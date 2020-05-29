Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
29/05/2020    10:20 GMT+7

HCM City plans to build more public parks with a total coverage of 650ha in the next 10 years, offering at least one square metre of public parks per resident.

HCM City to build more public parks hinh anh 1

People exercise on pavement near the Independence Palace in HCM City’s District 1. 

The city’s Department of Construction has submitted a 10-year detailed plan on increasing the coverage of public parks and greenery to the People's Committee.

By 2025, public park coverage would be increased by 150 hectares, with the aim of increasing coverage per capita to 0.65sq.m.

An additional 30,000 trees would be planted by 2025 and an additional 50,000 trees by 2030.

Le Hoa Binh, department director, said that all land lots to be used for parks would be examined. “Depending on the characteristics of each land lot, the department will propose projects to the Government to build the parks or call for investors."

Factories located in residential areas will be removed and replaced with parks or flower gardens.

Measures will also be carried out to restrict conversion of land to be used for other purposes for land reserved for public parks.

The city will offer incentive policies to attract more investment in public park and greenery projects. For large public parks of more than 100 hectares, investors can integrate entertainment areas and other services that collect fees, but they must maintain the main functions of the parks.

Investors have also been asked to ensure that green spaces are included in housing projects.

The current park and green space in the city has failed to meet the rising demand of residents and requirements of a modern and civilised city.

About 11,400ha of land should be reserved for public parks, with 7sq.m of park per person, according to the city's urban planning.

By the end of 2018, the city had 369 parks covering more than 500ha in public places and residential areas. The coverage area per capita is 0.55sq.m.

Only around 1.54 hectares of public parks are being added to the city each year.

Most public parks are located in the inner city. There are no public parks in the suburban districts of 9, 12, Thu Duc, Binh Tan, Nha Be, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi and Binh Chanh.

 

Many parks were built years ago and have deteriorated, while some parks are being used for other purposes.

Half of the 9ha 23/9 Park in District 1, one of the three largest public parks in the city, was used for shopping, entertainment and other services for years. Last year, the municipal People’s Committee banned these activities at the park.

Phu Lam Park in District 6 and Le Thi Rieng Cultural Park in District 10 also face the same situation.

Numerous projects for public parks have been planned since 1993, such as Tan Thang Park in Tan Phu district and Dong Dieu Park in District 8, but construction has yet to begin.

Nguyen Thien Nhan, secretary of the city Party Committee, recently urged authorities to speed up work on parks and attract more investment from the private sector.

“The city should learn experiences from other countries in making greening plans,” he said.

Singapore, for example, has a long-term strategy for greenery development to better serve its residents. It has 8sq.m of land reserved for parks and trees per capita, he said.

Singapore has two million trees and a population of five million. There are only 102,000 trees in HCM City, which has a population of 10 million.

To call for investment in parks and greenery, the city must develop detailed plans, a former official of Ministry of Construction, Nguyen Hong Tien, said.

Nguyen Anh Tuan of the city’s Department of Planning and Architecture said that incentives and favourable conditions must be offered to investors because the State budget is limited.

“Green space development should be integrated into plans for reservoirs, anti-flooding projects, housing projects, entertainment places, and tourist sites,” he said./.VNA

.
Three-year-old girl saved after heart surgery
Three-year-old girl saved after heart surgery
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

A team of surgeons from private Da Nang-Hoan My Hospital have successfully operated on a three-year-old with congenital heart disease – the second surgery after the first emergency operation in 2018.

Doctors' round-the-clock care helps COVID-19 patient
Doctors' round-the-clock care helps COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

For over two months, doctors at the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases worked round-the-clock to treat a 43-year-old COVID-19 patient, a British pilot with Vietnam Airlines, before he was transferred to the city's Cho Ray Hospital on May 22.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 28
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 28
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam goes 42nd straight days without community transmission

Agriculture sector requests drastic measures to prevent ASF recurrence
Agriculture sector requests drastic measures to prevent ASF recurrence
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued an official document to request 20 provinces and cities to take drastic and synchronous measures to prevent and control African swine fever (ASF).

