HCM City seeks to facilitate construction of mega transportation projects

HCM City has invested in a number of mega transportation projects in 2016–20 aimed at reducing traffic congestion, according to a report tabled at a meeting between a delegation from the city People’s Council and relevant agencies.

Phan Cong Bang, deputy director of the Department of Transport said they include upgrades to 272km of roads and construction of another 68km, which have been completed, and 76 bridges that are expected to be completed soon.

Other major works such as the Pham Van Dong Highway and Phu My Bridge on the Eastern Beltway, the An Suong Intersection tunnel and the Phu My Tunnel had also been completed, he said.

But the city found it difficult to mobilise investments into transportation projects.

Bang said public funding available for the projects were only VND12.6 trillion (about US$542 million) or 27 per cent of the requirement.

The chairwoman of the People’s Council, Nguyen Thi Le, said some of these transportation projects faced challenges and difficulties, especially with regard to compensation for lands.

These include Beltway No 2 (the section from Go Dua Intersection in Thu Duc District to Pham Van Dong Street) and widening of Ung Van Khiem Street (in Binh Thanh District).

The Department of Planning and Investment had also been instructed to consider 13 investment projects under the BT (build – transfer) form, and it had approved 10 of them, he said.

According to Tran Quang Lam, Director of the Department of Transport, investments in the second section of the Binh Trieu Bridge and the Tan Ky - Tan Quy Bridge were changed into BOT (build – operate – transfer) form from public projects.

Le urged all relevant agencies to facilitate and speed up construction of transportation projects, whether PPP (public – private partnership), BT or BOT, to ease traffic congestion.

She called on the transport department to resolve the difficulties faced by a number of projects, especially if caused by the amendments to the Law on Public Investment.

She wanted the city Department of Natural Resources and Environment to have proper policies in place for land acquisition and resettlement to safeguard the rights of affected families and to ensure there are no hurdles.

She also called on the planning department to ensure there is sufficient public funding for the projects. VNS

