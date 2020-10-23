Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCM City sets up public rental sites for bicycles

23/10/2020    14:11 GMT+7

The HCM City Department of Transport plans to offer about 500 bicycles for rent at 50 sites in downtown areas by the end of this year.

HCM City sets up public rental sites for bicycles
HCM City plans to offer public bicycle rental services in downtown areas this year. — VNA/VNS Photo Manh Linh

The department has asked the municipal People’s Committee for approval to implement the plan to pilot a public bicycle rental service in combination with other kinds of passenger transport in the city centre.

The service, which aims to encourage residents and tourists to use public transport, is expected to help reduce traffic congestion and pollution caused by vehicles.

The bicycles will be put at sites near public bus stops to create more convenience for people who access the service.

About 10-20 bicycles will be offered at each site.

Each bicycle will have an identity (ID) card, with a smart lock and GPS navigation device.

Through a central management system, the service operator will monitor the vehicles’ travel route to prevent theft or loss.

 

People can rent the bicycles by installing an application on their phone called Mobike which provides information on the nearest bicycle parking site and allows them to pay via QR code and scan the codes to unlock the vehicles.

They must provide personal information to service providers.

The price is VND5,000 (US$0.22) for 30 minutes and VND10,000 ($0.43) for an hour.

It will be free for the first 15 minutes for the first three months to encourage people to use them.

The pilot is expected to start in December after approval by the People’s Committee.  VNS

