19 travel ban means bitter separation for sweethearts
COVID-19 travel ban means bitter separation for sweethearts
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have separated couples around the world, many of whom are unsure when they will meet again.

232 returnees from Malaysia negative for SARS-CoV-2
232 returnees from Malaysia negative for SARS-CoV-2
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A total of 232 Vietnamese returning from Malaysia who were in quarantine in the south central province of Ninh Thuan had first test results negative for SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the provincial Center for Disease Control.

The unfamiliar in a familiar style
The unfamiliar in a familiar style
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam has 54 ethnic groups, of which 53 minority groups represent just 14 per cent of the population. Few could name them all.

Protecting the health of frontline medical workers in COVID-19 pandemic
Protecting the health of frontline medical workers in COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

Heart-breaking photos of exhausted health workers in Da Nang have gone viral on the Internet. Such photos have stirred an urgent need for protecting the health of frontline medical workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

How should children's music be performed today?
How should children's music be performed today?
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

Recently, I’ve come to realise that most kids around me are singing along with songs that are not age appropriate. When I heard it from my niece, I thought something must be done about it.

Fishing villagers move inland
Fishing villagers move inland
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

After dozens of years living on floating boats catching fish along the Lam River, the residents of a fishing village in Tam Son Commune, Anh Son District of the central province of Nghe An, 

Vietnam reports one new imported case, 24th coronavirus-related death
Vietnam reports one new imported case, 24th coronavirus-related death
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

Vietnam's COVID-19 infection count rose to 951 after one fresh case of entry from Equatorial Guinea was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while another COVID-19 patient in Da Nang died, 

