Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/04/2020 05:33:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City seeks to be listed among medium-risk cities for COVID-19 transmission

 
 
21/04/2020    23:22 GMT+7

HCM City is seeking approval to be removed from the list of 12 provinces and cities at high risk of COVID-19 transmission and instead be placed at a medium risk level after April 22,

 the vice chairman of HCM City People’s Committee, Le Thanh Liem, said during an online meeting held on April 20.

HCM City seeks to be listed among medium-risk cities for COVID-19 transmission

The HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention staff take samples to test for COVID-19.

Of the 54 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the city, 51 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Liem said, adding that the city has carried out strict social distancing measures for over 20 days. No new incidences have occurred in the last 17 days.

He said that the nationwide social distancing period from April 1-22 had contributed to the success.

Chairman of the city People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said the city was in good control of the COVID-19 outbreak and that the city should ease some social distancing measures after April 22.

On April 15, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control classified 63 localities in the country into high, medium and low-risk groups.

HCM City was among the 12 high-risk provinces and cities. The group includes the provinces of Lao Cai, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, Ninh Binh (Truong Yen), Quang Nam, Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa, Tay Ninh and Ha Tinh and three large cities, Hanoi, HCM City, and Da Nang. 

The 15 localities in the medium-risk group include Binh Duong, Can Tho, Dong Nai, Ha Nam, Hai Phong, Kien Giang, Nam Dinh, Nghe An, Thai Nguyen, Thua Thien-Hue, Soc Trang, Lang Son, An Giang, Binh Phuoc and Dong Thap.

The remaining provinces are in the low-risk group.

Control measures 

 

Phong said the city would prepare plans and methods to restart economic activities while continuing to focus on prevention and control activities, including setting up rapid-action forces at the citywide level and in the city’s 24 districts, as well as in 322 communes, wards and towns.

The city would have a 30-day trial reopening period for essential businesses and industries which have a low transmission risk. After the trial period, other businesses might be allowed to reopen. 

The secretary of the city Party Committee, Nguyen Thien Nhan, told the Department of Education and Training and Department of Industry and Trade to work with the Health Department to establish safety criteria for prevention and control of COVID-19 at schools and supermarkets before April 30.

State offices and companies would develop their own individual policies that could be applied beginning on May 3, he said.   

Nhan said that state employees could continue to work from home if it is considered effective. However, state offices should also develop plans and methods to reopen their offices. 

The Department of Tourism has completed the establishment of criteria for the tourism industry to resume business. The set of criteria has been sent to the Department of Health for assessment.

Liem, the vice chair of the People's Committee, has instructed the Department of Culture and Sports to establish criteria for museums, cinemas and entertainment areas.

The Department of Health has developed trial sets of criteria to evaluate risks of COVID-19 transmission at health facilities to limit cross-contamination. The official sets of criteria will be completed on April 24. VNS

HCM City takes proactive efforts in response to COVID-19 pandemic

HCM City takes proactive efforts in response to COVID-19 pandemic

HCM City's proactive efforts on isolating people with COVID-19, tracking down their second- and third-hand contacts and providing treatment for those who are infected has resulted in a lower incidence of cases,

HCM City establishes 62 posts for COVID-19 prevention

HCM City establishes 62 posts for COVID-19 prevention

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong has signed a decision to set up 62 posts and stations for COVID-19 prevention and control throughout the city.

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 21
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnamese believe the country will recover quickly after COVID-19

Five people arrested in HCM City loan shark apps bust worth $4.2 million
Five people arrested in HCM City loan shark apps bust worth $4.2 million
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

HCM City Police have broken up a payday loan ring headed by Chinese nationals, with some 60,000 debtors suffering cutthroat interest rates of 1,095 per cent per year.

Vesak 2020 celebration to be held online
Vesak 2020 celebration to be held online
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The 2020 Vesak Festival will be broadcast live on Youtube, Facebook, Butta and Phatsuonline, as well as An Vien TV due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students start returning to school in low-risk provinces after months off
Students start returning to school in low-risk provinces after months off
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The northern province of Thai Binh and Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau were the two first localities in Vietnam to let students return to schools on Monday after an extended closure due to COVID-19.

Few provinces resume passenger coaches despite eased restrictions
Few provinces resume passenger coaches despite eased restrictions
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

From April 17, inter-provincial passenger coaches can travel between 35 provinces at low risk of COVID-19 infection, but so far, few coach operators have resumed operations.

Elderly thrilled with pension deliveries
Elderly thrilled with pension deliveries
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Nguyen Dac Tuu, 76, of Nguyen Trai Ward, Ha Dong District, Hanoi, was very happy when his pension for April and May was brought to him at home.

COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’
COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

Like in the midland or lowland regions, ‘Rice ATMs’ have also been set up in mountainous areas to share difficulties with local minority people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Coronavirus lockdown protest: What's behind the US demonstrations?
Coronavirus lockdown protest: What's behind the US demonstrations?
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Why these Americans protesting during a pandemic - explained.

Canada shooting: Virtual vigil for victims due to Covid-19
Canada shooting: Virtual vigil for victims due to Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

A policewoman and two frontline coronavirus workers were among the 18 victims who died.

Support for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
Support for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

An outpouring of support has been shown for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, including providing free rice for underprivileged people and supporting poor teachers and students.

New decree aims to tackle Vietnamese labourers illegally staying overseas
New decree aims to tackle Vietnamese labourers illegally staying overseas
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

A new Government decree has been issued detailing increased fines for agencies that illegally send workers overseas and for workers who overstay their permits.

Coronavirus: Hope as Italy records first fall in active virus cases
Coronavirus: Hope as Italy records first fall in active virus cases
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The small but symbolic fall is a "positive development" in the fight against the virus, officials say.

Another arrested, charged with manslaughter in Ireland in connection with Essex lorry incident
Another arrested, charged with manslaughter in Ireland in connection with Essex lorry incident
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A man wanted in connection with the death of 39 people from Vietnam found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, near London last October, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in Ireland, according to Essex police.

Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
Vietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemic
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

Vu Binh may return to Vietnam before getting his master's degree certificate from Australia’s Queensland University of Technology (QTU) as commencement has been indefinitely delayed.

Schools to remain closed if local area still at high risk of infection
Schools to remain closed if local area still at high risk of infection
SOCIETYicon  21/04/2020 

Schools will stay closed if the COVID-19 situation in the local area remains high risk, while those classified as low risk will consider local circumstances in deciding upon a reopening date, said an education official.

Coronavirus: How long does it take to recover?
Coronavirus: How long does it take to recover?
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Recovery from Covid-19 can be a lengthy process, depending on how seriously people get the virus.

Coronavirus: The fear of being sentenced to a Kenyan quarantine centre
Coronavirus: The fear of being sentenced to a Kenyan quarantine centre
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Kenyans worry about being put into coronavirus quarantine where conditions are said to be like prison.

Vietnam records no more COVID-19 cases for 4 consecutive days
Vietnam records no more COVID-19 cases for 4 consecutive days
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

To 6:00 pm on April 20, Vietnam had not recorded any new case of COVID-19, and 12 more cases were declared cured, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Hanoi flower growers hard hit by Covid-19
Hanoi flower growers hard hit by Covid-19
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

Hundreds of hectares of flower in a Hanoi village could whither if their outlets are not found amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Vietnam We Thank You – Việt Nam Cố Lên”: Touching messages from expats
“Vietnam We Thank You – Việt Nam Cố Lên”: Touching messages from expats
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

The messages have caught public attention and been widely shared over the last few days.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 