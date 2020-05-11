Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/05/2020 11:57:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City speeds up site compensation for key traffic projects

 
 
12/05/2020    10:50 GMT+7

District authorities have been urged to complete site compensation, resettlement and handover of land to speed up the progress of major traffic projects this year.

HCM City speeds up site compensation for key traffic projects
Heavy traffic on Kenh Te Bridge which connects HCM City’s districts 4 and 7. — VNA/VNS Photo Manh Linh

Luong Minh Phuc, director of HCM City’s Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment, has said district leaders would be held responsible for activities related to compensation and land handover.

The city plans to complete 29 traffic projects and start construction on 27 new traffic projects this year in an aim to reduce traffic congestion and develop connections between the city and neighbouring provinces, according to the Management Board.

It has kicked off 13 major traffic projects with total investment of VND3.5 trillion (US$149.12 million), according to the Management Board.

At the end of April, work started on the six-lane 75m long My Thuy 3 bridge project in District 2 (under the My Thuy intersection project which has total investment of VND2 trillion). 

The bridge will have 250m long access road, sidewalk, drainage and lighting system. 

After completion, the bridge will be linked to My Thuy 1 and My Thuy 2 bridges and is expected to ease congestion near Cat Lai Port in District 2.

On April 20, work also started on a project to expand the 2.8km Dong Van Cong road (from Giong Ong To bridge to My Thuy intersection in District 2). The road surface will be expanded by seven metres, and two more lanes of traffic will be added.

When completed after nine months of construction, Dong Van Cong road will have 10 lanes for cars and two for motorbikes and will be connected to My Thuy 3 bridge, which will be expanded. This will help reduce congestion near Cat Lai Port. 

On April 22, work started on the first phase of the underground tunnel at the intersection of Nguyen Huu Tho - Nguyen Van Linh streets in District 7 with an investment of VND830 billion.

 

In addition, a project to build a pedestrian bridge in front of the new Eastern Bus Station on Hanoi Highway in District 9 and an underpass under the new Bus Station project will have a total investment of nearly VND440 billion.

A project to renovate Nuoc Đen canal near Tham Luong canal and another to expand Hoang Hoa Tham Street are also being implemented.

In addition, the city plans to complete the 64km belt road No 2 linking provinces and cities this year. To date, 50km has been completed and put into operation. Of the remaining sections, 3km of the belt road is being implemented under the BT model.

In addition, the Thu Thiem Bridge No 2 project is slated to be put into use in the third quarter of the year. The bridge will shorten the travel time from District 1 to District 2 and help ease congestion on Ton Duc Thang and Nguyen Huu Canh streets.

In addition, nine projects will be implemented near Tan Son Nhat airport area, including three new overpasses, expansion of Hoang Minh Giam Street, and upgrade of Cong Hoa Street after the land is handed over.

Traffic connections between HCM City and neighbouring provinces play an important role in the economic development of the southern area. 

Tran Quang Lam, director of the city’s Transport Department, said priority would be given to projects for belt roads, highways and urban railways.  VNS

HCM City speeds up construction of key transport projects

HCM City speeds up construction of key transport projects

2020 will be an important year for Ho Chi Minh City with a number of strategic transport projects scheduled for completion. 

HCM City targets completion of many transport projects in 2020

HCM City targets completion of many transport projects in 2020

HCM City authorities are planning to complete or start key transport infrastructure projects this year in an aim to reduce traffic congestion and develop connections between the city and neighbouring provinces.

 
 

Other News

.
Back to school after longest Tet holiday ever
Back to school after longest Tet holiday ever
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The first week back at school for students in Vietnam coincides with the first hot weather spell in the northern part of the country. Early warnings of stagnant air-conditioned spaces being an environment for viruses, 

Should Vietnam have a lump sum pension payment policy?
Should Vietnam have a lump sum pension payment policy?
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Dinh Thi Thu Hien, vice chairwoman of the Social Welfare Policy Committee, under the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, talks to Nhân Dân (People) newspaper on the need to revise the policy on lump-sum pension payments.

