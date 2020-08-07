HCM City suspends summer activities for children

The HCM City People’s Committee has decided to suspend summer activities for children to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The office of the committee issued an urgent announcement on taking measures to ensure the safety of children participating in summer activities this year.

Accordingly, all summer activities outside of the city will be cancelled or suspended. If some of these activities cannot be cancelled, a place in the city must be chosen.

Relevant agencies have been asked to review all activities to have specific plans. Some activities could be shifted to online or other forms.

Disinfectant products must be provided and body temperature checks should be taken at all activities. Face masks must be worn, and a safe distance from others should be maintained. There should be no gatherings of more than 30 people in public places.

Children and parents must be informed of prevention and control measures.

The steering committee on summer activities has been told to demand that all children returning from Đà Nẵng submit health declarations and have coronavirus testing, following instructions from the HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. — VNS