Ancient relic in Hanoi in danger of collapse
Ancient relic in Hanoi in danger of collapse
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Ba Voi Temple, in Dong Anh District, Hanoi City, one of the city's most ancient relics, is at danger of collapse due to serious subsidence impacted by a local river.

GAVI lauds Vietnam’s ways to control COVID-19
GAVI lauds Vietnam’s ways to control COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

GAVI has published an article on its website gavi.org, highlighting the four ways Vietnam has managed to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN motorbike drivers unaware of compulsory insurance
VN motorbike drivers unaware of compulsory insurance
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A month-long campaign to inspect road users nationwide started on May 15, and many drivers have been rushing to buy compulsory motorbike insurance solely to avoid being fined rather than taking out cover for potential future accidents.

Protecting children in cyberspace requires extra effort: Confab
Protecting children in cyberspace requires extra effort: Confab
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Information and Communications, in collaboration with UNICEF, organised a conference to gather ideas on a project to protect and support children in cyberspace during the 2020-2025 period,

Member of biggest loan shark ring arrested
Member of biggest loan shark ring arrested
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Police in the central province of Thanh Hoa, in co-ordination with HCM City police, have arrested a member of a loan shark ring in HCM City after being wanted for two years.

Vietnam's south-central region adjusts farming schedules as drought continues
Vietnam's south-central region adjusts farming schedules as drought continues
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The south-central region is estimated to have 51,000 – 70,000ha of farmlands facing a water shortage and a temporary halt to cultivation until there is rain or farmers switch to drought-resistant crops, according to the Department of Irrigation.

HCM City steps up inspections of trees at risk of falling
HCM City steps up inspections of trees at risk of falling
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The HCM City Central Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention and Control has ordered city districts to take timely measures to deal with risks of falling trees during the rainy season, following the death of a student

HCM City doctors report increase in child drowning deaths, injuries
HCM City doctors report increase in child drowning deaths, injuries
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Doctors at children’s hospitals in HCM City have reported a number of drowning deaths of kids and related injuries in recent days.

French, Belgian police arrest 26 people involved in deaths of 39 Vietnamese in UK
French, Belgian police arrest 26 people involved in deaths of 39 Vietnamese in UK
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

The French prosecutor's office said on Wednesday that 26 people had been arrested in France and Belgium in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese citizens found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex,

Eleven officials suspended for alleged bribery at Tenma Vietnam
Eleven officials suspended for alleged bribery at Tenma Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

Eleven Vietnamese officials involved in tax and post-customs clearance inspections at Tenma Vietnam have been suspended from work for being implicated in alleged bribery.

India coronavirus: Trouble ahead for India's fight against infections
India coronavirus: Trouble ahead for India's fight against infections
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

India's fatality rate remains among the lowest in the world, but the rise in infections is worrying.

Coronavirus deaths in US top 100,000
Coronavirus deaths in US top 100,000
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The US has seen more deaths (currently 100,047) and infections (1.69 million) than any other country.

Taiwanese man prosecuted for drug trafficking
Taiwanese man prosecuted for drug trafficking
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Procuracy on May 27 issued a decision for the prosecution of a Taiwanese national for “trafficking drugs”, in line with Article 250 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

British COVID-19 patient now able to communicate
British COVID-19 patient now able to communicate
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

The most critically ill COVID-19 patient in Vietnam is now able to make basic communication with doctors after his dosage of sedatives was reduced on May 27 evening, doctors have said.

HCM City needs hundreds of classrooms for first graders
HCM City needs hundreds of classrooms for first graders
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

HCM City will need more than 400 new classrooms at primary schools to make it possible for all first graders to study a full day as required by the new training programme for the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Use health insurance to tackle child malnutrition
Use health insurance to tackle child malnutrition
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

Vietnam reported about 700,000 cases of acute malnutrition each year, of which about 230,000 were severe and required medical treatment, 

