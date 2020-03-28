HCM City suspends granting new work permits to foreigners from pandemic-hit areas

HCM City has announced that it will temporarily suspend the granting of new work permits to foreign workers arriving from COVID-19-affected countries and territories.

Le Minh Tan, director of the city's Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, said the move aims to support the city’s epidemic prevention and control efforts.

Foreigners applying for work permits must strictly undergo medical checks according to regulations and follow quarantine requirements given by the local authority if returning to the city from pandemic-hit areas, he said.

Those who apply to renew their work permits must have valid passports showing they have not left the city since February 1, and have health certificates issued as of February 11.

The department has asked the Department of Foreign Affairs to inform diplomatic representative agencies, consular offices and representative missions of international organisations, businesses and foreign workers in the city that they must strictly comply with the regulations.

Authorities in localities have been asked to continue reviewing and controlling the number of foreign workers.

More than 4,600 foreign workers at 2,030 businesses in the city have been granted work permits./.VNA