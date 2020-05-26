HCM City to assess pre-feasibility report for Metro Line No 5

HCM City People’s Committee has instructed departments to assess a pre-feasibility study report for the first phase of the Metro Line No 5 project.

B1 floor of Metro Line No 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien). A pre-feasibility study report for the first phase of Metro Line No 5 is being assessed by HCM City before submission to the Prime Minister and the National Assembly.

The metro line's first phase will extend from Tan Binh District’s Bay Hien intersection to Sai Gon Bridge, according to the HCM City Management Authority for Urban Railway.

The report is to be presented to the Prime Minister this year and to the National Assembly for approval of investment conditions.

The first phase of the Metro Line No 5 will be 8.9km long and consist of eight stations, and will require an investment of US$1.66 billion, sponsored by the Spanish Government, Asian Development Bank, German development bank Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau, and the European Investment Bank.

It is expected to be built from 2025 to 2029, and will be open for use in 2030.

The metro line will run along Hoang Van Thu, Phan Dang Luu, Bach Dang and Dien Bien Phu streets, and will be connected to the city’s future metro lines such as Metro Line No 1 at Sai Gon Bridge and Metro Line No 4 at Phu Nhuan intersection at Phu Nhuan District.

HCM City plans to build eight metro lines with a total investment of nearly $25 billion. VNS

