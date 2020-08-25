Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCM City struggles with class shortage at public schools

27/08/2020    06:24 GMT+7

Thousands of students in HCM City are facing a shortage of classrooms at public schools for the new school year.

Nguyen Van Duc, vice chairman of District 12 People's Committee, said the population in the area increased by 22,000 people each year. In the 2020-2021 school year, the district has 8,120 first graders.

 

If each class has 50 students then 65.5% of the students can go to school in both morning and afternoon. However, 815 students may not be admitted to public schools because their residency in HCM City is less than a year and 669 students haven't been registered for temporary residence.

In order to solve the problem, the district authorities will reduce the number of full-day classes and build more schools.

"Our first plan is designed so that each class would have 45 students but it has to be raised to 50 due to lack of space. But this solution still can't meet the demands so the number of students that go to school in both mornings and afternoons will be reduced," he said.

Ta Tan, head of Tan Phu District Department of Education and Training, said that they could only afford to let 30% of the students at 193 classes go to school in both mornings and afternoons. In the new school year, they will have 7,097 new first graders which mean full-day classes for students from second to fifth grades will have to be changed to half-day classes.

"That's the only way to organise full-day classes for the first grade and teach the new curriculum. However, in the next school year, we'll have to teach the new curriculum for other grades too and face the class shortage problem again," he said.

He went on to say that their temporary solution is to organise classes on Fridays and Saturdays. Tan said that at the time being, all children can go to school no matter if they have household registration in HCM City or not.

At a meeting with 24 districts on August 24, Duong Anh Duc, vice chairman of HCM City People's Committee, also directed all localities authorities to find solutions to let all children go to school no matter what their temporary residence conditions are.

Duc urged the localities authorities to review and ensure that public school projects are on schedule, especially projects that are supposed to be completed in 2020. Teachers must ensure that even when students can only attend half-day classes instead of full-day classes, they will not miss any part of the curriculum.

Duc also asked the Department of Education and Training to provide advice to the city people's committee about support policies for primary students at private schools.

HCM City needs hundreds of classrooms for first graders

HCM City needs hundreds of classrooms for first graders

HCM City will need more than 400 new classrooms at primary schools to make it possible for all first graders to study a full day as required by the new training programme for the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Lack of classrooms make social distancing at schools difficult

Lack of classrooms make social distancing at schools difficult

Schools in some provinces that have allowed students to go back to class said it was difficult to keep a safe distance in class due to lack of seats for students.

 
 

