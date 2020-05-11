HCM City speeds up site compensation for key traffic projects

District authorities have been urged to complete site compensation, resettlement and handover of land to speed up the progress of major traffic projects this year.

Heavy traffic on Kenh Te Bridge which connects HCM City’s districts 4 and 7. — VNA/VNS Photo Manh Linh

Luong Minh Phuc, director of HCM City’s Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment, has said district leaders would be held responsible for activities related to compensation and land handover.

The city plans to complete 29 traffic projects and start construction on 27 new traffic projects this year in an aim to reduce traffic congestion and develop connections between the city and neighbouring provinces, according to the Management Board.

It has kicked off 13 major traffic projects with total investment of VND3.5 trillion (US$149.12 million), according to the Management Board.

At the end of April, work started on the six-lane 75m long My Thuy 3 bridge project in District 2 (under the My Thuy intersection project which has total investment of VND2 trillion).

The bridge will have 250m long access road, sidewalk, drainage and lighting system.

After completion, the bridge will be linked to My Thuy 1 and My Thuy 2 bridges and is expected to ease congestion near Cat Lai Port in District 2.

On April 20, work also started on a project to expand the 2.8km Dong Van Cong road (from Giong Ong To bridge to My Thuy intersection in District 2). The road surface will be expanded by seven metres, and two more lanes of traffic will be added.

When completed after nine months of construction, Dong Van Cong road will have 10 lanes for cars and two for motorbikes and will be connected to My Thuy 3 bridge, which will be expanded. This will help reduce congestion near Cat Lai Port.

On April 22, work started on the first phase of the underground tunnel at the intersection of Nguyen Huu Tho - Nguyen Van Linh streets in District 7 with an investment of VND830 billion.

In addition, a project to build a pedestrian bridge in front of the new Eastern Bus Station on Hanoi Highway in District 9 and an underpass under the new Bus Station project will have a total investment of nearly VND440 billion.

A project to renovate Nuoc Đen canal near Tham Luong canal and another to expand Hoang Hoa Tham Street are also being implemented.

In addition, the city plans to complete the 64km belt road No 2 linking provinces and cities this year. To date, 50km has been completed and put into operation. Of the remaining sections, 3km of the belt road is being implemented under the BT model.

In addition, the Thu Thiem Bridge No 2 project is slated to be put into use in the third quarter of the year. The bridge will shorten the travel time from District 1 to District 2 and help ease congestion on Ton Duc Thang and Nguyen Huu Canh streets.

In addition, nine projects will be implemented near Tan Son Nhat airport area, including three new overpasses, expansion of Hoang Minh Giam Street, and upgrade of Cong Hoa Street after the land is handed over.

Traffic connections between HCM City and neighbouring provinces play an important role in the economic development of the southern area.

Tran Quang Lam, director of the city’s Transport Department, said priority would be given to projects for belt roads, highways and urban railways. VNS