Rice ATM helps Vietnam’s poor survive COVID-19 pandemic
Rice ATM helps Vietnam’s poor survive COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

For the past month, a “rice ATM” has been automatically dispensing free rice 24/7 to people badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polluted Hanoi canal turned into pedestrian path
Polluted Hanoi canal turned into pedestrian path
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

A severely-polluted canal in Hanoi has been transformed into a pedestrian path.

Kindergarten, primary school pupils head back to school in Hanoi
Kindergarten, primary school pupils head back to school in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  23 giờ trước 

Thousands of pupils returned to kindergartens and primary schools throughout Hanoi on May 11 following their long closure as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Philippine ship owner compensates for Vietnamese fishing boat collision
Philippine ship owner compensates for Vietnamese fishing boat collision
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

Owner of Vietnamese fishing vessel BTh 89719 Vo Dinh Phuong in the south central coastal province of Binh Thuan said on May 10 that he received a 45,000 USD compensation from the owner of the Philippines-flagged freighter WHITE TO MONY.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 11
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 11
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

Pagodas reopen, but no foreign admissions

No new community cases in VN for 24 days, leading doctors discuss lung transplant for British pilot
No new community cases in VN for 24 days, leading doctors discuss lung transplant for British pilot
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on Sunday afternoon, marking 24 days without community transmission in the country, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Around 670,000 labourers lose jobs in first four months
Around 670,000 labourers lose jobs in first four months
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

As many as 670,000 employees lost their jobs in the first four months of 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis, according to the Department of Employment under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

University enrolment regulations for 2020 declared
University enrolment regulations for 2020 declared
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

University enrolment regulations for the 2020 intake will be adjusted to improve limitations in the university entrance exam last year, the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has recently declared.

HCM City education authorities tell schools to negotiate tuition fees for closure period with parents
HCM City education authorities tell schools to negotiate tuition fees for closure period with parents
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training has told private schools to negotiate with students’ parents the tuition fees they need to pay for the closure period following complaints that many schools are demanding unreasonable amounts.

The long 2.5-month fight against COVID-19
The long 2.5-month fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

When 36-year-old Dang Van Be, Vietnam’s 137th COVID-19 patient who returned from Germany, finally went home on April 22 after testing negative for SARS-CoV-2 for the sixth time, he had no idea he'd be hospitalised again

Mountainous schools lose students to early marriages after social distancing
Mountainous schools lose students to early marriages after social distancing
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

Many students at a secondary school in Dak Nong Province were married during the long holiday and haven't returned to classes after the school reopened.

Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
FEATUREicon  10/05/2020 

The daughter of a Filipino fisherman who has been rescued after 17 days adrift has thanked the Vietnamese authorities for helping to save her father.

VND2 trillion to be invested into Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade
VND2 trillion to be invested into Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

The feasibility study for Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s runway upgrade has been submitted to the Ministry of Transport for consideration.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 10
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 10
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

Vietnam sees no new COVID-19 cases on May 10 morning

Heavy rains kill one, injures 12 in northern provinces
Heavy rains kill one, injures 12 in northern provinces
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

Heavy rains and whirlwinds killed one person and injured eight others in the northern midland province of Phu Tho from May 8 night to early May 9.

Vietnam commemorates Lord Buddha’s 2564th birthday
Vietnam commemorates Lord Buddha’s 2564th birthday
PHOTOSicon  09/05/2020 

Buddhist dignitaries and followers attended a ceremony held by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at Quan Su pagoda in Hanoi on May 7 to celebrate Lord Buddha’s 2564th birth anniversary.

Timely action keeps case count in prison in VN at zero, says prison chief
Timely action keeps case count in prison in VN at zero, says prison chief
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

Lieutenant General Ho Thanh Dinh, Director of the Police Department of Management of Prison, Compulsory Re-education Centre and Reformatory (C10) under the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), writes about the measures the national prison system

VN Directorate for Roads to strengthen quality of driving instructors
VN Directorate for Roads to strengthen quality of driving instructors
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

Driving instructors who are found to be unqualified or fail to attend teaching courses will have their certificates revoked and be dismissed, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) has said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 