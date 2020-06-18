HCM City seizes over nine kilos of drugs from Europe

The HCMC Department of Customs teamed up with various competent forces to examine four packages sent from Europe to Vietnam on June 16 and confiscated over nine kilograms of ecstasy pills worth VND20 billion,

concealed in packs of chewing gum and fabric bags.

Ecstasy pills sent from Europe are seized by the HCM City Department of Customs. Photo: HCM City Department of Customs

According to the municipal customs department, after four months of investigating the drug trafficking ring, the department, in collaboration with the Drug Prevention and Fighting Team, the express delivery division and other relevant agencies discovered certain foreign individuals suspiciously importing packages containing illicit drugs to Vietnam through the postal service system.

All the packages had fake addresses and no recipients, said the municipal customs department.

The ways and means of selling ecstasy pills are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with social media being used to approach contacts for sale and purchase and to conduct payments.

The Ho Chi Minh City police and the HCM City Department of Customs are continuing to investigate the case.

Earlier in April, the competent agencies seized 18 kilograms of ecstasy pills and marijuana hidden in 16 packages sent from Europe to the country through the postal service system. SGT