HCM City, six provinces sign agreement on fighting crime

02/11/2020    14:46 GMT+7

A co-operation agreement was signed on Thursday between the police departments of HCM City and six southern provinces to increase efficiency in crime prevention and control in adjacent areas.

The Police of HCM City and six southern provinces have signed a co-operation agreement to increase crime prevention and control at adjacent areas. — Photo www.hcmcpv.org.vn

Major Geneal Le Hong Nam, director of the city's Police Department, said that strong international integration has contributed to the development of the city and Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Tay Ninh, Long An and Tien Giang provinces, but has also led to a rising number of crimes in these localities.

Many migrants from other cities and provinces have also moved to the city, he noted.

The police forces in the seven localities in recent years have been working together to implement annual cooperation plans in increasing patrols and inspections and cracking down on crime and criminal groups.

Coordination in preventing criminal activities along waterways, illegal sand exploitation along Sai Gon and Dong Nai rivers, and fire prevention, fighting and rescue has also been done well.

“Positive results have been achieved in implementing the coordination, especially in fighting illegal trafficking and transportation of narcotics on the Vietnam-Cambodia border,” he said.

Since 2018, the seven localities’ authorities have discovered 28,347 criminal violations. More than 20,400 criminal violations were detected in the last two years, accounting for 19.6 per cent of the country's total cases.

 

Illegal activities of many kinds such as robbery, theft, property appropriation, drug-related crimes and “black credit” are still serious, Nam said.

Secretary of HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen said the seven localities have significantly contributed to socio-economic development of the southern key economic region and the nation.

“The co-operation in crime prevention and control between the localities is necessary and has significant meaning,” he said.

He said the police forces need to be more proactive in their fight against crimes in adjacent areas. The localities should create favourable conditions for the public to join the 'All People Protect National Security' movement by calling on every resident to join hands in fighting crime, he said.  VNS

Putting a dent in drug crime

Putting a dent in drug crime

Police Captain Ca Van Nghia in the northern mountainous province of Son La’s Van Ho District has earned a reputation as the nemesis of local criminals, especially drug smugglers.

Vietnam eyes sustained fight against trade fraud, cross-border smuggling

Vietnam eyes sustained fight against trade fraud, cross-border smuggling

Drastic measures are needed to sustain the fight against trade fraud and smuggling of goods into Vietnam from Cambodia, speakers told a conference in HCM City on Thursday.

 
 

