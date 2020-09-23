HCM City to fix misspelt street names

HCM City Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has proposed to fix the name of 20 local streets which have spelling mistakes.

Kha Van Can Street is misspelt.

The proposal was included in the survey and solution to name and change the name of streets and public constructions in HCM City until 2020. According to the HCM City Association of Historical Sciences, the names of 38 streets have been misspelt can be divided into four groups.



The first group consists of the name signs of five streets that are wrongly written compared to the HCM City People's Committee's decisions. For example Do Co Quang became Do Quang Co or Nguyen Chanh Sat became Nguyen Chanh Sac.



The second group consists of six streets that are named wrong because of the city authorities' misspelt documents. For example, Nguyen Dinh Quan became Le Dinh Quan or Hoang Xuan Hanh became Hoang Xuan Hoanh.



The third group are eight streets which are named after historic figures that have already been misspelt before official decisions such as Kha Vang Can became Kha Van Can.



Lastly are streets named after historic figures but use dialect. For example, N'Trang Long became No Trang Long.



The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism asked the HCM City People's Committee to accurately correct the street names which are named after historic figures. Dtinews