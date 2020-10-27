Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/10/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
HCM City speeds up sub-projects for smart city development

27/10/2020    17:10 GMT+7

HCM City is speeding up the progress of key sub-projects under the project to turn the city into a smart city from 2017 to 2020 with a vision to 2025.

HCM City speeds up sub-projects for smart city development
A view of HCM City. The city is speeding up its project to become a smart city by 2025. — VNS Photo Nguyen Diep

The smart city building project aims to resolve problems such as unsustainable economic growth, flooding, traffic congestion and pollution, and improve interaction between the city’s administration, businesses and residents.

It gives priority to four key sub-projects, including a smart urban operation centre, a centre for receiving and processing urgent information, a control centre for surveillance cameras, and a database management system under the city’s existing common-use shared data warehouse.

According to the city’s Department of Information and Communication, the city will enhance disbursement of all planned capital this year to implement ongoing sub-projects on schedule.

The smart urban operation centre worth VND969 billion (US$41.8 million) began in 2019 and will be completed in 2022.

With a total investment of VND993 billion ($42.8 million), the centre for receiving and processing urgent information is expected to operate by 2025.

The control centre for surveillance cameras will be implemented from 2019 to 2022, with a cost of VND549 billion ($23.7 million).

 

Around VND49 billion ($2.1 million) is needed to build the database management system in the 2019-22 period.

Dozens of other sub-projects are also being implemented.

Vo Thi Trung Trinh, deputy director of the department, said there have been obstacles to sub-projects' progress, including a lack of efficient coordination between departments and agencies in determining information technology application.

Guiding documents related to conditions and order and procedures for implementing public investment projects have not been clear enough.

The city authority is continuing to receive feedback on measures to build a smart city from residents and the business community.  VNS

Vietnam pushes on with smart city plans

Vietnam pushes on with smart city plans

Vietnam is accelerating construction to support establishment of smart city projects combined with top-class technology to enhance both the country’s management and the economy.

HCM City moves closer to smart city model

HCM City moves closer to smart city model

HCM City is moving toward becoming a smart city, the city’s chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong told Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper on the sidelines of a meeting on May 5.

 
 

.
Young men save hundreds from floods in Ha Tinh
Young men save hundreds from floods in Ha Tinh
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Now the waters have started to recede in flood-hit Cam Due Commune in central province of Ha Tinh’s Cam Xuyen District, local residents have set up a collective clean-up group.

Kidney dialysis treatment falling short in Vietnam
Kidney dialysis treatment falling short in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Just one third of all kidney dialysis patients nationwide are receiving proper treatment, a health congress held in Hanoi was told on Saturday.

Localities brace for storm Molave
Localities brace for storm Molave
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Tropical Storm Molave entered the East Sea on October 26, becoming the ninth storm hitting Vietnam this year.

Central region battens down the hatches
Central region battens down the hatches
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Residents have been instructed to leave temporary housing in the central provinces of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Da Nang before 5pm on Tuesday before Storm Molave makes landfall on Wednesday.

Mass masking – factor for Vietnam’s COVID-19 success
Mass masking – factor for Vietnam’s COVID-19 success
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam has been hailed for overcoming two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic with the minimum casualties thanks to a variety of measures it has applied, especially the enforcement of masking regulation is essential to outbreak containment.

Storm Molave to lash central region
Storm Molave to lash central region
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Storm Molave, the ninth of this year and the fourth within a month, will make a landfall in the central region, from Thua Thien-Hue to Khanh Hoa province,

Northern region forecasted to see first strong cold snap next month
Northern region forecasted to see first strong cold snap next month
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The northern region of Vietnam would experience the first strong cold spell in mid-November, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting.

Former transport minister prosecuted for State asset management violations
Former transport minister prosecuted for State asset management violations
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Supreme People’s Procuracy has issued an indictment prosecuting former transport officials and their accomplices involving in the case of Dinh Ngoc He (alias “Ut troc”), 

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 26
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 26
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Storm Molave to enter the East Sea

$1.13 billion poured into HCM City’s anti-flooding projects in four years
$1.13 billion poured into HCM City’s anti-flooding projects in four years
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

A total of VND26 trillion ($1.13 billion) has been used for HCM City’s anti-flooding projects in the 2016-2020 period, according to the municipal Department of Construction.

Central region residents get help to clean up after historic floods
Central region residents get help to clean up after historic floods
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Dau Thi Lien tried to find something usable in the rubble, but there wasn't much left except for some books, clothes and a table and some chairs, all covered in mud.

PM summons urgent meeting as Storm Molave enters East Sea
PM summons urgent meeting as Storm Molave enters East Sea
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presided over a teleconference with local leaders to discuss preparations for Storm Molave, the ninth storm to hit Viet Nam this year.

Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods
Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Continuous flooding in the past half month has caused huge damage to the transport system in the central province of Quang Binh. Many roads were eroded, seriously affecting transport in the central coastal locality.

Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam
Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Sunday evening, all Vietnamese citizens, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Six transport projects in Tan Son Nhat Airport area remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems
Six transport projects in Tan Son Nhat Airport area remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Six projects that would ease traffic congestion in the gateway area to Tan Son Nhat International Airports, with total investment capital of VND7 trillion, remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems.

Harvard professor suggests digital transformation solutions for education in Vietnam
Harvard professor suggests digital transformation solutions for education in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam’s recent efforts to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic and the determination to pioneer the digital transformation in the educational sector have been praised by international organizations and Harvard University professors.

PM inspects post-flood recovery efforts in central region
PM inspects post-flood recovery efforts in central region
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Saturday underlined the urgent need to get life back to normal for people in flood-hit areas in the central region.

Another storm heading toward East Sea
Another storm heading toward East Sea
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

A tropical storm called Molave has formed in the East Sea, and is moving in northwest direction at a speed of 20 km per hour and is anticipated to gain strength within the next few days.

The dream city: Thu Duc or Saigon
The dream city: Thu Duc or Saigon
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Painstakingly preparing for the formation of a new city temporarily named Thu Duc, the HCMC authorities are trying to gather feedback on it from city dwellers.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 25
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 25
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Venezuela-Vietnam Friendship Association debuts

Latest news

