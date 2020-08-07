Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCM City suspends summer activities for children

07/08/2020    11:47 GMT+7

The HCM City People’s Committee has decided to suspend summer activities for children to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The office of the committee issued an urgent announcement on taking measures to ensure the safety of children participating in summer activities this year.

Accordingly, all summer activities outside of the city will be cancelled or suspended. If some of these activities cannot be cancelled, a place in the city must be chosen.

 

Relevant agencies have been asked to review all activities to have specific plans. Some activities could be shifted to online or other forms.

Disinfectant products must be provided and body temperature checks should be taken at all activities. Face masks must be worn, and a safe distance from others should be maintained. There should be no gatherings of more than 30 people in public places.

Children and parents must be informed of prevention and control measures.

The steering committee on summer activities has been told to demand that all children returning from Đà Nẵng submit health declarations and have coronavirus testing, following instructions from the HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. — VNS

 
 

.
Hanoi plans big for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi
Hanoi plans big for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities are planning various activities to celebrate the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi (1010-2010), 

Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway begins non-stop toll collection from August 11
Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway begins non-stop toll collection from August 11
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The installation of the automated electronic toll collection (ETC) system, which provides non-stop toll collection service for vehicles, has been completed along the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway. Toll collection is scheduled to begin on August 11.

Returning overseas students apply for study at local universities
Returning overseas students apply for study at local universities
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Nguyen Canh Han, one of the thousands of students who have returned to Vietnam because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to apply for admission to International University,

First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open
First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Quang Ninh Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital in Quang Ninh province became the first hospital in Northern Vietnam recognised as a Centre of Excellence for Breastfeeding.

Students volunteer to fight pandemic in Da Nang
Students volunteer to fight pandemic in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Vo Thanh Dong and Nguyen Thi Hien started helping with COVID-19 prevention and control work at the Hoa Tien Commune Medical Station in Da Nang's Hoa Vang District on Sunday.

Hanoi proposes PM to speed up apprisal of $1.75 billion Metro Line No.3
Hanoi proposes PM to speed up apprisal of $1.75 billion Metro Line No.3
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Hanoi People’s Committee has requested approval to appraise the pre-feasibility report of Metro Line No.3. The construction is expected to start by 2021.

HCM City-Long An roads to be widened to cope with growing traffic
HCM City-Long An roads to be widened to cope with growing traffic
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

HCM City and its neighbouring Long An Province plan to widen seven roads that connect each other by 2025 at a cost of VND24.4 trillion (US$1.05 billion).

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 6
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 6
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

Vietnam confirms COVID-19 death toll rises to 10

Hard-working technicians at Da Nang lab seek COVID-19 infection cases
Hard-working technicians at Da Nang lab seek COVID-19 infection cases
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Da Nang Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been busy on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 over the past 10 days due to Da Nang’s administration accelerating mass testing.

Measures implemented to ensure safe high school exam
Measures implemented to ensure safe high school exam
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The national high school graduation exam will take place as scheduled on August 8 to 10 across Vietnam, except in regions with ongoing outbreaks and strict social distancing measures have been applied.

Bidding to open for North-South Expressway project
Bidding to open for North-South Expressway project
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport will launch bidding for 13 packages related to three North-South Expressway sub-projects on August 8.

Vietnam will reach the second peak in 10 days
Vietnam will reach the second peak in 10 days
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam will continue to rise and the second wave will reach its peak in the next 10 days, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.

Mekong Delta begins relief work after being battered by heavy rains, winds
Mekong Delta begins relief work after being battered by heavy rains, winds
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Authorities in the Mekong Delta are mobilising personnel and funds to provide relief and rehabilitation after houses, crops and dykes were damaged by the impact of tropical storm Sinlaku in the last few days.

Quang Nam, Da Nang increase SARS-CoV-2 testing
Quang Nam, Da Nang increase SARS-CoV-2 testing
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

The central province of Quang Nam and Da Nang City have accelerated mass testing for the coronavirus.

Students flock to Temple of Literature to pray for high scores
Students flock to Temple of Literature to pray for high scores
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

Many students have visited the Temple of Literature in Hanoi to pray for luck and good results in the coming high school graduation exams.

Hanoi now at “very high” risk of COVID-19 transmission: chairman
Hanoi now at “very high” risk of COVID-19 transmission: chairman
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

Hanoi has raised its COVID-19 alert level as it is currently at “very high” risk of coronavirus transmission, according to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.

Region-based minimum wage likely to remain unchanged in 2021
Region-based minimum wage likely to remain unchanged in 2021
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

The region-based minimum wage will not be adjusted in 2021, said Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh, Chairman of the National Wage Council, at a meeting in Hanoi on August 5.

Vietnamese, Lao localities jointly bust cross-border drug trafficking ring
Vietnamese, Lao localities jointly bust cross-border drug trafficking ring
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

The Border Guard in the central province of Quang Tri worked with security forces in Laos’ Savannakhet province to arrest five Lao suspects as a result of an expanded investigation into a ring trafficking drugs from Laos to Vietnam.

Young people found 'seed library'
Young people found 'seed library'
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

Hai Dang, 27, and Minh Thu, 34, and their group members have spent many months connecting gardens to create a “seed library”.

HCM City warns unmasked residents of fines starting tomorrow
HCM City warns unmasked residents of fines starting tomorrow
SOCIETYicon  04/08/2020 

As residents have recently been giving little heed to the health authority’s advice to wear masks in public amid the surge in new Covid-19 cases,

