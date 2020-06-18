Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCM City seizes over nine kilos of drugs from Europe

 
 
19/06/2020    15:02 GMT+7

The HCMC Department of Customs teamed up with various competent forces to examine four packages sent from Europe to Vietnam on June 16 and confiscated over nine kilograms of ecstasy pills worth VND20 billion, 

concealed in packs of chewing gum and fabric bags.

hcm city seizes over nine kilos of drugs from europe hinh 0
Ecstasy pills sent from Europe are seized by the HCM City Department of Customs. Photo: HCM City Department of Customs

According to the municipal customs department, after four months of investigating the drug trafficking ring, the department, in collaboration with the Drug Prevention and Fighting Team, the express delivery division and other relevant agencies discovered certain foreign individuals suspiciously importing packages containing illicit drugs to Vietnam through the postal service system.

All the packages had fake addresses and no recipients, said the municipal customs department.

 

The ways and means of selling ecstasy pills are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with social media being used to approach contacts for sale and purchase and to conduct payments.

The Ho Chi Minh City police and the HCM City Department of Customs are continuing to investigate the case.

Earlier in April, the competent agencies seized 18 kilograms of ecstasy pills and marijuana hidden in 16 packages sent from Europe to the country through the postal service system. SGT

 
 

Other News

.
Earthquake hits Lai Chau for third time in three days
Earthquake hits Lai Chau for third time in three days
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Muong Te District in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau was struck by a 2.5-magnitude earthquake at 3:47 a.m. on the morning of June 17, making it the third earthquake to hit the province in three days.

Vietnam to set up separate zones to welcome overseas diplomats, businesspeople
Vietnam to set up separate zones to welcome overseas diplomats, businesspeople
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam plans to set up separate zones with ensured hygienic conditions and testing labs to welcome diplomats, investors and businesspeople who enter Vietnam to work short-term.

Dogs pose threat to kids: doctors
Dogs pose threat to kids: doctors
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Children's Hospital No 1 in HCM City has treated three children aged two or below with facial and head injuries from dog bites in the last one month, sparking serious concern, doctors said.

Vietnam to adopt pesticide-free agricultural model: experts
Vietnam to adopt pesticide-free agricultural model: experts
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs to shift from the use of conventional pesticides to biopesticides to “better manage weed growth, maintain a high agricultural yield, avoid resistant species, protect soil biodiversity and erosion, and reduce green-house emissions,”

Time to let labourers decide when they retire: expert
Time to let labourers decide when they retire: expert
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Some special occupations including preschool teachers should be allowed to retire earlier than the age set in the Labour Code, said Trinh Thanh Hang, head of the department for woman affairs of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL).

Vocational education to reach ASEAN-4 level by 2030
Vocational education to reach ASEAN-4 level by 2030
VIDEOicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam is striving to have its vocational education with the same level of ASEAN-4 countries by 2030, and reach the level of G20 countries by 2045. 

State organisations propose to send workers abroad
State organisations propose to send workers abroad
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Member of the National Assembly’s Committee for Legal Affairs Pham Van Hoa talks about the added regulation that allows public non-business units run by provincial and municipal People’s Committees to send workers abroad.

From adversity comes knowledge
From adversity comes knowledge
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Having suffered from depression and pondered the lack of empathy that often surrounds mental health issues, Quang Thuc Hao has turned her “ailment” into the subject of her doctoral thesis. 

Technology key to success for HCM City's smart transport system
Technology key to success for HCM City's smart transport system
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

After two years of applying technology to traffic management, HCM City’s goal to develop a smart transport system, one of the key components of its smart city project, has achieved success.

Hanoi plans to trim trees to ensure safety in rainy season
Hanoi plans to trim trees to ensure safety in rainy season
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s Construction Department plans to trim trees at high risk of falling to ensure safety during the coming rainy season, deputy director of the department Hoang Cao Thang has said.

Drug crimes in Vietnam increase in six months
Drug crimes in Vietnam increase in six months
SOCIETYicon  18/06/2020 

The number of drug-related cases in the first six months of this year increased by 9.46 per cent compared with the same period last year, according to the Investigation Police Department of Drug-related Crimes' statistics.

British pilot in Vietnam no longer needs lung transplant
British pilot in Vietnam no longer needs lung transplant
SOCIETYicon  18/06/2020 

After getting unplugged of ventilator, the British patient had the tracheotomy tube removed and could breathe himself.

Who are the foreign students following Vietnamese studies?
Who are the foreign students following Vietnamese studies?
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The demand for studying Vietnamese language and Vietnamese culture has been increasing as the country plays an increasingly important role in Asia Pacific and the world.

Treatment needed for online game addiction
Treatment needed for online game addiction
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Few health facilities in Vietnam offer treatment for addiction to online games, which is considered a mental health condition by the World Health Organisation.

Heatwave continues to hit Vietnam's northern and central regions
Heatwave continues to hit Vietnam's northern and central regions
SOCIETYicon  18/06/2020 

Hot weather is expected to continue to hit the North and Central regions in the next few days, with the extreme heat reaching up to 37 degrees Celsius, according to the National Hydrometeorological Forecast Centre.

Australia supports UN agencies to eliminate domestic violence in Vietnam
Australia supports UN agencies to eliminate domestic violence in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  18/06/2020 

A project to support ongoing efforts by the Vietnamese Government and civil society organisations to address violence against women and children in the context of COVID-19 was launched in Hanoi on Wednesday.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 18
SOCIETYicon  18/06/2020 

No new COVID-19 community infection recorded on day 63rd

Coronavirus Beijing: Why an outbreak sparked a salmon panic in China
Coronavirus Beijing: Why an outbreak sparked a salmon panic in China
SOCIETYicon  18/06/2020 

Beijing has in the past week seen a spike of Covid-19 cases - almost all of which have been linked to a huge wholesale food market.

Nearly 1,400 Lao students welcomed back to school in Vietnam
Nearly 1,400 Lao students welcomed back to school in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  18/06/2020 

Nearly 1,400 Lao students were welcomed back to school in Vietnam’s northern province of Son La on June 17.

Chinese contractor of Hanoi's metro line withdraws demand for US$50 million down payment
Chinese contractor of Hanoi's metro line withdraws demand for US$50 million down payment
SOCIETYicon  18/06/2020 

Vietnam's transport ministry sees the obstacles encountered by the Chinese contractor but the payment is unjustifiable.

More News
Latest news

